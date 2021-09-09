MediaTek Kompanio 900T SoC has been unveiled for tablets, portable notebooks, and other devices. The Kompanio 900T is built on the 6nm process and has an octa-core CPU architecture with two ARM Cortex-A78 cores and six ARM Cortex-A55 cores. It is equipped with an ARM Mali-G68 GPU and a MediaTek APU (AI processor) as well. Other features include support for LPDDR5 memory, up to 2K resolution display with 120Hz refresh rate, 5G, and Wi-Fi 6. The Kompanio chipset also supports HDR10+ video playback image quality enhancement features in real-time.

The company says the new MediaTek Kompanio 900T chipset will be available soon. It supports LPDDR5 memory and UFS 3.1 storage. The display is adaptable to 2K resolution with up to 120Hz refresh rate. The chipset integrates a 5G modem with support for SA and NSA bands and full coverage of 5G sub-6GHz, along with 5G dual-carrier aggregation and Voice over New Radio (VoNR) services. The mobile chipset comes with a MediaTek 5G UltraSave power-saving technology that enables extended battery life even while using faster connectivity.

MediaTek Kompanio 900T supports 2x2 MIMO, Wi-Fi 6, and Bluetooth 5.2, and also allows for multiple peripheral extensions. MediaTek's MiraVision image quality engine and AI-enhanced video display features claim to enhance SDR video content to near HDR quality and upgrades HDR10 to near HDR10+. The Kompanio chipset also supports HDR10+ video playback image quality enhancement features in real-time.

MediaTek says the Kompanio chipsets are being incorporated by Chromebook laptops and tablets. There is no clarity on when the first device powered by the MediaTek Komapnio 900T will be unveiled.

Last month, the MediaTek Dimensity 920 and Dimensity 810 5G SoCs were announced. Both octa-core, 64-bit chipsets support high refresh rate displays and come with heterogeneous multi-processing along with support for multi-camera setups. MediaTek Dimensity 920 has support for Wi-Fi 6 while the Dimensity 810 is restricted to Wi-Fi 5 support.