Nokia T20 Tablet Teased to Launch in India Soon, Listed on Flipkart

Nokia T20 tablet was unveiled globally earlier this month.

By Tasneem Akolawala | Updated: 28 October 2021 12:14 IST
Nokia T20 Tablet Teased to Launch in India Soon, Listed on Flipkart

Nokia T20 tablet will go on sale sometime during Flipkart Big Diwali sale

Highlights
  • Nokia T20 tablet features a 2K display, has stereo speakers
  • Nokia T20 tablet is said to offer two years of OS upgrades
  • Nokia T20 is said to pack a large 8,200mAh battery

Nokia T20 tablet has been teased to launch in India soon. The device was unveiled globally earlier this month and is now listed on Flipkart — hinting at an imminent arrival. The teaser poster on Flipkart suggests that the tablet will be made available sometime during the Flipkart Big Diwali sale scheduled to go on till November 3. The Nokia T20 tablet features a 2K display and has stereo speakers to ease virtual interactions. Other key highlights include all-day battery life and a dedicated Google Kids Space.

Flipkart has published a widget in the tablets section of its app confirming that the Nokia T20 tablet will launch in India soon. The listing reiterates key specifications of the tablet, which includes 10.4-inch 2K display, 8,200mAh battery that claims to last all day, dedicated Google Kids Space, and more. HMD Gobal has confirmed that the tablet will get two years of OS upgrades and three years of security updates. Flipkart has not mentioned the launch date of the Nokia tablet but hints that it will be available during the Flipkart Big Diwali sale that commences today and will go on till November 3.

While the Nokia T20 pricing in India is not known, it is likely to be at par with the global prices. In Europe, the Nokia T20 price starts at EUR 199 (roughly Rs. 17,200) for the Wi-Fi only variant and EUR 239 (roughly Rs. 20,600) for the Wi-Fi + 4G model.

Nokia T20 specifications

The Nokia T20 runs on Android 11 and, as mentioned, it is promised to receive two years of OS upgrades and three years of “timely” security updates. The tablet features a 10.4-inch 2K (2,000x1,200 pixels) in-cell display with 400 nits of peak brightness. It is powered by an octa-core Unisoc T610 SoC, paired with 3GB and 4GB RAM options. HMD Global has provided 32GB and 64GB of onboard storage options on the Nokia T20 tablet. It also supports storage expansion through a microSD card (up to 512GB).

For photos and videos, the Nokia T20 comes with a 5-megapixel selfie camera sensor at the front and an 8-megapixel camera sensor at the back. The rear camera setup is also paired with an LED flash. The Nokia T20 packs an 8,200mAh battery that supports fast charging through a 15W compatible charger (10W charger is in the box). The tablet is also rated to deliver all-day battery life on a single charge.

Connectivity options on the Nokia T20 tablet include 4G LTE (optional), Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth v5.0, USB Type-C, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. The tablet is backed by an amplifier along with stereo speakers.

Nokia T20

Nokia T20

Display 10.40-inch
Processor Unisoc T610
Front Camera 5-megapixel
Resolution 2000x1200 pixels
RAM 3GB
OS Android 11
Storage 32GB
Rear Camera 8-megapixel
Battery Capacity 8200mAh
Tasneem Akolawala
Tasneem Akolawala is a Senior Reporter for Gadgets 360. Her reporting expertise encompasses smartphones, wearables, apps, social media, and the overall tech industry. She reports out of Mumbai, and also writes about the ups and downs in the Indian telecom sector. Tasneem can be reached on Twitter at @MuteRiot, and leads, tips, and releases can be sent to tasneema@ndtv.com. More
Thomson Oath Pro Max 4K Android Smart TV Series With Dolby Audio, HDR10+ Support Launched in India

Nokia T20 Tablet Teased to Launch in India Soon, Listed on Flipkart
