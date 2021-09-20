Motorola may reportedly launch a new tablet — Moto Tab 8 — and a TV during Flipkart's Big Billion Days Sale 2021. A Motorola launch event during the sale fest on Flipkart is scheduled for October 1 but it doesn't reveal which products are scheduled to be launched. As per the report, not much information is available about the upcoming TV as of now but another report mentions many specifications of the upcoming Moto Tab 8 that is reportedly aimed at entertainment and education.

As per a couple of reports by 91Mobiles — in collaboration with tipster Yogesh Brar (@heyitsyogesh) —Motorola will launch two new devices during the Flipkart Big Billion Day Sale 2021. A dedicated microsite on the e-commerce giant also mentions that Lenovo-owned brand will be launching new products on October 1 but it doesn't specify which devices will break cover.

As per the publication, the two new devices will be the Moto Tab 8 and a TV. As mentioned, there is not much information available on the TV as of now but many specifications of the Moto Tab 8 have surfaced online.

Moto Tab 8 price, specifications (expected)

The report mentions that the soon-to-be-launched Moto Tab 8 will be a rebadged Lenovo Tab M8 that launched in Europe in June. The Lenovo Tab M8 has not yet launched in India.

The Moto Tab 8 will sport an 8-inch full-HD display and run stock Android software, as per the report. Under the hood, it is said to get an octa-core MediaTek Helio P22T SoC paired with 4GB of RAM and 32GB or 64GB of onboard storage. It will also be available in two — Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi + Cellular — variants.

As per the report, the Moto Tab 8 will feature a 13-megapixel primary rear camera and a 5-megapixel primary selfie camera. It is also said to come with a 5,000mAh battery and a USB Type-C port for charging.

