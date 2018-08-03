Microsoft Surface Go Starts Shipping

Microsoft's recently launched portable and affordable Surface tablet, the Surface Go, is now shipping.

Starting at $399 (roughly Rs. 27,400), the Surface Go features integrated kickstand, Windows 10, and a similar design to the Surface Pro.

"The Surface Go, Microsoft's latest 2-in-1, is now shipping. It has all the hallmarks of a Surface tablet -- magnesium casing, fully adjustable kickstand, Windows Hello-compatible camera, and a keyboard connector," The Verge reported on Thursday.

Under the hood, the Surface Go is powered by a 7th generation Intel Pentium Gold 4415Y processor. It will be available in two variants - 4GB of RAM/ 64GB of eMMC storage and 8GB of RAM and 128GB SSD storage, a report by The Verge claims. The premium model of the Surface Go will be priced at $549 (roughly Rs. 37,800). Panos Panay, Chief Product Officer, Microsoft, says in a blog post that the company will initially release Wi-Fi versions of the Go, with an LTE equipped model to come later this year.

The Surface Go runs Windows 10 S runs out-of-the-box, This means users will only be able to access the Edge browser and apps available in the Microsoft Store. However, they can choose to upgrade to full Windows 10 Home for free.

Similar to the Surface Pro, the Surface Go comes with an optional keyboard cover and the optional Surface Pen. Microsoft says that the display supports a Surface Pen with "4,096 levels of pressure sensitivity, low pen parallax, low latency, and precision for accurate note taking, drawing and computer-aided design." While the keyboard will reportedly increase the price of the Surface Go up by at least $99 (roughly Rs. 6,800), the Pen will add another $99. Also available is the optional $34.99 (roughly Rs. 2,400) Surface Mobile Mouse.

The Surface Go become available for pre-order on July 10 in countries like the US, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, the UK, Ireland, France, Germany, Austria, Belgium, Luxembourg, Netherlands, Switzerland, Denmark, Finland, Norway, Sweden, Poland, Italy, Portugal, and Spain. While there are a few countries where it will arrive later this year, there is no clarity on whether the Surface Go will make it to India.

Written with inputs from IANS

