Microsoft Surface Go 2 With 10.5-Inch Display May Launch in May: Reports

Surface Go is Microsoft's ultra-portable tablet that runs on Windows 10 in S mode (Windows S), a more streamlined version of Windows 10. It was first introduced back in 2018, and a newer version of the 2-in-1 was expected in spring this year at an event in New York but due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, that event may not happen. Now, a new report has stated that the Surface Go 2 (name not official) might launch in May 2020 through an online event. Further, another report states that the new Surface Go will come with a 10.5-inch display.

According to a report by ZDnet, the Microsoft Surface Go 2 may launch in May 2020 via an online event. This suggests that the new lineup of Surface products - Surface Book 3 laptop, Surface Earbuds, and possibly a new Surface Dock – are still in the launch pipeline. The report also adds that the Surface Book 3 may launch later in June. However, it does mention that the shipping might take place several weeks after the announcement.

Recently, specifications for both the Surface Go 2 and Surface Book 3 were tipped through an online listing.

Talking about the display expected in the Surface Go 2, a report by Windows Central claims that the tablet will come with a 10.5-inch display without increasing the overall size of the tablet. This suggests that Microsoft has managed to make the bezels slimmer to include more screen real-estate. The report also states that dimensions and placement of the ports will be identical to the original Surface Go that means existing keyboards and accessories will work with the new Surface Go 2. The resolution on the upcoming tablet might be 1,920x1,280 pixels.

To recall, the 2018 Surface Go has a 10-inch display with a resolution of 1,800x1,200 pixels. It is powered by the Intel Pentium Gold 4415Y processor and comes with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage. The Surface Go also runs Windows S.