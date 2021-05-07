Technology News
loading

Lenovo Yoga Pad Pro With HDMI Input, Unique Stand Design Teased

Lenovo Yoga Pad Pro has a slim form factor with a tubular bar at the bottom that has a swivel stand attached.

By Vineet Washington | Updated: 7 May 2021 12:39 IST
Lenovo Yoga Pad Pro With HDMI Input, Unique Stand Design Teased

Photo Credit: Weibo/ Lenovo

Lenovo Yoga Pad Pro has three ports on the right side

Highlights
  • Lenovo Yoga Pad Pro will likely be unveiled in China first
  • The company has not shared pricing for the tablet
  • Lenovo Yoga Pad Pro can be used as an external display

Lenovo Yoga Pad Pro is being teased by the company as an upcoming tablet that doubles as a portable display. Lenovo shared a few posters for the Yoga Pad Pro on Chinese microblogging website Weibo, hinting at some of its functions as well as its unique stand design. The Yoga Pad Pro supports stylus with 4,096 levels of pressure sensitivity and has slim bezels on three sides. As of now, the company has not shared a release date for the Yoga Pad Pro.

Through a series of posts on Weibo, Lenovo has teased its upcoming tablet that has a few different usages thanks to its unique stand design and HDMI in port. The Yoga Pad Pro has a slim profile overall with a thick rounded bar at the bottom. This bar houses the HDMI port that, as per one of the posts by Lenovo, allows the tablet to be used as a display for gaming or extending your setup. This makes the tablet quite versatile.

There is also a slim stand on the back that can be used to prop up the Yoga Pad Pro in various angles and in one of the posts, Lenovo shows it can be used to hang the tablet to use it in the kitchen or other such scenarios. The tablet can be used for sketching as well, as it supports a new smaller stylus with 4,096 levels of pressure sensitivity. There are three ports on the right side, one of which is the HDMI in port.

As of now, Lenovo has not shared any information on the release date, pricing, or availability for the Yoga Pad Pro. It will be unveiled in China first and at this point, it is unclear if the company will release the tablet in other markets.

Is Mi 11X the best phone under Rs. 35,000? We discussed this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Later (starting at 23:50), we jump over to the Marvel series The Falcon and the Winter Soldier. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Lenovo Yoga Pad Pro, Lenovo Yoga Pad Pro Specifications, Lenovo
Vineet Washington
Vineet Washington writes about gaming, smartphones, audio devices, and new technologies for Gadgets 360, out of Delhi. Vineet is a Senior Sub-editor for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about gaming on all platforms and new developments in the world of smartphones. In his free time, Vineet likes to play video games, make clay models, play the guitar, watch sketch-comedy, and anime. Vineet is available on vineetw@ndtv.com, so please send in your leads and tips. More
Tesla Developing Platform to Allow Car Owners in China Data Access, to Launch Later This Year
PUBG Mobile’s New Avatar 'Battlegrounds Mobile India': See What Twitter Users Are Saying About It
Lenovo Yoga Pad Pro With HDMI Input, Unique Stand Design Teased
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. What Happens if You Try to Download Torrents on Elon Musk’s Starlink?
  2. These Sites Can Help You Find a Slot for COVID-19 Vaccination Appointments
  3. Is Stranger Things Season 4 Trailer Releasing Today?
  4. HealthifyMe Launches Real-Time COVID-19 Vaccination Slot Finder
  5. Mi TV P1 Series Running Android TV, 60Hz Refresh Rate Launched
  6. OnePlus Watch Gets Always-on Display With Latest Update
  7. PUBG Mobile India's New Avatar 'Battlegrounds Mobile India' Announced
  8. PUBG’s New Avatar 'Battlegrounds Mobile India': What Users Are Saying About It
  9. Snapchat for iOS Gets Dark Mode: How to Enable It on Your iPhone
  10. TCL ELIT200NC Wireless Active Noise Cancelling Earphones Review
#Latest Stories
  1. Sennheiser Consumer Unit to Be Purchased by Hearing Aid Maker Sonova for EUR 200 Million
  2. Ericsson-Samsung Patent Dispute Settled, ‘Multi-Year’ Agreement Reached
  3. India Said to Hold Up Approvals for China-Made Wi-Fi Modules, Delaying Launches
  4. Stranger Things 4 Teaser Trailer Gives Us a Glimpse of Young Eleven and Dr. Brenner
  5. Action Against UFOs: Pentagon Watchdog Starts Probe Into US Defence’s Handling of Unexplained Sightings
  6. Mother’s Day 2021: Google Assistant Gets Useful New Features for the Whole Family
  7. Telenor’s Future in Myanmar Put on the Line Due to Military Coup
  8. Windows 10 ‘Sun Valley’ Update Finally Redesigns Icons from Win 95 Days Alongside UI Overhaul: Report
  9. Net Neutrality: US Broadband Industry Accused in 'Fake' Comments on Rules
  10. Qualcomm MSM Vulnerability That Could Give Access to SMS, Conversations, More Revealed; Fixes Reportedly Shared With OEMs
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com