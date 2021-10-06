Nokia T20 was launched on Wednesday as the latest tablet by Nokia brand licensee HMD Global. The Nokia tablet features a 2K display and carries an 8-megapixel rear camera sensor. The tablet also includes dual microphones and stereo speakers to ease virtual interactions. Other key highlights of the Nokia T20 include up to 4GB RAM, dedicated Google Kids Space, and an all-day battery life. HMD Global also announced a Rugged Case, Rugged Case + Flip cover/ stand, and Nokia Micro Earbuds Pro as three of its accessories specifically designed for the Nokia T20 tablet.

Nokia T20 price, availability

Nokia T20 price starts at EUR 199 (roughly Rs. 17,200) for the Wi-Fi only variant and EUR 239 (roughly Rs. 20,600) for the Wi-Fi + 4G model. The tablet will first arrive in Europe in the coming days, though details about its launch in India are yet to be announced. HMD Global, however, confirmed in a press briefing that the Nokia T20 will be launched in the Indian market very soon.

Nokia T20 specifications

The Nokia T20 runs on Android 11 and is promised to receive two years of OS upgrades and three years of “timely” security updates. The tablet features a 10.4-inch 2K (2,000x1,200 pixels) in-cell display with 400 nits of peak brightness. The display is also protected by a toughened glass. The Nokia T20 is powered by an octa-core Unisoc T610 SoC, along with 3GB and 4GB RAM options.

For photos and videos, the Nokia T20 comes with a 5-megapixel selfie camera sensor at the front and the 8-megapixel camera sensor at the back. The rear camera setup is also paired with an LED flash.

HMD Global has provided 32GB and 64GB of onboard storage options on the Nokia T20. The tablet also supports storage expansion through a microSD card (up to 512GB).

Connectivity options on the Nokia T20 include 4G LTE (optional), Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth v5.0, USB Type-C, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. The tablet is backed by an amplifier along with stereo speakers.

The Nokia T20 packs an 8,200mAh battery that supports fast charging through a 15W compatible charger (10W charger is in the box). The tablet is also rated to deliver an all-day battery life on a single charge.