Nokia T20 Tablet Teased by Company, Launch Set for October 6

Nokia shared a teaser to announce the launch date of the new tablet, which is being speculated to be called Nokia T20.

By Nithya P Nair | Updated: 28 September 2021 11:20 IST
Photo Credit: Twitter/ @NokiaMobile

Nokia’s tweeted an image of a tablet with a classic Nokia 3310

Highlights
  • The new tablet is expected to launch as Nokia T20
  • The event may see the launch of new smartphones along with Nokia tablet
  • Nokia T20 is tipped to feature a 10.36-inch touchscreen display

Nokia licensee HMD Global is all set to launch a new tablet on October 6, the company has announced. Nokia Mobile via a teaser on Twitter confirmed the launch date of the tablet — the first from licensee HMD Global. The teaser doesn't reveal much about the device, but it offers a glimpse at the design. The tablet is being speculated to be called Nokia T20, as per past reports.

The official Nokia Mobile account (@NokiaMobile) tweeted about the forthcoming launch of a new Nokia tablet on October 6. The event will most likely be virtual-only and the company is likely to launch new handsets alongside the new Nokia tablet. The image shared by Nokia shows the side profile of a tablet alongside 2017's Nokia 3310. The image suggests that the tablet features a flat frame, rounded corners, and a dark colour finish. This matches up with the specifications for the tablet that's been leaked earlier this year with the name Nokia T20.

Nokia T20 tablet, if it acually launches with the moniker, will be the first tablet for Nokia since 2014 and the first tablet from licensee HMD Global. The tablet first surfaced online in July with expected price leaks. The Nokia T20 tablet is said to be priced at GBP 185 (roughly Rs. 18,600) for the Wi-Fi only variant and GBP 202 (roughly Rs. 20,300) for the Wi-Fi + Cellular variant.

As per further leaks, Nokia T20 may feature a 10.36-inch touchscreen display. It is also said to come with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of onboard storage. The tablet is reported to be offered in a Blue colour option as well.

Further reading: Nokia, HMD Global, Nokia Tablet, Nokia T20, Nokia T20 Specifications
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
