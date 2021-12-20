Technology News
Panasonic Toughbook S1 Rugged Tablet With Extendable Battery Launched in India

Panasonic Toughbook S1 rugged tablet is priced at Rs. 98,000.

By Satvik Khare | Updated: 20 December 2021 16:09 IST
Panasonic Toughbook S1 Rugged Tablet With Extendable Battery Launched in India

Photo Credit: Panasonic

Panasonic Toughbook S1 Sports a 7-inch WXGA IPS LCD display that is claimed to be easy to view outdoors

Highlights
  • Panasonic Toughbook S1 features Snapdragon 660 SoC with 4GB of RAM
  • It is claimed to run in temperatures from -20 to 50 degrees Celsius
  • Panasonic Toughbook S1 features two battery options — standard, extended

Panasonic Toughbook S1 rugged tablet was launched in India on Monday. The rugged tablet is aimed at logistics, transportation, field service, and other sectors. It runs Android 10 with Android Enterprise that is claimed to enhance application safety, reliability, and management for businesses. It has features like an integrated barcode reader along with two battery size options. The Panasonic Toughbook S1 has been designed to function across extreme conditions. The rugged tablet with a 7-inch outdoor-viewable display was launched in the US in May.

Panasonic Toughbook S1 price in India

Panasonic Toughbook S1 price in India starts at Rs. 98,000. In comparison, the rugged Panasonic tablet is priced at $2,499 (roughly Rs. 1.89 lakh) in the US. In India, it will be available through Panasonic distributors and system integrators.

Panasonic Toughbook S1 specifications

The newly launched Panasonic Toughbook S1 sports a 7-inch WXGA (800x1,200 pixels) IPS LCD display that is claimed to be easy to view outdoors and can be used with gloves or an additional passive pen. Furthermore, the Panasonic tablet is drop resistant (minimum 1.5 metres) and can be operated in temperatures ranging from -20 to 50 degrees Celsius.

Panasonic Toughbook S1 is powered by an octa-core Snapdragon 660 SoC paired with Adreno 512 GPU, 4GB of RAM, and 64GB of eMMC 5.1. For optics, it gets a 13-megapixel rear camera and a 5-megapixel selfie camera. It runs Android 10 with Android Enterprise that is claimed to enhance application safety, reliability, and management for businesses.

Connectivity options on the Panasonic Toughbook S1 include 4G LTE, dual-band Wi-Fi with 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/d/h/i/r/k/v/w, Bluetooth v5.1, NFC, USB Type-C port, a microSD/ SDXC card slot, a 3.5mm headphone jack, and one port replicator. Onboard sensors include Accelerometer, ambient light sensor, digital compass, gyroscope, GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, and QZSS. Attachable accessories include a barcode reader (P/ L) and a USB Type-A port.

Panasonic gives users the option to equip two batteries — standard 3,200mAh and extended 5,580mAh. The former has a battery life of up to 8 hours while the latter can last for up to 14 hours. Panasonic Toughbook S1 has IP6x, IPx5, and IPx7 rating for dust- and water-resistance. It measures 194x131x22.9mm without additional accessories. The rugged tablet weighs 434 grams with the standard battery and 514 grams with the extended battery.

What are the best phones of 2021? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Satvik Khare
