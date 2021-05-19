Technology News
Panasonic Toughbook S1 Rugged Android Tablet With Snapdragon 660 SoC, IP67 Rating Launched

Panasonic Toughbook S1 has a single 13-megapixel camera on the back and a 5-megapixel shooter at the front.

By Vineet Washington | Updated: 19 May 2021 17:35 IST
Panasonic Toughbook S1 has a single configuration

Highlights
  • Panasonic Toughbook S1 is priced at $2,499 (roughly Rs. 1.82 lakh)
  • The rugged tablet comes with 3,200mAh battery as standard
  • Panasonic Toughbook S1 weighs 426 grams

Panasonic Toughbook S1 rugged tablet aimed at logistics, transportation, retail, field service, and other markets has launched in the US. The tablet runs on Android 10 and has features such as an optional integrated barcode reader and optional extended battery life. The Panasonic Toughbook S1 has thick bezels all around to protect the display. The rugged tablet also comes with the option of choosing between IP65 and IP67 dust and water resistance certification. The Panasonic Toughbook S1 has a single RAM and storage configuration as well as a single colour option.

Panasonic Toughbook S1 price

Panasonic Toughbook S1 price in the US is $2,499 (roughly Rs. 1.82 lakh) for the sole 4GB RAM + 64GB model. It is available for purchase only in the US and as of now, and there is no information on its international availability.

Panasonic Toughbook S1 specifications, features

Panasonic Toughbook S1 runs on Android 10 and features a 7-inch WXGA (800x1,280 pixels) display with a 10-point capacitive multi touch, glove touch modes, anti-reflective (AR) screen treatment, and 500 nits of peak brightness. Under the hood, the Toughbook S1 comes with an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 SoC, paired with 4GB of LPDDR4 RAM and 65GB of storage. The onboard storage can be expanded with an SD card (up to 2GB), SDHC (up to 32GB), and SDXC (up to 64GB).

For photos and videos, there is a 13-megapixel rear-facing camera and a 5-megapixel front-facing shooter. Connectivity options on the Panasonic Toughbook S1 include Qualcomm WCN3990 Wi-Fi, 4G, Bluetooth v5.1, GPS, NFC, 3.5mm headphone jack, and USB Type-C for charging. There is also a docking connector and an optional USB Type-A host port. Sensors onboard include ambient light sensor, digital compass, gyroscope, and accelerometer.

Panasonic Toughbook S1 is backed by a 3,200mAh battery, which can deliver around eight hours of battery life with a charging time of three hours. With its Warm Swap functionality, the battery can be extended to 5,580mAh, which gives around 14 hours of battery life with 4.5 hours of charge time. In terms of dimensions, the rugged tablet measures 193x131x19.07mm and weighs 426 grams. It comes with MIL-STD-810H military-grade certification for toughness, IP65 or IP67 dust and water resistance, and drop resistance from up to five feet.

Panasonic Toughbook S1

Panasonic Toughbook S1

Display 7.00-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 660
Front Camera 5-megapixel
Resolution 1280x800 pixels
RAM 4GB
OS Android 10
Storage 64GB
Rear Camera 13-megapixel
Battery Capacity 3200mAh
Vineet Washington
Vineet Washington writes about gaming, smartphones, audio devices, and new technologies for Gadgets 360, out of Delhi. Vineet is a Senior Sub-editor for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about gaming on all platforms and new developments in the world of smartphones. In his free time, Vineet likes to play video games, make clay models, play the guitar, watch sketch-comedy, and anime. Vineet is available on vineetw@ndtv.com, so please send in your leads and tips. More
