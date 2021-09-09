Technology News
loading

MediaTek Kompanio 900T 5G Chipset With 2K Display Support Unveiled for Tablets, Notebooks

MediaTek Kompanio 900T SoC supports LPDDR5 memory and UFS 3.1 storage.

By Tasneem Akolawala | Updated: 9 September 2021 16:52 IST
MediaTek Kompanio 900T 5G Chipset With 2K Display Support Unveiled for Tablets, Notebooks

MediaTek Kompanio 900T supports up to 2K resolution display with 120Hz refresh rate

Highlights
  • MediaTek Kompanio 900T integrates a 5G modem
  • MediaTek Kompanio 900T is equipped with ARM Mali-G68 GPU
  • MediaTek Kompanio 900T will be available soon

MediaTek Kompanio 900T SoC has been unveiled for tablets, portable notebooks, and other devices. The Kompanio 900T is built on the 6nm process and has an octa-core CPU architecture with two ARM Cortex-A78 cores and six ARM Cortex-A55 cores. It is equipped with an ARM Mali-G68 GPU and a MediaTek APU (AI processor) as well. Other features include support for LPDDR5 memory, up to 2K resolution display with 120Hz refresh rate, 5G, and Wi-Fi 6. The Kompanio chipset also supports HDR10+ video playback image quality enhancement features in real-time.

The company says the new MediaTek Kompanio 900T chipset will be available soon. It supports LPDDR5 memory and UFS 3.1 storage. The display is adaptable to 2K resolution with up to 120Hz refresh rate. The chipset integrates a 5G modem with support for SA and NSA bands and full coverage of 5G sub-6GHz, along with 5G dual-carrier aggregation and Voice over New Radio (VoNR) services. The mobile chipset comes with a MediaTek 5G UltraSave power-saving technology that enables extended battery life even while using faster connectivity.

MediaTek Kompanio 900T supports 2x2 MIMO, Wi-Fi 6, and Bluetooth 5.2, and also allows for multiple peripheral extensions. MediaTek's MiraVision image quality engine and AI-enhanced video display features claim to enhance SDR video content to near HDR quality and upgrades HDR10 to near HDR10+. The Kompanio chipset also supports HDR10+ video playback image quality enhancement features in real-time.

MediaTek says the Kompanio chipsets are being incorporated by Chromebook laptops and tablets. There is no clarity on when the first device powered by the MediaTek Komapnio 900T will be unveiled.

Last month, the MediaTek Dimensity 920 and Dimensity 810 5G SoCs were announced. Both octa-core, 64-bit chipsets support high refresh rate displays and come with heterogeneous multi-processing along with support for multi-camera setups. MediaTek Dimensity 920 has support for Wi-Fi 6 while the Dimensity 810 is restricted to Wi-Fi 5 support.

How will India's new liberalised drone rules impact the industry? And where are they left wanting? We discussed this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: MediaTek Kompanio 900T, MediaTek Kompanio 900T Specifications, MediaTek
Tasneem Akolawala
Tasneem Akolawala is a Senior Reporter for Gadgets 360. Her reporting expertise encompasses smartphones, wearables, apps, social media, and the overall tech industry. She reports out of Mumbai, and also writes about the ups and downs in the Indian telecom sector. Tasneem can be reached on Twitter at @MuteRiot, and leads, tips, and releases can be sent to tasneema@ndtv.com. More
Facebook, Ray-Ban Smart Glasses' Official-Looking Renders Surface Online Ahead of Launch
India to Take Distinctive Approach Toward Cryptocurrencies, Not Like the US or El Salvador
MediaTek Kompanio 900T 5G Chipset With 2K Display Support Unveiled for Tablets, Notebooks
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Realme 8i, Realme 8s 5G With Triple Rear Cameras Debut in India
  2. iPhone 13 Series, Apple Watch Series 7, Next-Gen AirPods Key Features Leaked
  3. Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G NE Tipped to Launch in India This Month
  4. Jio Phone Next Launch on September 10: All You Need to Know
  5. Realme Pad With 10.4-Inch Display, MediaTek Helio G80 SoC Launched in India
  6. Vivo X70 Key Specifications Surface Online Ahead of Launch
  7. Facebook, Ray-Ban Smart Glasses' Design Tipped Ahead of Launch
  8. The Matrix Resurrections Trailer Release Date Set for Thursday
  9. Samsung Galaxy M52 5G, Galaxy F42 5G's Support Pages Go Live in India
  10. BSNL Discontinuing Prepaid Broadband Plans Across India: Report
#Latest Stories
  1. Jio Discontinues Rs. 39, Rs. 69 Packs Ahead of Jio Phone Next Launch
  2. India to Take Distinctive Approach Toward Cryptocurrencies, Not Like the US or El Salvador
  3. MediaTek Kompanio 900T 5G Chipset With 2K Display Support Unveiled for Tablets, Notebooks
  4. Facebook, Ray-Ban Smart Glasses' Official-Looking Renders Surface Online Ahead of Launch
  5. New Online Games’ Approval Said to Be Suspended by China: Report
  6. 'Shark-Toothed' Dinosaur That Competed With T-Rex Lived in Present Uzbekistan 90 Million Years Ago
  7. Huawei Watch GT 2 Pro Tipped to Launch Soon in India 
  8. iPhone 13 Series, Apple Watch Series 7, AirPods (3rd Generation) Key Specifications, Features Leaked
  9. Bitcoin Has Future in More Countries, Young People Positive About Cryptocurrency: Cardano Founder
  10. Google Pixel 6 Series Teased With Instagram Post, YouTube Video; Launch Date Tipped Again
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com