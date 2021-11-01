Nokia T20 was launched in India on Monday as the first Android tablet by Nokia brand licensee HMD Global. The Nokia tablet comes with a 2K display and is backed by an 8,200mAh battery that is rated to deliver up to 15 hours of Web browsing experience on a single charge. The Nokia T20 also carries stereo speakers and dual microphones. Additionally, HMD Global has promised to deliver up to three years of monthly security updates and two years of free operating system upgrades with the tablet. The Nokia T20 will compete against the Realme Pad in India that was launched in September with a starting price of Rs. 13,999.

Nokia T20 price in India, availability details

Nokia T20 price in India starts at Rs. 15,499 for the Wi-Fi only variant in 3GB RAM + 32GB storage option. The tablet also has a 4GB + 32GB configuration in the Wi-Fi only model that is priced at Rs. 16,499, whereas the Nokia T20 4G model is priced at Rs. 18,499.

On the availability part, the Nokia T20 will go on sale through Nokia.com and offline retail stores in India starting today and will be available via Flipkart from tomorrow. Customers purchasing the tablet will get preloaded Spotify access. There will also be various finance offers through major brands across channels.

The Nokia T20 debuted in Europe last month with a starting price of EUR 199 (roughly Rs. 17,200) for the Wi-Fi only model.

Nokia T20 specifications

The Nokia T20 runs on Android 11 and features a 10.4-inch 2K (2,000x1,200 pixels) display with 400 nits of peak brightness. The tablet is powered by an octa-core Unisoc T610 SoC, paired with up to 4GB of RAM. It comes with a 5-megapixel selfie camera sensor at the front and an 8-megapixel camera sensor at the back. There is also an LED flash at the back — for enhanced low-light results. Further, the tablet has OZO Playback and stereo speakers. You will also get dual microphones for noise cancellation.

In terms of storing content, the Nokia T20 offers 32GB and 64GB storage options. There is also a microSD card slot for expanding the storage by up to 512GB.

Connectivity options on the Nokia T20 include 4G LTE (optional), Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth v5.0, USB Type-C, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. The tablet also packs an 8,200mAh battery that supports 15W fast charging.