  Nokia T20 Tablet With 2K Display, Stereo Speakers Launched in India, Price Starts at Rs. 15,499

Nokia T20 Tablet With 2K Display, Stereo Speakers Launched in India, Price Starts at Rs. 15,499

Nokia T20 will go on sale in India in three distinct variants.

By Jagmeet Singh | Updated: 1 November 2021 14:23 IST
Nokia T20 Tablet With 2K Display, Stereo Speakers Launched in India, Price Starts at Rs. 15,499

Photo Credit: HMD Global

Nokia T20 was unveiled in Europe last month

Highlights
  • Nokia T20 comes in Wi-Fi only and 4G variants
  • The Nokia tablet packs an 8,200mAh battery
  • Nokia T20 has 32GB and 64GB storage options

Nokia T20 was launched in India on Monday as the first Android tablet by Nokia brand licensee HMD Global. The Nokia tablet comes with a 2K display and is backed by an 8,200mAh battery that is rated to deliver up to 15 hours of Web browsing experience on a single charge. The Nokia T20 also carries stereo speakers and dual microphones. Additionally, HMD Global has promised to deliver up to three years of monthly security updates and two years of free operating system upgrades with the tablet. The Nokia T20 will compete against the Realme Pad in India that was launched in September with a starting price of Rs. 13,999.

Nokia T20 price in India, availability details

Nokia T20 price in India starts at Rs. 15,499 for the Wi-Fi only variant in 3GB RAM + 32GB storage option. The tablet also has a 4GB + 32GB configuration in the Wi-Fi only model that is priced at Rs. 16,499, whereas the Nokia T20 4G model is priced at Rs. 18,499.

On the availability part, the Nokia T20 will go on sale through Nokia.com and offline retail stores in India starting today and will be available via Flipkart from tomorrow. Customers purchasing the tablet will get preloaded Spotify access. There will also be various finance offers through major brands across channels.

The Nokia T20 debuted in Europe last month with a starting price of EUR 199 (roughly Rs. 17,200) for the Wi-Fi only model.

Nokia T20 specifications

The Nokia T20 runs on Android 11 and features a 10.4-inch 2K (2,000x1,200 pixels) display with 400 nits of peak brightness. The tablet is powered by an octa-core Unisoc T610 SoC, paired with up to 4GB of RAM. It comes with a 5-megapixel selfie camera sensor at the front and an 8-megapixel camera sensor at the back. There is also an LED flash at the back — for enhanced low-light results. Further, the tablet has OZO Playback and stereo speakers. You will also get dual microphones for noise cancellation.

In terms of storing content, the Nokia T20 offers 32GB and 64GB storage options. There is also a microSD card slot for expanding the storage by up to 512GB.

Connectivity options on the Nokia T20 include 4G LTE (optional), Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth v5.0, USB Type-C, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. The tablet also packs an 8,200mAh battery that supports 15W fast charging.

How's Nokia brand licensee making trying to compete against Realme and Xiaomi in India? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Further reading: Nokia T20 price in India, Nokia T20 specifications, Nokia T20, Nokia, HMD Global
Jagmeet Singh
Jagmeet Singh writes about consumer technology for Gadgets 360, out of New Delhi. Jagmeet is a senior reporter for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about apps, computer security, Internet services, and telecom developments. Jagmeet is available on Twitter at @JagmeetS13 or Email at jagmeets@ndtv.com. Please send in your leads and tips. More
