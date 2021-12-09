Technology News
OnePlus Pad Said to Be in the Works, Expected to Launch in India in First Half of 2022

OnePlus Pad is likely to not launch alongside the OnePlus 10 series.

By Tasneem Akolawala | Updated: 9 December 2021 19:44 IST
OnePlus Pad Said to Be in the Works, Expected to Launch in India in First Half of 2022

OnePlus Pad will mark the company’s entry into the tablet market

Highlights
  • OnePlus Pad specifications remain unknown
  • The tablet may be unveiled sometime in H1 2022
  • OnePlus 10 series may be powered by Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC

OnePlus Pad is reported to be in the works and is largely anticipated to launch in the first half of next year. This will mark as the company's entry into the tablet segment. OnePlus has already forayed beyond smartphones and has launched its own range of smart TVs, audio products like true wires stereo (TWS) earbuds and wireless headphones, and has even unveiled the OnePlus Watch in the wearable segment. This new leak suggests that OnePlus is now looking to unveil its first tablet. However, it is said to not arrive with the OnePlus 10 smartphone range, which is also expected to be unveiled in early 2022.

91Mobiles in partnership with tipster Mukul Sharma has leaked that the OnePlus Pad tablet may launch in in India in first half of 2022. Sharma claims that China may get several models, but the Indian market is likely to get just one of them. In addition, the tipster suggests that the OnePlus Pad may not debut alongside the OnePlus 10 series. The latter is expected to be unveiled in Q1 of next year, so the OnePlus Pad may launch after that.

Apart from this, there is little information that has leaked around the OnePlus Pad as of now. A recent report suggests that OnePlus may host a physical launch event on January 5 during CES 2022 in Las Vegas. While it is not confirmed which devices the Chinese tech giant will launch during the event, it is being speculated that the OnePlus 10 series may get unveiled.

The OnePlus 10 series has surfaced on the rumour mill several times, and both the OnePlus 10 and the OnePlus 10 Pro have been tipped to feature the newly launched Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC. The upcoming OnePlus 10 Pro has further been tipped to pack a 6.7-inch quad-HD+ display with a 120Hz refresh rate. Its processor is said to be paired with up to 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM and up to 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage. The phone is said to have a IP68-rated build and a 5,000mAh battery.

Is OnePlus cannibalising itself with the Nord 2 5G? We discussed this and more on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Tasneem Akolawala
Tasneem Akolawala
Acer Aspire Vero Laptop With Recycled Plastic Chassis, 11th-Gen Intel Core Processor Launched in India

