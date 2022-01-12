Technology News
Moto Tab G70 Launch Date Set for January 18; to Feature 2K Display, MediaTek Helio G90T SoC

Moto Tab G70 will feature an 11-inch 2K LCD display.

By David Delima | Updated: 12 January 2022 16:38 IST
Photo Credit: Flipkart/ Motorola

Motorola recently teased the specifications of Moto Tab G70 on Flipkart

Highlights
  • Moto Tab G70 comes with the MediaTek Helio G90T SoC
  • Moto Tab G70 runs on Android 11 out-of-the-box
  • Moto Tab G70 sports a 7,700mAh battery with 20W fast charging

Moto Tab G70 launch date is set for January 18. The upcoming Motorola tablet is set to debut in the Indian market during the Flipkart Big Saving Days sale. Motorola had previously revealed key specifications of Moto Tab G70, including the processor and the display resolution. The tablet will be available in both Wi-Fi as well as Wi-Fi + Cellular variants. According to images shown on a dedicated Flipkart microsite, the tablet will feature thick bezels around the 11-inch display.

The January 18 launch date of Moto Tab G70 was revealed on Flipkart, as spotted by tipster Abhishek Yadav. The pricing of the upcoming Moto Tab G70 is yet to be revealed by the company. It will be available a Modernist Teal colour option, with a two-tone design. Motorola had previously teased the specifications of the tablet on the Moto Tab G70 microsite on Flipkart, including features like Dolby Atmos support for its quad speakers.

Moto Tab G70 specifications

The upcoming Moto Tab G70 will feature a 12nm octa-core MediaTek Helio G90T processor under the hood, paired with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage. The tablet will run on Android 11, according to details shared on the Flipkart microsite. The tablet will pack a 7,700mAh battery with support for 20W fast charging over USB Type-C. The tablet comes with an IP52 rating.

Moto Tab G70 is equipped with an 11-inch 2K (2,000x1,200 pixels) LCD display with a maximum brightness of 400 nits. The tablet is equipped with a single 13-megapixel rear camera and an 8-megapixel front-facing selfie camera. Moto Tab G70 comes with Dolby Atmos support for its quad-speaker setup. On the connectivity front, Moto Tab G70 will be available in Wi-Fi and WiFi + Cellular options with 4G LTE, dual-band Wi-Fi with 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, Bluetooth v5.1, and a MicroSD card slot. The upcoming Moto Tab G70 measures 258.4x163x7.5mm and weighs 490 grams.

Motorola Tab G70

Motorola Tab G70

Display 11.00-inch
Processor MediaTek Helio G90T
Front Camera 8-megapixel
Resolution 2000x1200 pixels
RAM 4GB
OS Android 11
Storage 64GB
Rear Camera 13-megapixel
Battery Capacity 7,700mAh
Comments

Further reading: Moto Tab G70, Motorola, Motorola Tab G70, Moto Tab G70 Specifications, Moto Tab G70 Launch, Moto Tab G70 Features
David Delima
As a writer on technology with Gadgets 360, David Delima is interested in open-source technology, cybersecurity, consumer privacy, and loves to read and write about how the Internet works. David can be contacted via email at DavidD@ndtv.com, as well as on Twitter at @DxDavey.  More
Tesla Full Self-Driving Test Being Re-Evaluated by California DMV: Report
Vi CEO Ravinder Takkar Says Government Doesn’t Want to Run the Telco

