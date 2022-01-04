Motorola Moto Tab G70 may launch in India soon. A microsite for the upcoming tablet has gone live on Flipkart. The microsite does not reveal the launch date of Moto Tab G70 but does tease all its key specifications. The design of the upcoming tablet can also be seen through the images on the microsite. Moto Tab G70 will be powered by the MediaTek Helio G90T SoC and it sports an 11-inch 2K display with 400 nits of peak brightness. The Motorola tablet also gets Dolby Atmos support.

As mentioned, the Flipkart microsite for Moto Tab G70 doesn't mention the launch date of the Motorola tablet, but it is safe to say it will arrive in the country sometime soon. The microsite does not mention the price either but reveals the full specifications of the upcoming tablet.

Moto Tab G70 will be offered in Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi + Cellular variants. It will be offered in Modernist Teal colourway. As per the images, the back will get a two-tone design with a single camera sensor and flash placed in the corner. Moto Tab G70 is shown with thick bezels all around the display. The volume buttons are placed on the right spine, while the power button is on the top along with two speaker grilles. The bottom houses the remaining two speaker grilles and the USB Type-C port.

Moto Tab G70 specifications

The upcoming Moto Tab G70 will run Android 11 out-of-the-box. It will sport an 11-inch 2K (2,000x1,200 pixels) LCD display with 400 nits of peak brightness and TUV certification for eye comfort. Under the hood, it will be powered by the MediaTek Helio G90T SoC with 4GB of RAM. The 64GB onboard storage can be expanded via a microSD card (up to 1TB).

As for optics, it will feature a 13-megapixel rear camera and an 8-megapixel selfie shooter. Connectivity options include 4G LTE, dual-band Wi-Fi with 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, Bluetooth v5.1, USB Type-C port, and a 4-point pogo-pin to connect a keyboard. Moto Tab G70 comes with Dolby Audio support for its quad speakers setup.

All of this will be backed by a 7,700mAH battery with 20W rapid charging support. The IP52-rated Moto Tab G70 measures 258.4x163x7.5mm and weighs 490 grams.

