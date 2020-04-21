Technology News
loading

Microsoft Surface Go 2 With 10.5-Inch Display May Launch in May: Reports

Microsoft Surface Go 2 may come with a resolution of 1,920x1,280 pixels and have simmer bezels, compared to the existing model.

By Vineet Washington | Updated: 21 April 2020 14:54 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Microsoft Surface Go 2 With 10.5-Inch Display May Launch in May: Reports

Microsoft Surface Go features a 10-inch display

Highlights
  • Microsoft Surface Go 2 may come with a 10.5-inch display
  • It is expected to launch in May through an online event
  • Microsoft Surface Go 2 might have a 1,920x1,280 pixels resolution

Surface Go is Microsoft's ultra-portable tablet that runs on Windows 10 in S mode (Windows S), a more streamlined version of Windows 10. It was first introduced back in 2018, and a newer version of the 2-in-1 was expected in spring this year at an event in New York but due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, that event may not happen. Now, a new report has stated that the Surface Go 2 (name not official) might launch in May 2020 through an online event. Further, another report states that the new Surface Go will come with a 10.5-inch display.

According to a report by ZDnet, the Microsoft Surface Go 2 may launch in May 2020 via an online event. This suggests that the new lineup of Surface products - Surface Book 3 laptop, Surface Earbuds, and possibly a new Surface Dock – are still in the launch pipeline. The report also adds that the Surface Book 3 may launch later in June. However, it does mention that the shipping might take place several weeks after the announcement.

Recently, specifications for both the Surface Go 2 and Surface Book 3 were tipped through an online listing.

 

Talking about the display expected in the Surface Go 2, a report by Windows Central claims that the tablet will come with a 10.5-inch display without increasing the overall size of the tablet. This suggests that Microsoft has managed to make the bezels slimmer to include more screen real-estate. The report also states that dimensions and placement of the ports will be identical to the original Surface Go that means existing keyboards and accessories will work with the new Surface Go 2. The resolution on the upcoming tablet might be 1,920x1,280 pixels.

To recall, the 2018 Surface Go has a 10-inch display with a resolution of 1,800x1,200 pixels. It is powered by the Intel Pentium Gold 4415Y processor and comes with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage. The Surface Go also runs Windows S.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Microsoft, Microsoft Surface Go 2, Microsoft Surface Go
Vineet Washington Vineet likes to be surrounded by tech. He writes tech news for Gadgets 360 and in his free time plays video games, watches anime, and plays guitar. More
Facebook Profile Details of 267 Million Accounts Sold on Dark Web for a Measly $542: Report
Swiggy to Lay Off Hundreds of Employees From Its Cloud Kitchen Business, Shut Down Half of Kitchens: Report
Web Stories
Video Games No One Thought Would Do Well
gaming Video Games No One Thought Would Do Well
Amazing Video Game Trilogies To Play
gaming Amazing Video Game Trilogies To Play
The Best Tips for Buying a New Laptop
tech The Best Tips for Buying a New Laptop
How to Stop People From Adding You to WhatsApp Groups
tech How to Stop People From Adding You to WhatsApp Groups
Simple Steps to Keep Your Smartphone and Laptop Clean
tech Simple Steps to Keep Your Smartphone and Laptop Clean
10 Must-Have Smartphone Features That Will Make Your Life Better
tech 10 Must-Have Smartphone Features That Will Make Your Life Better
Games You Can't Miss in 2020
gaming Games You Can't Miss in 2020
Best Selling Video Game Franchises
gaming Best Selling Video Game Franchises

Related Stories

Microsoft Surface Go 2 With 10.5-Inch Display May Launch in May: Reports
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Web Stories
Video Games No One Thought Would Do Well
gaming Video Games No One Thought Would Do Well
Amazing Video Game Trilogies To Play
gaming Amazing Video Game Trilogies To Play
The Best Tips for Buying a New Laptop
tech The Best Tips for Buying a New Laptop
How to Stop People From Adding You to WhatsApp Groups
tech How to Stop People From Adding You to WhatsApp Groups
Simple Steps to Keep Your Smartphone and Laptop Clean
tech Simple Steps to Keep Your Smartphone and Laptop Clean
10 Must-Have Smartphone Features That Will Make Your Life Better
tech 10 Must-Have Smartphone Features That Will Make Your Life Better
Games You Can't Miss in 2020
gaming Games You Can't Miss in 2020
Best Selling Video Game Franchises
gaming Best Selling Video Game Franchises
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. India Offers Developers Rs. 1 Crore to Build Zoom Alternative
  2. Xiaomi to Launch MIUI 12, Mi 10 Lite China Variant on April 27
  3. OnePlus 7T Pro Price in India Slashed, Now Starts at Rs. 47,999
  4. Xiaomi Launches Mi Display 1A Monitor With 23.8-Inch Screen
  5. Zoom Moves From Work Tool to Global Video Hangout
  6. Huawei Caught Using DSLR Images to Promote Its Smartphone Photo Contest
  7. Amazon Prime Video Sets Release Dates for Bhoot, Little Women
  8. PUBG Mobile 0.18.0 Update Reportedly Coming on April 24 With New Modes
  9. OnePlus 8 Pro, OnePlus 8, Bullets Z Wireless Price in India Revealed
  10. Oppo A52 Comes With Quad Rear Cameras and 6.5-Inch Display
#Latest Stories
  1. Swiggy to Lay Off Hundreds of Employees From Its Cloud Kitchen Business, Shut Down Half of Kitchens: Report
  2. Netflix Now Provides a Screen Lock Feature to Prevent Accidental Touches on Android
  3. Microsoft Surface Go 2 With 10.5-Inch Display May Launch in May: Reports
  4. Facebook Profile Details of 267 Million Accounts Sold on Dark Web for a Measly $542: Report
  5. Oppo Reno 2, Reno Z, F11, F11 Pro, R17 Start Receiving Android 10 Stable Update
  6. Nokia Phones Get 60-Day Warranty Extension in India Amid Coronavirus Lockdown
  7. Canon EOS R5 Key Specs Revealed: 8K Uncropped Video Recording, Dual Card Slots, In-Body Stabilisation, More
  8. Facebook Fundraisers Introduced in India Amid COVID-19 Crisis
  9. OnePlus 7T Pro Price in India Cut, Now Starts at Rs. 47,999
  10. Huawei Caught Using DSLR Images to Promote Its Smartphone Photo Contest
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com