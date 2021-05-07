Lenovo Yoga Pad Pro With HDMI Input, Unique Stand Design Teased

Lenovo Yoga Pad Pro is being teased by the company as an upcoming tablet that doubles as a portable display. Lenovo shared a few posters for the Yoga Pad Pro on Chinese microblogging website Weibo, hinting at some of its functions as well as its unique stand design. The Yoga Pad Pro supports stylus with 4,096 levels of pressure sensitivity and has slim bezels on three sides. As of now, the company has not shared a release date for the Yoga Pad Pro.

Through a series of posts on Weibo, Lenovo has teased its upcoming tablet that has a few different usages thanks to its unique stand design and HDMI in port. The Yoga Pad Pro has a slim profile overall with a thick rounded bar at the bottom. This bar houses the HDMI port that, as per one of the posts by Lenovo, allows the tablet to be used as a display for gaming or extending your setup. This makes the tablet quite versatile.

There is also a slim stand on the back that can be used to prop up the Yoga Pad Pro in various angles and in one of the posts, Lenovo shows it can be used to hang the tablet to use it in the kitchen or other such scenarios. The tablet can be used for sketching as well, as it supports a new smaller stylus with 4,096 levels of pressure sensitivity. There are three ports on the right side, one of which is the HDMI in port.

As of now, Lenovo has not shared any information on the release date, pricing, or availability for the Yoga Pad Pro. It will be unveiled in China first and at this point, it is unclear if the company will release the tablet in other markets.