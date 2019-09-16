Technology News
LG G Pad 5 Spotted in Numerous Listings, Signalling LG's Return to Tablets: Reports

LG G Pad 5 references with codenames such as LM-T600 and TF10 have been creeping up all over the place.

16 September 2019
LG G Pad 4

Highlights
  • LG G Pad 5 is tipped to include a 10.1-inch 1920x1200 pixels display
  • It has received a radio certification by National Radio Research Agency
  • Samsung's last launched tablet is the Galaxy Tab S6

With what could purportedly be called the LG G Pad 5, South Korean tech major LG might be looking to revive its tablet business, two years after getting out of the game. Not only has LG been out of the tablet game for over two years, but the 3-year-old Snapdragon 821 SoC the G Pad 5 is rumoured to be launch with is a surprising choice.

References to the G Pad 5 with codenames such as LM-T600 and TF10, have been creeping up all over the place, GSMArena reported on Saturday, including the Android Enterprise Recommended section. Specifications tipped by this listing include a 10.1-inch 1920x1200 pixels display, Android 9.0 Pie, and a LTE variant.

The LM-T600L has received a radio certification by National Radio Research Agency (RRA) in South Korea. It was also spotted in a recent kernel source code upload entry on the LG's servers, which tipped the presence of a Snapdragon 821 SoC. The LG 'G Pad 5' packs in hardware that's inferior to the Galaxy Tab S4 2018, but is somewhat competitive with the Galaxy Tab S5e, according to XDA Developers.

Samsung's last launched tablet is the Galaxy Tab S6, which was launched last month. It is priced in the US at $649 (roughly Rs. 44,800) for the 6GB RAM + 128GB storage option and $729 (roughly Rs. 50,300) for the 8GB RAM + 256GB storage option. An LTE variant will be launched later this year. The Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 features a 5.7mm thin body, a large 10.5-inch WQXGA Super AMOLED display, a 64-bit octa-core processor, and a 7,040mAh battery. It is equipped with an improved S Pen, and has four speakers for better multimedia experience.

Comments

Further reading: LG G Pad 5
