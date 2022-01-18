Technology News
Moto Tab G70 LTE With MediaTek Helio G90T SoC, 11-Inch 2K Display, Dolby Atmos Launched in India

Moto Tab G70 is equipped with a 13-megapixel rear camera.

By David Delima | Updated: 18 January 2022 12:23 IST
Photo Credit: Motorola

Moto Tab G70 features an 11-inch 2K IPS LCD display

Highlights
  • Moto Tab G70 LTE is available in a single Modernist Teal colourway
  • Moto Tab G70 LTE features a quad-speaker setup with Dolby Atmos
  • Moto Tab G70 LTE runs on a 7,700mAh battery with 20W fast charging

Moto Tab G70 LTE was launched in India on Tuesday, January 18. The new tablet is the second offering in the Indian market by Motorola (owned by Lenovo), following the launch of the Moto Tab G20 in September 2021. Moto Tab G70 LTE is powered by a MediaTek Helio G90T SoC paired with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of built-in storage. The tablet is equipped with an 11-inch 2K LCD display. Moto Tab G70 LTE sports a two-tone design and comes with a single rear camera.

Moto Tab G70 LTE price in India, availability

The newly launched Moto Tab G70 LTE price is set at Rs. 21,999 and the tablet will be available in a single 4GB RAM and 64GB storage option. Motorola's new tablet will be sold in a single Modernist Teal colourway. Moto Tab G70 is available for pre-order via Flipkart during the Republic Day Sale until January 22, and customers can avail of a 10 percent instant discount on ICICI Bank card, which brings the effective price of the tablet down to Rs. 21,249.

Moto Tab G70 LTE specifications

Moto Tab G70 LTE runs on Android 11 out of the box. The tablet is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Helio G90T processor, paired with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of built-in storage that can be expanded via a MicroSD card. Moto Tab G70 LTE features an 11-inch IPS 2K (2,000x1,200 pixels) LCD display with a peak brightness of 400 nits. According to Motorola, the tablet's screen is TUV Rheinland certified for reduced blue light exposure and improved eye comfort.

The new Moto Tab G70 LTE sports a single rear camera featuring a 13-megapixel sensor paired with an f/2.2 aperture lens. The tablet is equipped with an 8-megapixel front camera with an f/2.2 aperture lens. On the connectivity front, Moto Tab G70 LTE supports 4G LTE, Wi-Fi and Bluetooth v5.1, along with GPS and GLONASS. Sensors on the tablet include an accelerometer, gyroscope, hall-effect sensor, and ambient light sensor.

Moto Tab G70 LTE packs a 7,700mAh battery that supports TurboPower charging at 20W over USB Type-C. The tablet is equipped with a quad-speaker setup with Dolby Atmos support. According to Motorola, the new Moto Tab G70 LTE will offer a dedicated Google Kids space, along with access to 10,000 teacher-approved apps for children. The tablet measures 258.4x163x7.5mm, weighs 490 grams and has an IP52 rating for dust and water resistance, according to the company.

Motorola Tab G70 LTE

Motorola Tab G70 LTE

Display 11.00-inch
Processor MediaTek Helio G90T
Front Camera 8-megapixel
Resolution 2000x1200 pixels
RAM 4GB
OS Android 11
Storage 64GB
Rear Camera 13-megapixel
Battery Capacity 7,700mAh
Moto Tab G70, Motorola, Motorola Tab G70, Motorola Tablets, Moto Tab G70 Specifications, Moto Tab G70 Price
David Delima
As a writer on technology with Gadgets 360, David Delima is interested in open-source technology, cybersecurity, consumer privacy, and loves to read and write about how the Internet works. David can be contacted via email at DavidD@ndtv.com, as well as on Twitter at @DxDavey.  More
