Microsoft Surface Duo Spotted in the Hands of CEO Satya Nadella

Editor-at-Large of Yahoo Finance Brian Sozzi, shared a photo via Twitter of Microsoft CEO using the Surface Duo.

By | Updated: 13 January 2020 18:40 IST
Microsoft Surface Duo Spotted in the Hands of CEO Satya Nadella

Photo Credit: Twitter / @BrianSozzi

Microsoft Surface Duo features two displays held together with a fully rotating hinge

Highlights
  • Surface Duo's two 5.6-inch displays expand into an 8.3-inch screen
  • The patented hinge design allows the two sides to adjust at any angle
  • Microsoft's foldable device will run Android with Google Play support

Microsoft back in October showcased a foldable smartphone Surface Duo and now the company's India-born CEO Satya Nadella was spotted using the device at a public place, ahead of its official launch.

Editor-at-Large of Yahoo Finance Brian Sozzi, shared a photo via Twitter of Microsoft CEO using the upcoming device and wrote, "Microsoft CEO @satyanadella pulls out the new foldable Surface and I get mesmerised. Darn slick device! @YahooFinance."

The Surface Duo will be available in holiday season 2020.

Surface Duo features two displays held together with a fully rotating hinge that can be adjusted to any angle and recently patent for this particular hinge mechanism has been published by the World Intellectual Property Organisation (WIPO).

The patent titled "ADJUSTABLE CLOSURE MAGNET FOR HINGED DEVICE WITH ASSISTED OPEN" and the patent includes a diagram of a single link in the hinge mechanism.

The patent talks about the closing mechanism for dual-screen

Surface Duo -- that is more like the newly-launched Samsung Galaxy Fold, would run on Google's Android.

The Surface Duo will have two 5.6-inch displays that expand to an 8.3-inch screen.

It will be able to run apps from the Google Play Store.

Further reading: Microsoft, Microsoft Surface Duo, Surface Duo, Satya Nadella

