Lenovo Yoga Tab 11 With 7,500mAh Battery, Helio G90T SoC Launched in India

Lenovo Yoga Tab 11 is available on Amazon at Rs. 29,999.

By Tasneem Akolawala | Updated: 20 October 2021 13:30 IST
Lenovo Yoga Tab 11 comes in a single Storm Grey colour option

Highlights
  • Lenovo Yoga Tab 11 runs on the Android 11 software
  • Lenovo Yoga Tab 11 has an 11-inch 2K touchscreen display
  • Lenovo Yoga Tab 11 has JBL-tuned quad speaker system

Lenovo Yoga Tab 11 has launched in the Indian market. The tablet runs on Android 11 and packs a 7,500mAh large battery. It has a unique metal stand at the back to prop the tablet on the table at different angles. The Lenovo Yoga Tab 11 is powered by the MediaTek Helio G90T SoC and has a 11-inch display with 2K resolution. The Lenovo Yoga Tab 11 supports the Lenovo Precision Pen 2 stylus as an optional accessory. It also comes with support for Google Kids Space. The tablet was first unveiled in June in Europe.

Lenovo Yoga Tab 11 price in India, sale

The new Lenovo Yoga Tab 11 is priced in India at Rs. 40,000 for the lone 4GB RAM + 128GB storage option. It comes in a single Storm Grey colour option. The tablet will be available on Amazon India and Lenovo India online store. Amazon and Lenovo have listed the Lenovo Yoga Tab 11 for as low as Rs. 29,999.

Lenovo Yoga Tab 11 specifications

On the specifications front, the Lenovo Yoga Tab 11 runs on Android 11 software. It features a 11-inch 2K (2,000x1,200 pixels) IPS TDDI touchscreen display with 400 nits brightness, TUV Rheinland certification, and Dolby Vision. It is powered by the MediaTek Helio G90T SoC paired with ARM Mali-G76 MC4 GPU and 4GB RAM. Internal UFS 2.1 storage is said to be at 128GB with the option to expand further using a microSD card slot (up to 256GB).

Lenovo Yoga Tab 11 features an 8-megapixel rear camera and an 8-megapixel front sensor. The tablet packs a 7,500mAh battery that claims to last for up to 15 hours of online video playback. It supports 20W charging as well. Connectivity options include USB Type-C port, Bluetooth v5, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, USB OTG, and more. The Lenovo Yoga Tab 11 measures 256.8x169x7.93mm and weighs around 650 grams.

The Lenovo Yoga Tab 11 comes with JBL-tuned quad-speaker system with Dolby Atmos support. It also supports the Lenovo Precision Pen 2 as an optional accessory and features Google Kids Space for helping discover kids' content.

