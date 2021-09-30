Technology News
Moto Tab G20 Tablet With 8-Inch HD+ Display, Android 11 Launched in India: Price, Specifications

Moto Tab G20 tablet is priced in India at Rs. 10,999.

By Tasneem Akolawala | Updated: 30 September 2021 14:32 IST
Moto Tab G20 pre-order will begin on October 2 at 12am (midnight)

Highlights
  • Moto Tab G20 has a dedicated Google Kids space
  • Moto Tab G20 includes a 5-megapixel autofocus rear camera
  • Moto Tab G20 features an IPS LCD display

Moto Tab G20 was launched in India on Thursday, marking Motorola's entry into the tablet segment. The tablet runs on ad-free and bloatware-free Android 11 and has an 8-inch IPS LCD display with TDDI technology. It has bezels on all sides and a single rear camera setup at the back. The Moto Tab G20 is powered by the MediaTek Helio P22T octa-core processor and comes with 32GB of internal storage. the tablet will be on sale on Flipkart and the company has introduced several offers as well.

Moto Tab G20 price in India, sale

The new Moto Tab G20 is priced in India at Rs. 10,999. It comes in a single Platinum Grey colour option and will be up for pre-order on Flipkart. The pre-order will begin on October 2 at 12am (midnight). Launch offers include additional Rs. 1,000 off on exchange, and 10 percent instant discount on ICICI and Axis Bank cards. The bank offer will be available for Flipkart Plus customers from October 2 and for all customers starting October 3.

Moto Tab G20 specifications

On the specifications front, the Moto Tab G20 runs on stock Android 11. The tablet features an 8-inch HD+ (1,200x800 pixels) IPS LCD display with TDDI technology, 16:10 aspect ratio, and 85 percent screen-to-body ratio. It is powered by the MediaTek Helio P22 SoC paired with 3GB RAM. The inbuilt storage capacity is 32GB with the option to expand further using a microSD card slot (up to 2TB).

Camera setup on the Moto Tab G20 includes a 5-megapixel autofocus rear camera and a 2-megapixel front sensor for selfies. The tablet has a dedicated Google Kids space that offers 10,000 apps and games, hundreds of free books, thousands of YouTube videos for kids, DIY projects, and parental controls.

Moto Tab G20 has a metal body and a glossy finish at the back. It supports Dolby Atmos sound technology and packs a 5,100mAh battery that claims to last for 15 hours video playback and 18 hours of web browsing. The tablet supports Face Unlock and Google Assistant voice commands. Connectivity options include USB Type-C port, 3.5mm audio jack, Wi-Fi 802.11 ac, GPS, Bluetooth v5, and more. It measures 199.1x121.8x8.15mm and weighs 305 grams.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Motorola Moto Tab G20

Motorola Moto Tab G20

Display 8.00-inch
Front Camera 2-megapixel
Resolution 1200x800 pixels
RAM 3GB
OS Android 11
Storage 32GB
Rear Camera 5-megapixel
Battery Capacity 5100mAh
Tasneem Akolawala
