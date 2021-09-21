Technology News
loading

Nokia Launch Event Scheduled for October 6, Teaser Tips Rumoured Nokia T20 Tablet

Nokia may launch the Nokia T20 tablet at the launch event.

By Satvik Khare | Updated: 21 September 2021 13:38 IST
Nokia Launch Event Scheduled for October 6, Teaser Tips Rumoured Nokia T20 Tablet

Nokia T20 tablet will be the first tablet from Nokia since 2014

Highlights
  • Nokia's teaser image shows multiple feature phones, smartphones
  • The launch event may be virtual-only, owing to the ongoing pandemic
  • Nokia T20 tablet is reported to get a 10.36-inch touchscreen display

Nokia licensee HMD Global has teased that it will be launching a new product next month. Looking at the image shared of the event — which shows only a retail box of the new product — it may be a new product category since it seems bigger than all the products laid out next to it. It is speculated to be the Nokia T20 tablet — first from licensee HMD Global — that has been tipped to launch for the past couple of months.

According to a tweet by Nokia Mobile (@NokiaMobile), a launch event is scheduled for October 6 will most likely be a virtual-only event, owing to the ongoing pandemic. The image shared by Nokia shows a Nokia 3310, Nokia 8110 4G, Nokia 6.2, Nokia X10, and Nokia XR20. Behind these devices, the image shows a white, unbranded retail box that is significantly larger than the rest.

Nokia T20 price (expected)

The retail box is speculated to be of the upcoming Nokia T20 tablet, which will be the first tablet for Nokia in a long time and the first tablet from licensee HMD Global. The tablet first surfaced online in July when its price and specifications were tipped through a retailer listing in the UK. Nokia T20 tablet is said to be priced at GBP 185 (roughly Rs. 18,600) for the Wi-Fi only variant and GBP 202 (roughly Rs. 20,300) for the Wi-Fi + Cellular variant.

Nokia T20 specifications (expected)

The soon-to-be-launched tablet is listed to sport a 10.36-inch touchscreen display. It is also said to come with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of onboard storage. The retailer listing also suggests that the Nokia T20 tablet will be offered in a Blue colour option. So far, both HMD Global and Nokia have not shared any details on the rumoured tablets.

Two Nokia tablets with model numbers TA-1392 and TA-1397 have been spotted on a Russian certification website in June. They are speculated to be the model numbers of the two variants of the Nokia T20 tablet.

What is the best phone to buy right now? We discussed this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Nokia, Nokia T20 Tablet, HMD Global
Satvik Khare
Satvik Khare is a sub-editor at Gadgets 360. His proficiency lies in educating how technology makes life easier for everyone. Gadgets have always been a passion with him and he's frequently found finding his way around new technologies. In his free time he loves tinkering with his car, participating in motorsports, and if the weather is bad, he can be found doing laps on Forza Horizon on his Xbox or reading a nice piece of fiction. He can be reached through his Twitter ...More
Amazon Launches New Kindle Paperwhite, Kindle Paperwhite Signature Edition With Larger Display

Related Stories

Nokia Launch Event Scheduled for October 6, Teaser Tips Rumoured Nokia T20 Tablet
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale: Poco, Oppo, More Brands to Launch New Phones
  2. OnePlus Issues Notice to User Who Alleged OnePlus Nord 2 5G Explosion
  3. Amazon Launches New Kindle Paperwhite, Kindle Signature Edition
  4. iPhone 13 Series Pre-Order Begins Today: Prices Around the World
  5. Oppo A16 With MediaTek Helio G35 SoC Launched in India
  6. Realme Narzo 50 Series, Realme Band 2 to Launch in India on September 24
  7. From Rs. 6 Lakhs to Rs. 216 Crores, Bitcoin Wallet Wakes Up After 9 Years
  8. iQoo Z5 5G India Launch Date, Key Specifications Confirmed
  9. Motorola TV, Moto Tab 8 to Launch in India on October 1: Report
  10. Netflix Attempts to Spark Growth With a Free Mobile Plan in Kenya
#Latest Stories
  1. Nokia Launch Event Scheduled for October 6, Teaser Tips Rumoured Nokia T20 Tablet
  2. Amazon Launches New Kindle Paperwhite, Kindle Paperwhite Signature Edition With Larger Display
  3. CoinBase Lands Another Huge Contract with US Government
  4. Fossilised Footprints of Extinct Species of Elephants Reveal a Prehistoric Nursery in Spain
  5. Realme GT Neo 2 Price Surfaces Online Ahead of Launch; MediaTek Dimensity 1200AI-Powered Variant Tipped
  6. OnePlus, Oppo to to Combine OxygenOS, ColorOS Into a Unified Operating System in 2022; No OnePlus 9T This Year
  7. Google Meet for Web Gets Automatic Brightness Feature to Improve Visibility During Video Calls 
  8. Bitcoin, Dogecoin, and Ethereum Fall In Backdrop of China Evergrande's Debt Worth $300 Billion
  9. NASA Picks Moon Site Nobile Crater for Landing Ice-Hunting Rover in 2023
  10. Cryptocurrencies Post 5th Straight Week of Inflows, Shows CoinShares Data
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com