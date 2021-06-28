Lenovo Yoga Tab 13, Lenovo Yoga Tab 11, Lenovo Tab P11 Plus, Lenovo Tab M7 (3rd Gen), and Lenovo Tab M8 (3rd Gen) have been unveiled as latest Android tablets from the company. The Lenovo Yoga Tab 13 and Lenovo Yoga Tab 11 feature a stainless steel kickstand design. In the meanwhile, the Lenovo Tab M7 (3rd Gen) and Lenovo Tab M8 (3rd Gen) are refreshed models of the Lenovo Tab M7 and Tab M8 that launched in August 2019.

Lenovo Yoga Tab 13, Lenovo Yoga Tab 11, Lenovo Tab P11 Plus, Lenovo Tab M7 (3rd Gen), Lenovo Tab M8 (3rd Gen): Price

Lenovo Yoga Tab 13 starts at EUR 799 (roughly Rs. 70,800) and is offered in a single Shadow Black colour. It will go on sale in select regions this month. Lenovo Yoga Tab 11 starts at EUR 349 (roughly Rs. 31,000) and comes in Storm Grey colour. It will be available from next month. Lenovo Tab P11 Plus starts at EUR 299 (roughly Rs. 26,500) with sale starting next month. The tablet will be available in Modernist Teal, Platinum Grey, and Slate Grey colours. Lenovo Tab M7 (3rd Gen) starts at EUR 119 (roughly Rs. 10,600) and will be available this month in Iron Grey colour. Lastly, the Lenovo Tab M8 (3rd Gen) will be available in select markets later this year and there is no information on pricing yet. It will be offered with and without a Smart Charging Station and both will come in Iron Grey colour.

Lenovo has not shared any information on availability of the tablets in India as of now.

Lenovo Yoga Tab 13 specifications

Lenovo Yoga Tab 13 runs Android 11 and features a 13-inch 2,160x1,350 pixels resolution LTPS display with Dolby Vision, 60Hz refresh rate, and 400 nits peak brightness. It is powered by the octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 SoC with 8GB of LPDDR5 RAM and options for either 128GB or 256GB of onboard storage. Lenovo Yoga Tab 13 packs a 10,000mAh battery that has a claimed up to 12 hours playback time and support for 30W fast charging. Lenovo has fitted quad JBL speakers in the tablet with Lenovo Premium Audio Solution, Dolby Atmos, and three microphones. The Lenovo Yoga Tab 13 comes with Wi-Fi 6 support and weighs 830 grams.

Lenovo Yoga Tab 11 specifications

Lenovo Yoga Tab 11 runs Android 11 and features an 11-inch 2,000x1,200 pixels resolution TDDI LCD display with 60Hz refresh, 400 nits peak brightness, and Dolby Vision support. Under the hood, the tablet is powered by the octa-core MediaTek Helio G90T SoC for both the LTE and Wi-Fi variants. It comes in two configurations – 8GB LPDDR4 RAM + 256GB storage and 4GB + 128GB. It is backed by a 7,500mAh battery with support for 20W fast charging. It also gets the same audio setup as the Lenovo Yoga Tab 13 but with two microphones instead of three. The Lenovo Yoga Tab 11 weighs 655 grams.

Lenovo Tab P11 Plus specifications

Lenovo Tab P11 Plus also runs Android 11 and is powered by the octa-core MediaTek Helio G90T SoC. It features an 11-inch 2K (2,000x1,200 pixels) IPS LCD display with 60Hz refresh rate, 70 percent coverage of NTSC colour gamut, and 400 nits peak brightness. It comes in 4GB (LPDDR4) + 64GB, 4GB + 128GB, and 6GB + 128GB configurations. You get quad speakers optimised for Dolby Atmos and a dual microphone array with Smart Voice DSP. Lenovo Tab P11 Plus also packs a 7,500mAh battery with up to 12 hours video playback and 20W fast charging support. It weighs 490 grams.

Lenovo Tab M7 (3rd Gen) specifications

Lenovo Tab M7 (3rd Gen) Android tablet comes with a 7-inch 1,024x600 pixels resolution IPS TDDI LCD screen with up to 350 nits peak brightness. The Wi-Fi mode is powered by the MediaTek MT8166 SoC while the LTE model comes with the MediaTek MT8766 SoC. They come in 2GB + 32GB storage configuration. There are 2-megapixel rear and front facing camera sensors on the Lenovo Tab M7 (3rd Gen). The tablet offers a single speaker with Dolby Audio and one mic. Battery is said to deliver up to 10 hours video playback.

Lenovo Tab M8 (3rd Gen) specifications

Lenovo Tab M8 (3rd Gen) features an 8-inch HD (1,280x,800 pixels) IPS TDDI LCD screen with 350 nits of peak brightness. It is powered by the octa-core MediaTek Helio P22T SoC. There are two models – one with the Smart Charging Station and one without. The model with the Smart Charging Station has dual mics, Dolby Atmos and dual front-facing speakers. The one without has one mic, Dolby Atmos and one front-facing speaker. There is a 5-megapixel camera sensor on the back of the Lenovo Tab M8 (3rd Gen) and a 2-megapixel sensor at the front.