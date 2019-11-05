LG G Pad 5 10.1 tablet has launched in South Korea, and the big highlights are its large 8,200mAh battery, a quad-core Snapdragon 821 SoC, and an 8-megapixel rear camera. The successor of the LG G Pad 4, the LG G Pad 5 10.1 has a full-HD+ display, metal frame, significant bezels on all sides of the display, and a single rear camera setup at the back. The tablet offers expandable storage of up to 512GB, and has been launched in a silver hue colour option in South Korea. Read on for more details about the LG G Pad 5 10.1 price and specifications.

LG G Pad 5 10.1 price

LG G Pad 10.1 tablet is priced at KRW 440,000 (roughly Rs. 26,800), and is available in a single silver hue colour option. There is no word on when this tablet will be available in international markets.

LG G Pad 5 10.1 specifications

Coming to the specifications, the LG G Pad 5 10.1 runs on Android Pie out-of-the-box, and sports a 10.1-inch full-HD+ (1920x1200 pixels) IPS LCD display. It will be powered by the 2.34GHz Snapdragon 821 quad-core SoC paired with 4GB RAM. Internal storage is at 32GB, with the additional option to expand further using a microSD card (up to 512GB).

Coming to the cameras, the LG G Pad 5 10.1 tablet offers an 8-megapixel rear camera with autofocus and a 5-megapixel selfie camera as well. It packs an 8,200mAh battery with Quick Charge 3.0. Connectivity options include Bluetooth v4.2, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, USB Type-C port, 3.5mm audio jack, GPS, and more. The fingerprint sensor is located on the right edge of the tablet, next to the power and volume buttons.

The dual speaker grille is on either sides of the USB Type-C port, and there's a single SIM tray slot on the side as well. Dimensions of the LG G Pad 5 10.1 are 247.2x150.7x8mm, and it weighs 498 grams.