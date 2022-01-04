Technology News
loading

Moto Tab G70 Full Specifications Listed on Flipkart, India Launch Imminent

Moto Tab G70 launch date and price details have not yet been confirmed.

By Satvik Khare | Updated: 4 January 2022 11:21 IST
Moto Tab G70 Full Specifications Listed on Flipkart, India Launch Imminent

Photo Credit: Fliparkt/ Motorola

Moto Tab G70 will sport an 11-inch 2K LCD display with 400 nits of peak brightness

Highlights
  • Moto Tab G70 will be powered by MediaTek Helio G90T with 4GB of RAM
  • It will get Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi + Cellular variants
  • Moto Tab G70 will pack a 7,700mAh battery with 20W fast charging support

Motorola Moto Tab G70 may launch in India soon. A microsite for the upcoming tablet has gone live on Flipkart. The microsite does not reveal the launch date of Moto Tab G70 but does tease all its key specifications. The design of the upcoming tablet can also be seen through the images on the microsite. Moto Tab G70 will be powered by the MediaTek Helio G90T SoC and it sports an 11-inch 2K display with 400 nits of peak brightness. The Motorola tablet also gets Dolby Atmos support.

As mentioned, the Flipkart microsite for Moto Tab G70 doesn't mention the launch date of the Motorola tablet, but it is safe to say it will arrive in the country sometime soon. The microsite does not mention the price either but reveals the full specifications of the upcoming tablet.

Moto Tab G70 will be offered in Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi + Cellular variants. It will be offered in Modernist Teal colourway. As per the images, the back will get a two-tone design with a single camera sensor and flash placed in the corner. Moto Tab G70 is shown with thick bezels all around the display. The volume buttons are placed on the right spine, while the power button is on the top along with two speaker grilles. The bottom houses the remaining two speaker grilles and the USB Type-C port.

Moto Tab G70 specifications

The upcoming Moto Tab G70 will run Android 11 out-of-the-box. It will sport an 11-inch 2K (2,000x1,200 pixels) LCD display with 400 nits of peak brightness and TUV certification for eye comfort. Under the hood, it will be powered by the MediaTek Helio G90T SoC with 4GB of RAM. The 64GB onboard storage can be expanded via a microSD card (up to 1TB).

As for optics, it will feature a 13-megapixel rear camera and an 8-megapixel selfie shooter. Connectivity options include 4G LTE, dual-band Wi-Fi with 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, Bluetooth v5.1, USB Type-C port, and a 4-point pogo-pin to connect a keyboard. Moto Tab G70 comes with Dolby Audio support for its quad speakers setup.

All of this will be backed by a 7,700mAH battery with 20W rapid charging support. The IP52-rated Moto Tab G70 measures 258.4x163x7.5mm and weighs 490 grams.

How does the Oppo Find N improve over Galaxy Z Fold 3? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Advertisement
Motorola Tab G70

Motorola Tab G70

Display 11.00-inch
Processor MediaTek Helio G90T
Front Camera 8-megapixel
Resolution 2000x1200 pixels
RAM 4GB
OS Android 11
Storage 64GB
Rear Camera 13-megapixel
Battery Capacity 7,700mAh
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Motorola, Moto, Moto Tab G70, Moto Tab G70 Specifications, Android 11
Satvik Khare
Satvik Khare is a sub-editor at Gadgets 360. His proficiency lies in educating how technology makes life easier for everyone. Gadgets have always been a passion with him and he's frequently found finding his way around new technologies. In his free time he loves tinkering with his car, participating in motorsports, and if the weather is bad, he can be found doing laps on Forza Horizon on his Xbox or reading a nice piece of fiction. He can be reached through his Twitter ...More
Facebook, WhatsApp Gets Extended Time to Respond to CCI Notices in Privacy Policy Issue

Related Stories

Moto Tab G70 Full Specifications Listed on Flipkart, India Launch Imminent
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Advertisement
Best Deals of the Day »
Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G With 120Hz Display Now Official
  2. Several PS5, PS4 Games Discounted in PlayStation Store’s January Sale
  3. Vivo V23, V23 Pro 5G Price, Specifications Tipped Ahead of India Launch
  4. Portronics Kronos Y1 Smartwatch Launched in India: All Details
  5. OnePlus 9RT, OnePlus Buds Z2 India Launch Set for January 14
  6. Xiaomi 11i HyperCharge Price in India Teased Ahead of Official Launch
  7. OnePlus Buds Z2 Tipped to Launch in India Early 2022, Price Leaked
  8. Samsung Galaxy A03 Price Revealed, Will Go on Sale From January 10
  9. Samsung Teases Galaxy S21 FE Ahead of Expected CES 2022 Debut
  10. Top Web 3.0 Cryptos for 2022
#Latest Stories
  1. Moto Tab G70 Full Specifications Listed on Flipkart, India Launch Imminent
  2. Facebook, WhatsApp Gets Extended Time to Respond to CCI Notices in Privacy Policy Issue
  3. Crypto Price Chart Looks Down as Bitcoin, Ether, and Majority Altcoins Register Losses
  4. Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G With 120Hz AMOLED Display, Triple Rear Cameras Launched: Price, Specifications
  5. iPhone 14 Series Once Again Tipped to Sport Hole-Punch Display
  6. Morbius Release Date Delayed to April 1 Over Omicron Concerns
  7. Apple Becomes First Company to Hit $3-Trillion Market Value, Then Slips
  8. James Webb Space Telescope: First Three Layers of Solar Shield Deployed, Final Two to Be Stretched Today
  9. Vivo Y21T With Snapdragon 680 SoC, Triple Rear Cameras Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  10. Elizabeth Holmes, Founder of Blood-Testing Startup Theranos, Found Guilty in Fraud Trial
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com