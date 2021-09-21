Nokia licensee HMD Global has teased that it will be launching a new product next month. Looking at the image shared of the event — which shows only a retail box of the new product — it may be a new product category since it seems bigger than all the products laid out next to it. It is speculated to be the Nokia T20 tablet — first from licensee HMD Global — that has been tipped to launch for the past couple of months.

According to a tweet by Nokia Mobile (@NokiaMobile), a launch event is scheduled for October 6 will most likely be a virtual-only event, owing to the ongoing pandemic. The image shared by Nokia shows a Nokia 3310, Nokia 8110 4G, Nokia 6.2, Nokia X10, and Nokia XR20. Behind these devices, the image shows a white, unbranded retail box that is significantly larger than the rest.

Our family keeps growing.

Coming 6.10.21 pic.twitter.com/B55fUMWAOs — Nokia Mobile (@NokiaMobile) September 20, 2021

Nokia T20 price (expected)

The retail box is speculated to be of the upcoming Nokia T20 tablet, which will be the first tablet for Nokia in a long time and the first tablet from licensee HMD Global. The tablet first surfaced online in July when its price and specifications were tipped through a retailer listing in the UK. Nokia T20 tablet is said to be priced at GBP 185 (roughly Rs. 18,600) for the Wi-Fi only variant and GBP 202 (roughly Rs. 20,300) for the Wi-Fi + Cellular variant.

Nokia T20 specifications (expected)

The soon-to-be-launched tablet is listed to sport a 10.36-inch touchscreen display. It is also said to come with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of onboard storage. The retailer listing also suggests that the Nokia T20 tablet will be offered in a Blue colour option. So far, both HMD Global and Nokia have not shared any details on the rumoured tablets.

Two Nokia tablets with model numbers TA-1392 and TA-1397 have been spotted on a Russian certification website in June. They are speculated to be the model numbers of the two variants of the Nokia T20 tablet.