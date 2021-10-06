Technology News
loading

Nokia T20 Tablet With 2K Display, Stereo Speakers, 8,200mAh Battery Launched

Nokia T20 price starts at EUR 199 (roughly Rs. 17,200) for the Wi-Fi only variant.

By Jagmeet Singh | Updated: 6 October 2021 15:08 IST
Nokia T20 Tablet With 2K Display, Stereo Speakers, 8,200mAh Battery Launched

Photo Credit: HMD Global

Nokia T20 comes with a 2K in-cell display

Highlights
  • Nokia T20 tablet has been launched
  • The Nokia tablet comes with an 8,200mAh battery
  • Nokia T20 includes up to 64GB of onboard storage

Nokia T20 was launched on Wednesday as the latest tablet by Nokia brand licensee HMD Global. The Nokia tablet features a 2K display and carries an 8-megapixel rear camera sensor. The tablet also includes dual microphones and stereo speakers to ease virtual interactions. Other key highlights of the Nokia T20 include up to 4GB RAM, dedicated Google Kids Space, and an all-day battery life. HMD Global also announced a Rugged Case, Rugged Case + Flip cover/ stand, and Nokia Micro Earbuds Pro as three of its accessories specifically designed for the Nokia T20 tablet.

Nokia T20 price, availability

Nokia T20 price starts at EUR 199 (roughly Rs. 17,200) for the Wi-Fi only variant and EUR 239 (roughly Rs. 20,600) for the Wi-Fi + 4G model. The tablet will first arrive in Europe in the coming days, though details about its launch in India are yet to be announced. HMD Global, however, confirmed in a press briefing that the Nokia T20 will be launched in the Indian market very soon.

Nokia T20 specifications

The Nokia T20 runs on Android 11 and is promised to receive two years of OS upgrades and three years of “timely” security updates. The tablet features a 10.4-inch 2K (2,000x1,200 pixels) in-cell display with 400 nits of peak brightness. The display is also protected by a toughened glass. The Nokia T20 is powered by an octa-core Unisoc T610 SoC, along with 3GB and 4GB RAM options.

For photos and videos, the Nokia T20 comes with a 5-megapixel selfie camera sensor at the front and the 8-megapixel camera sensor at the back. The rear camera setup is also paired with an LED flash.

HMD Global has provided 32GB and 64GB of onboard storage options on the Nokia T20. The tablet also supports storage expansion through a microSD card (up to 512GB).

Connectivity options on the Nokia T20 include 4G LTE (optional), Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth v5.0, USB Type-C, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. The tablet is backed by an amplifier along with stereo speakers.

The Nokia T20 packs an 8,200mAh battery that supports fast charging through a 15W compatible charger (10W charger is in the box). The tablet is also rated to deliver an all-day battery life on a single charge.

Amazon's month-long sale, the Great Indian Festival, is back. This week on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast, Amazon India's consumer electronics head Akshay Ahuja takes us behind the scenes. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Nokia T20

Nokia T20

Display 10.40-inch
Processor Unisoc T610
Front Camera 5-megapixel
Resolution 2000x1200 pixels
RAM 3GB
OS Android 11
Storage 32GB
Rear Camera 8-megapixel
Battery Capacity 8200mAh
Nokia T20 4G

Nokia T20 4G

Display 10.40-inch
Processor Unisoc T610
Front Camera 5-megapixel
Resolution 2000x1200 pixels
RAM 3GB
OS Android 11
Storage 32GB
Rear Camera 8-megapixel
Battery Capacity 8200mAh
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Nokia T20 price, Nokia T20 specifications, Nokia T20, Nokia tablet, Nokia, HMD Global
Jagmeet Singh
Jagmeet Singh writes about consumer technology for Gadgets 360, out of New Delhi. Jagmeet is a senior reporter for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about apps, computer security, Internet services, and telecom developments. Jagmeet is available on Twitter at @JagmeetS13 or Email at jagmeets@ndtv.com. Please send in your leads and tips. More
Instagram Video Launched; Combines IGTV, Feed Videos Under Single Format

Related Stories

Nokia T20 Tablet With 2K Display, Stereo Speakers, 8,200mAh Battery Launched
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Many Reliance Jio Users Reporting Connectivity Issues
  2. Windows 11 Now Available for Download: How to Get It on Your PC
  3. Barbie Takes Zero-Gravity Flight to Inspire Girls to Take Up Career in Space
  4. iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max Review
  5. Apple Watch Series 7 Price in India Suggested by Flipkart Ahead of Debut
  6. Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale: HDFC Bank Resets Card Offers
  7. Vivo X70 Pro, Vivo X70 Pro+ With Quad Rear Cameras Launched in India
  8. Netflix Unveils Money Heist Season 5 ‘Volume 2’ First Look at TUDUM
  9. Excel at MS Excel With These 100 Excellent Shortcuts
  10. Nokia T20 Tablet With 2K Display, Stereo Speakers Now Official
#Latest Stories
  1. Nokia T20 Tablet With 2K Display, Stereo Speakers, 8,200mAh Battery Launched
  2. Instagram Video Launched; Combines IGTV, Feed Videos Under Single Format
  3. Toyota Launches C+Walk T Three-Wheeled E-Scooter as an 'Alternative' to Walking
  4. PUBG Mobile Modes Coming to BGMI; Krafton Bans Nearly 88,000 Accounts Using Illegal Programs in a Week
  5. In California, Some Homeowners Buy Machines That Make Water Out of Air
  6. CoinSwitch Kuber Raises $260-Million Series C Funding From Coinbase, Andreessen Horowitz
  7. Google Says It’s Tweaking Apps to Let Users Factor Climate Change Into Daily Routines
  8. Google Says It Used AI to Reduce Traffic Delays, Fuel Use in Israel; Plans to Test in Rio De Janeiro
  9. Cryptocurrency Has Become 'Too Large to Ignore', Says New Research Report by Bank of America
  10. Mobile Premier League, Other Online Gaming Apps Block Access in Karnataka as Ban Takes Effect
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com