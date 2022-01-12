Moto Tab G70 launch date is set for January 18. The upcoming Motorola tablet is set to debut in the Indian market during the Flipkart Big Saving Days sale. Motorola had previously revealed key specifications of Moto Tab G70, including the processor and the display resolution. The tablet will be available in both Wi-Fi as well as Wi-Fi + Cellular variants. According to images shown on a dedicated Flipkart microsite, the tablet will feature thick bezels around the 11-inch display.

The January 18 launch date of Moto Tab G70 was revealed on Flipkart, as spotted by tipster Abhishek Yadav. The pricing of the upcoming Moto Tab G70 is yet to be revealed by the company. It will be available a Modernist Teal colour option, with a two-tone design. Motorola had previously teased the specifications of the tablet on the Moto Tab G70 microsite on Flipkart, including features like Dolby Atmos support for its quad speakers.

Moto Tab G70 specifications

The upcoming Moto Tab G70 will feature a 12nm octa-core MediaTek Helio G90T processor under the hood, paired with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage. The tablet will run on Android 11, according to details shared on the Flipkart microsite. The tablet will pack a 7,700mAh battery with support for 20W fast charging over USB Type-C. The tablet comes with an IP52 rating.

Moto Tab G70 is equipped with an 11-inch 2K (2,000x1,200 pixels) LCD display with a maximum brightness of 400 nits. The tablet is equipped with a single 13-megapixel rear camera and an 8-megapixel front-facing selfie camera. Moto Tab G70 comes with Dolby Atmos support for its quad-speaker setup. On the connectivity front, Moto Tab G70 will be available in Wi-Fi and WiFi + Cellular options with 4G LTE, dual-band Wi-Fi with 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, Bluetooth v5.1, and a MicroSD card slot. The upcoming Moto Tab G70 measures 258.4x163x7.5mm and weighs 490 grams.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.