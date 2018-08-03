NDTV Gadgets360.com

Microsoft Surface Go Starts Shipping

, 03 August 2018
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Share Reddit Comment
Microsoft Surface Go Starts Shipping

Highlights

  • The Surface Go is priced at $399 (roughly Rs. 27,400)
  • It went up for pre-orders on July 10
  • It has started shipping in countries such as the US

Microsoft's recently launched portable and affordable Surface tablet, the Surface Go, is now shipping.

Starting at $399 (roughly Rs. 27,400), the Surface Go features integrated kickstand, Windows 10, and a similar design to the Surface Pro.

"The Surface Go, Microsoft's latest 2-in-1, is now shipping. It has all the hallmarks of a Surface tablet -- magnesium casing, fully adjustable kickstand, Windows Hello-compatible camera, and a keyboard connector," The Verge reported on Thursday.

Under the hood, the Surface Go is powered by a 7th generation Intel Pentium Gold 4415Y processor. It will be available in two variants - 4GB of RAM/ 64GB of eMMC storage and 8GB of RAM and 128GB SSD storage, a report by The Verge claims. The premium model of the Surface Go will be priced at $549 (roughly Rs. 37,800). Panos Panay, Chief Product Officer, Microsoft, says in a blog post that the company will initially release Wi-Fi versions of the Go, with an LTE equipped model to come later this year.

The Surface Go runs Windows 10 S runs out-of-the-box, This means users will only be able to access the Edge browser and apps available in the Microsoft Store. However, they can choose to upgrade to full Windows 10 Home for free.

Similar to the Surface Pro, the Surface Go comes with an optional keyboard cover and the optional Surface Pen. Microsoft says that the display supports a Surface Pen with "4,096 levels of pressure sensitivity, low pen parallax, low latency, and precision for accurate note taking, drawing and computer-aided design." While the keyboard will reportedly increase the price of the Surface Go up by at least $99 (roughly Rs. 6,800), the Pen will add another $99. Also available is the optional $34.99 (roughly Rs. 2,400) Surface Mobile Mouse.

The Surface Go become available for pre-order on July 10 in countries like the US, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, the UK, Ireland, France, Germany, Austria, Belgium, Luxembourg, Netherlands, Switzerland, Denmark, Finland, Norway, Sweden, Poland, Italy, Portugal, and Spain. While there are a few countries where it will arrive later this year, there is no clarity on whether the Surface Go will make it to India.

Written with inputs from IANS

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Microsoft, Tablet
Gadgets 360 Staff The resident bot. If you email me, a human will respond. More
Fortnite for Android Not Coming to Google Play: Epic Games
Rocket League: Ultimate Edition Not Available in India: Psyonix Explains Why
Vivo Nex
Microsoft Surface Go Starts Shipping
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Oppo Find X
TRENDING
  1. Moto Z3 With 5G Moto Mod, Dated Snapdragon 835 SoC Launched
  2. Amazon Freedom Sale Starts August 9 With Discounts on Mobiles and More
  3. Nokia 6.1 Plus India Launch May Not Be Too Far Away, Teaser Hints
  4. Xiaomi Launches Jio Phone Competitor, With Qin1s 4G Feature Phone
  5. Baahubali Prequel Series Announced by Netflix
  6. Redmi Note 5 Pro, Mi TV Series Go on Sale in India Today
  7. BlackBerry Evolve, Evolve X With 18:9 Displays, Big Batteries Now in India
  8. Vivo V9, Vivo Nex at Rs. 1,947 in Vivo Freedom Carnival Flash Sales
  9. Jio GigaFiber Registrations Begin August 15: All You Need to Know
  10. WhatsApp Status to Will Serve Ads From 2019
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2018. All rights reserved.