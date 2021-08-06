Technology News
Mi Pad 5 Series Set to Launch on August 10, Specifications Said to Include Dual Rear Cameras, 'Smart Pen'

Mi Pad 5 series is expected to include three models, Mi Pad 5, Mi Pad 5 Lite, and Mi Pad 5 Pro.

By Vineet Washington | Updated: 6 August 2021 14:46 IST
Mi Pad 5 Series Set to Launch on August 10, Specifications Said to Include Dual Rear Cameras, ‘Smart Pen’

Photo Credit: Weibo/ Xiaomi Mobile

Mi Pad 5 series seems to have a metal frame

Highlights
  • Mi Pad 5 series may feature a dual rear camera
  • Xiaomi has not shared details about the tablet models
  • Mi Pad 5 Lite may be powered by Snapdragon 860 SoC

Mi Pad 5 series will launch in China on August 10, Xiaomi has confirmed on microblogging website Weibo. The company shared an image showing the Mi Pad 5 and its stylus. The tablet seems to have a sleek metal build with rounded edges. Its stylus, said to be called the Xiaomi Smart Pen, has been reportedly spotted in a US Federal Communications Commission (FCC) listing, suggesting the version its Bluetooth connectivity. Additionally, a tipster has shared a live image of the rear camera module of the Mi Pad 5.

Xiaomi Weibo post includes a launch poster that faintly shows the tablet and the stylus. The Mi Pad 5 can be seen sporting a sleek metal frame and rounded edges. The display seems to be a bit elevated above the frame. As for the stylus, not much can be deciphered from the image except that it's a fairly regular-looking stylus. However, an FCC listing for a “Xiaomi Smart Pen” and model number M2107K81PC shows support for Bluetooth v5 LE i.e. Bluetooth low energy. The listing also shows a button on the stylus.

Further, tipster Mukul Sharma has shared an image on Twitter showing the rear camera module of the Mi Pad 5. The live image shows a dual rear camera setup and a flash module. The camera module has the text “AI Camera” written on it. A large button can also be seen on the frame which is likely the volume rocker. The tablet seems to have a silver-bluish hue.

Xiaomi is expected to launch three Mi Pad 5 models — the vanilla Mi Pad 5, the Mi Pad 5 Pro, and the Mi Pad 5 Lite. The Mi Pad 5 Lite has been tipped to come with a Snapdragon 860 SoC, a 10.95-inch 2K display with a 120Hz refresh rate, and a 12-megapixel main camera. The other two models may come with Snapdragon 870 SoCs. All three models are said to come with 2K high refresh rate displays. The Mi Pad 5 Pro will likely have 5G support as well.

Is OnePlus cannibalising itself with the Nord 2 5G? We discussed this and more on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Vineet Washington
OnePlus 9 Pro White Colour Variant Teased in Official Video, Images

