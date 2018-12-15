Microsoft Surface Go Pre-Orders Open in India, Price Starts at Rs. 37,999

Surface Go, the most affordable device in Microsoft's lineup of Surface tablets and two-in-one devices, is now officially up for pre-orders in India via Flipkart. Microsoft Surface Go is a 10-inch Windows 10 tablet with an optional keyboard that originally launched in the US in July this year. An LTE variant of the tablet was also launched in international markets last month, but only the Wi-Fi variants of the Surface Go are coming to India.

Microsoft Surface Go price in India

Microsoft Surface Go price in India starts at Rs. 37,999 for the variant with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage. Another variant with twice the RAM and storage will be available in India at Rs. 49,999. Both variants are now up for pre-order via Flipkart, with the e-commerce giant promising “tentative delivery by 28 December”, though there's no official word from Microsoft on availability of the tablet.

Separately, Flipkart lists December 27 as the "release date" of the Microsoft Surface Go.

Surface Go Type Cover keyboard will be available in black at Rs. 8,699 while its coloured counterparts have been priced at Rs. 11,799. Note that these are the MRPs, and the keyboards will likely be available via Flipkart at lower prices, when they are eventually listed.

As part of the Microsoft Surface Go launch offers, Flipkart is offering flat Rs. 2,000 off on prepaid transactions, flat Rs. 4,000 off on the Surface Go Type Cover, as well as free annual subscription of Hungama Play worth Rs. 799. There are additional benefits being offered by ACT Fibernet, Kaya Services, and Thomas Cook.

Microsoft Surface Go specifications

Microsoft Surface Go packs a 10-inch display with a resolution of 1800x1200 pixels. It is powered by seventh Generation Intel Pentium Gold Processor 4415Y with 4GB/ 8GB RAM and 64GB/ 128GB storage. It features a 5-megapixel HD camera and rear auto-focus 8-megapixel HD camera, along with dual microphone.

The Surface Go packs Surface Connect port for charging and docking; USB-C 3.1 for data, video, and charging; a headphone jack; and a microSD card reader for storage expansion. Weighing 522g and at 8.3mm thin, the Windows 10 tablet features a fanless design. It claims to offer up to 9 hours of battery life.

The Microsoft Surface Go includes a “full friction” hinge that extends to 165 degrees that lets you go from tablet to studio mode. The optional Surface Go Type Cover includes a trackpad, in addition to the keyboard.

The tablet ships with Windows 10 S by default, though an upgrade to Windows 10 Pro is available as well.

