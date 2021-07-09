Xiaomi's Mi Pad 5 Pro has allegedly received a certification from China's Ministry of Industry and Information Technology (MIIT). The tablet is tipped to come with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 and is rumoured to have a 120Hz display. Alongside the Mi Pad 5 Pro, Xiaomi reportedly has the Mi Pad 5 in the works that could come with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 860 SoC. Previous reports suggest that the company may unveil as many as three new tablets in its Mi Pad series. The third model could be the most affordable one, and it is rumoured to be called the Mi Pad 5 Lite.

The Mi Pad 5 Pro has allegedly surfaced on the MIIT certification site with a model number M2105K81C. The online listing of the tablet also suggests 5G support on board. Other details about the Mi Pad Pro 5 are yet to appear on the MIIT certification listing.

However, a tipster on Weibo has claimed that the Mi Pad 5 Pro would be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 SoC, while the regular Mi Pad 5 would include the Snapdragon 860. The vanilla version was previously speculated to have a MediaTek Dimensity 1200.

Xiaomi is expected to have both 5G and Wi-Fi variants of its Mi Pad 5 models to target a large part of the market. The Mi Pad 5 Pro is also rumoured to have an 11-inch display with a 2,560x1,600 pixels resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate. It may also include support for a stylus carrying 4,096 levels of pressure sensitivity — similar to what you can get with Microsoft's Surface Pen.

Similar to the Mi Pad 5 Pro, a previous report indicated that the Mi Pad 5 Plus is also in development with a similar set of specifications. This means that the Plus variant may also include a Snapdragon 870 SoC and a 120Hz display.

In May, the code of MIUI 12.5 system apps suggested the existence of the Mi Pad 5, Mi Pad 5 Pro, and Mi Pad 5 Lite. The tablets appeared with codenames ‘nabu', ‘enuma', and ‘elish'. While the ‘enuma' codename was said to be related to the models supporting voice calls, the ‘elish' and ‘nabu' models were said to come without voice calling support.

Xiaomi is yet to officially confirm its plans about the new Mi Pad models. However, the rumour mill has suggested that the Mi Pad 5 models could debut soon.