Microsoft Surface Pro X 2020 Now Available for Purchase in India, Pricing Starts at Rs. 1,49,999

Microsoft Surface Pro X 2020 comes in 256GB and 512GB storage options.

By Jagmeet Singh | Updated: 13 October 2020 13:22 IST
Microsoft Surface Pro X 2020 Now Available for Purchase in India, Pricing Starts at Rs. 1,49,999

Surface Pro X 2020 was launched in India earlier this month

Highlights
  • Surface Pro X 2020 features Platinum and Black finishes
  • The tablet is powered by Microsoft SQ2 processor
  • Microsoft has brought three new Signature Keyboard colour options

Surface Pro X 2020 with Microsoft SQ2 processor and a new Platinum finish is now available for purchase in India. Microsoft launched the new Surface Pro X as its latest Windows-based tablet earlier this month. It can deliver up to 15 hours of battery life on a single charge and offer an improved performance over the existing Surface Pro X that debuted in the Indian market in May. The updated Surface Pro X also retains the 13-inch display featured on the earlier model.

Microsoft Surface Pro X 2020 price in India, availability

The Surface Pro X 2020 with 256GB storage carries a price tag of Rs. 1,49,999, while its 512GB variant is priced at Rs. 1,78,999. The tablet comes in Platinum and Black finishes and offers 4G LTE connectivity. In addition to the updated Microsoft Surface Pro X, Microsoft has also brought its Signature Keyboard in three new colour options – Platinum, Ice Blue, and Poppy Red. The Surface Pro X 2020 will be available through authorised resellers starting today. Online platforms including Amazon are yet to start selling the new model.

Microsoft launched the updated Surface Pro X in India during its global debut a couple of weeks ago. The tablet went up for pre-orders in the country following the official launch.

Microsoft Surface Pro X 2020 specifications

Surface Pro X 2020 runs on Windows 10 Home and features a 13-inch PixelSense display with a 2,880x1,920 pixels resolution. It is powered by Microsoft SQ2 processor that has been co-developed with Qualcomm, paired with Adreno 690 GPU and 16GB of LPDDR4x RAM. There is also a Qualcomm Snapdragon X24 LTE modem for 4G connectivity. The tablet comes with nanoSIM and eSIM slots.

In addition to cellular connectivity, the new Surface Pro X comes with Bluetooth 5.0, Wi-Fi, GPS/ A-GPS/ GLONASS, and two USB Type-C 3.2 Gen 2 ports. There is also a Surface Connect port for charging as well as a pogo-pin connector for attaching the magnetic Signature Keyboard.

The Surface Pro X includes an accelerometer, gyroscope, magnetometer, and an ambient light sensor. It measures 287x208x7.3mm and weighs 774 grams.

Is this the end of the Samsung Galaxy Note series as we know it? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Microsoft Surface Pro X (2020) Laptop

Microsoft Surface Pro X (2020) Laptop

Display size 13.00-inch
Display resolution 2880x1920 pixels
Touchscreen Yes
RAM 8GB
OS Windows 10
Hard disk No
SSD 128GB
Weight 0.77 kg
Microsoft Surface Pro X 2020 Now Available for Purchase in India, Pricing Starts at Rs. 1,49,999
