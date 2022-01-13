Technology News
Moto Tab G70 With MediaTek Helio G90T SoC, 7,700mAh Battery, Dolby Atmos Launched

Moto Tab G70 price is set at BRL 2,399 (roughly Rs. 28,000) for the single 4GB + 64GB storage model.

By Nithya P Nair | Updated: 13 January 2022 17:11 IST
Moto Tab G70 With MediaTek Helio G90T SoC, 7,700mAh Battery, Dolby Atmos Launched

Photo Credit: Motorola

Moto Tab G70 features four speakers with Dolby Atmos support

Highlights
  • Moto Tab G70 has been launched in Green colour option
  • The new tablet packs a 7,700mAh battery
  • Moto Tab G70 has Rheinland certified display

Moto Tab G70 has been launched in Brazil as the latest tablet offering from Motorola. The latest Motorola tablet runs on Android 11 and features a 2K display with 400 nits of peak brightness. Moto Tab G70 is powered by MediaTek Helio G90T SoC coupled with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage. For audio, the new Moto Tab G70 features a quad speaker unit with Dolby Atmos support. The tablet features a 13-megapixel rear camera and packs a 7,700mAh battery as well. Motorola entered the tablet segment in September last year with the launch of Moto Tab G20.

Moto Tab G70 price, availability

Price of Moto Tab G70 is set at BRL 2,399 (roughly Rs. 28,000) in Brazil for the sole 4GB + 64GB storage variant. The tablet comes in a single Green shade. It is currently available for sale via the official company website in the country.

Meanwhile, the Moto Tab G70 India launch date is set for January 18. A microsite for the upcoming tablet is now live on Flipkart, teasing some key specifications of the Moto Tab G70. It is expected to go on sale during the Flipkart Big Saving Days sale.

Moto Tab G70 specifications specifications

The new Moto Tab G70 runs on Android 11. It features an 11-inch IPS 2K (2,000x1,200 pixels) display with 400 nits of peak brightness. The screen is certified by TUV Rheinland for low blue light exposure for the comfort of the eyes. The new Motorola tablet comes with an Aluminium body. It packs an octa-core MediaTek Helio G90T processor along with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of onboard storage. The storage can be expanded further using a microSD card.

For optics, Moto Tab G70 has a 13-megapixel rear camera with f/2.2 aperture and an 8-megapixel front camera with f/2.0 aperture.

Additionally, Motorola has provided dedicated Google Kids space on the new Moto Tab G70. It is said to offer more than 10,000 teacher-approved apps for kids. It needs a Google account to operate. The tablet will have access to Google Play as well.

Moto Tab G70 packs a quad-speaker setup with Dolby Atmos support. Connectivity options on the device include GPS, GLONASS, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, Bluetooth v5.2, and USB Type-C port. The tablet lacks support for NFC.

Moto Tab G70 features an accelerometer, gyroscope, hall effect sensor and ambient light sensor. In addition, the tablet support face unlock feature and has a fingerprint sensor.

The tablet is equipped with a 7,700mAh battery that supports 20W TurboPower charging. Moto Tab G70 measures 163x258.4x7.5mm and weighs 500 grams.

Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
