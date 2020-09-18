Technology News
Microsoft Surface Pro X to Get SQ2 Chip Upgrade, Platinum Colour Option: Report

Microsoft Surface Pro X could also be getting new Type Cover colour options as well.

By Shayak Majumder | Updated: 18 September 2020 11:17 IST
Microsoft Surface Pro X to Get SQ2 Chip Upgrade, Platinum Colour Option: Report

Microsoft Surface Pro X is currently available in a black colour option

Highlights
  • Microsoft Surface Pro X expected to get new SQ2 chip
  • It may get a new colour option as well
  • Microsoft Surface Pro X price in India starts at Rs. 98,990

Microsoft Surface Pro X, the company's ARM-powered tablet, is reportedly getting a refresh with an upgraded Microsoft SQ2 processor, a new platinum colour option, and new Type Cover colours. The updated version is expected to launch in October this year, and Microsoft reportedly aims at pushing the Surface Pro X to the mainstream market with the new processor, hue variant, and accessories. The original Surface Pro X debuted last year and the upgraded version seems to be coming right on time.

In a report, Windows Central cited sources that the Microsoft Surface Pro X will soon start shipping with the company's latest SQ2 processor. This is a significant upgrade from the SQ1 chip that powered the earlier Surface Pro X model. It is being speculated that the new SQ2 chip is based on Qualcomm Snapdragon 8cx Gen2 SoC that promises to offer a notable boost in performance.

The report also suggests that Microsoft is planning to announce x86 64-bit app-emulation. As of now, the ARM version of Windows 10 can only emulate 32-bit apps. Given the improved performance of the SQ2 chip, the 64-bit app-emulation could boost demand for the Surface Pro X.

Apart from the new chip, the Surface Pro X could also be getting a platinum colour option, similar to the one already available on the regular Surface Pro offerings. Currently, the Surface Pro X is only available in a black colour option. The Surface Pro X Type Covers are also reportedly getting colour variants similar to the regular Surface Pro Type Covers. With the new colours and accessories, the report suggests that the tech giant plans to promote the Surface Pro X as “ready for mainstream.”

The report also points out that there are no significant design changes in the refreshed Surface Pro X variant.

Microsoft Surface Pro X price in India

The Surface Pro X is currently available in two storage variants in India. The 8GB + 128GB storage option is priced at Rs. 98,990. On the other hand, the 8GB + 256GB storage variant carries a price tag of Rs. 1,43,950.

Microsoft Surface Pro X specifications

The Surface Pro X is touted as the company's thinnest and lightest 2-in-1 device to date. With a thickness of 7.3mm, it weighs only 774 grams. It features a 13-inch display with a resolution of 2,880x1,920 pixels and an aspect ratio of 3:2. It boasts of a battery life of up to 13 hours, with support for fast charging. The compatible Surface Pro X Signature Keyboard and Surface Slim Pen are sold separately.

Microsoft Surface Pro X

Microsoft Surface Pro X

Display 13.00-inch
Processor Microsoft SQ1
Front Camera 5-megapixel
Resolution 2880x1920 pixels
RAM 8GB
OS Windows 10
Storage 128GB
Rear Camera 10-megapixel
