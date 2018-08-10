Microsoft has rolled out a fresh firmware update to its latest Surface Pro tablet. With the latest update, the company has finally addressed a Surface Pen-related issue that users have apparently been complaining about for a long time. The Surface Pro tablets were riddled with palm-recognition issues, and Surface Pen users have been requesting Microsoft for a solution. The problem essentially was that the Surface Pen would become offset everytime a user rests a hand on the display. Notably, apart from fixing the issue, Microsoft has also addressed system security and stability via the latest update to Surface Pro.

As mentioned, Surface Pro users have been complaining about the Surface Pen's performance for a while, and Microsoft seems to have finally taken some action. It was confirmed via a community post that a new Surface Pro update has been released that fixes the issues. The latest fixes come via Surface Firmware 429.0.1.10 and the Surface System update 1.16.139.0. To update, you can go to Settings > Update & security > Windows Update.

Back in July last year, a Microsoft forum user had posted a video describing his experience. In the post, Ian Hoover had written, "About 50 percent of the time, if I begin a stroke with my hand already resting on the screen, there is a significant offset of the pen line to the actual tip position. This makes hand-writing nigh impossible. Calibrating is useless, since if I calibrate to correct the offset, then 50% of the time it is now offset in the other direction."

However, as of now, the update has addressed the issue. Interestingly, Surface Pro is not the first device from Microsoft's Surface lineup to face the display-related issue. Back in May, the company had launched a warranty replacement programme for Surface Pro 4 units affected by screen flickering issues.