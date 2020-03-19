Technology News
loading

Logitech Combo Touch Keyboard Case With Trackpad for 7th Gen iPads Launched: All Details

The Logitech case is listed to be priced at $149.95, which is significantly lower than the Magic Keyboard priced starting from $299.

By Tasneem Akolawala | Updated: 19 March 2020 15:14 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Logitech Combo Touch Keyboard Case With Trackpad for 7th Gen iPads Launched: All Details

The Logitech iPad case has a full-size backlit keyboard for working in dark environments

Highlights
  • The Logitech iPad case has a kickstand for up to 50 degree tilting
  • The keyboard also comes with a full row of iPadOS shortcut keys
  • The trackpad offers with multi-touch gesture support.

Logitech has announced a new Combo Touch Keyboard Case with Trackpad for iPad tablets, soon after the launch of Apple's iPad Pro Magic Keyboard case. This new Logitech iPad case is meant for the regular iPad and iPad Air models, and it comes with an integrated keyboard and a built-in trackpad. There's also a kickstand at the back that offers up to 50 degrees of tilting, and the integrated trackpad comes with multi-touch gesture support.

The Logitech iPad case has a full-size backlit keyboard for working in dark environments. This keyboard can be detached converting the case into just a wraparound protection with a kickstand. The keyboard also comes with a full row of iPadOS shortcut keys for one-tap access to the Home screen, Siri, Search, media controls, and more. The case also offers a special slot to hold the Apple Pencil (first gen) or the Logitech Crayon.

The case is powered via the iPad Smart connector, and it weighs about 650 grams. It is listed to be priced at $149.95 (roughly Rs. 11,200), which is significantly lower - in fact half the price - than the Magic Keyboard that is priced starting from $299 (roughly Rs. 22,500). The Verge reports that this Logitech case will start shipping in May. The Logitech iPad Touch Keyboard Case with Trackpad is compatible with all 7th generation iPad models.

The new Apple Magic Keyboard case, on the other hand, is meant only for the iPad Pro models and it also comes with an adjustable hinge and a trackpad. Additionally, there is a USB Type-C port on the case, a first in any iPad accessory. This case will also start shipping in May, and its price starts from $299 (roughly Rs. 22,500), and goes all the way up to $349 (roughly Rs. 26,200).

Apart from the Magic Keyboard, Apple also introduced new MacBook Air 2020 with Magic Keyboard and new iPad Pro 2020 models in 11-inch and 12.9-inch display sizes.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Logitech iPad Case, Logitech Combo Touch Keyboard Case with Trackpad for iPad, Logitech iPad Case With Keyboard Price, Logitech
Tasneem Akolawala When not expelling tech wisdom, Tasneem feeds on good stories that strike on all those emotional chords. She loves road trips, a good laugh, and interesting people. She binges on movies, sitcoms, food, books, and DIY videos. More
Sennheiser HD450BT, HD350BT Wireless Headphones Launched in India, Priced Starting Rs. 7,490
Logitech Combo Touch Keyboard Case With Trackpad for 7th Gen iPads Launched: All Details
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Here’s How to See WhatsApp Messages Deleted by Others
  2. Nokia 8.2, 5.3, 1.3 Expected to Launch Today: How to Watch Live Stream
  3. Mi 10 Set to Launch in India on March 31, Reveals Xiaomi
  4. Flipkart's Sale Brings 'Lowest' Prices on Popular Phones
  5. Redmi K30 Pro Will Come With 60Hz Display, Latest Teasers Reveal
  6. Mi 10, Mi 10 Pro Teased to Launch in India Soon
  7. Sennheiser HD450BT and HD350BT Wireless Headphones Launched in India
  8. Redmi Note 9 Pro Review
  9. Realme 6i With 5,000mAh Battery, Helio G80 SoC Launched
  10. Neeraj Pandey’s Special Ops Is Something We Could Do Without
#Latest Stories
  1. Logitech Combo Touch Keyboard Case With Trackpad for 7th Gen iPads Launched: All Details
  2. Sennheiser HD450BT, HD350BT Wireless Headphones Launched in India, Priced Starting Rs. 7,490
  3. Oppo's New Age-Based System to Combat Smartphone Gaming Addiction: Report
  4. Samsung Galaxy S20 Series Facing GPS Issues, Users Report
  5. Scooter Rental Startup Bounce Lays Off 120 Employees Amid Coronavirus Scare: Report
  6. Mi 10 India Launch Date Set for March 31, Pre-Order Details Revealed by Xiaomi Ahead of Official Debut
  7. Samsung Galaxy Z Flip Mirror Gold Variant Coming to India on March 20
  8. Honor 30S Set to Launch on March 30, Company Confirms
  9. Redmi K30 Pro Teased to Debut With 60Hz Display, 3 Colour Options Confirmed
  10. Realme Narzo Smartphone Series Teased to Come Soon, Will Take on Poco, Redmi
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.