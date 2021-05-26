Technology News
Lenovo Yoga Pad Pro, Pad Pro 2021, Pad Plus, and Pad Tablets With Snapdragon SoCs Launched

Lenovo Yoga Pad Pro comes with a handle to help carry the tablet around and also prop it in different angles.

By Tasneem Akolawala | Updated: 26 May 2021 13:20 IST


Lenovo Yoga Pad Pro is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 SoC

Highlights
  • Lenovo Pad tablet is the cheapest of the lot with Snapdragon 662 SoC
  • Lenovo Pad Plus comes with an LCD display, Snapdragon 750G SoC
  • Lenovo Pad Pro 2021 packs dual rear cameras, 8,600mAh battery

Lenovo Yoga Pad Pro, Lenovo Pad Pro 2021, Lenovo Pad Plus, and Lenovo Pad Android tablets have launched in China. The Lenovo Yoga Pad Pro comes with a handle to help carry the tablet around and also prop it in different angles. The Lenovo Pad Pro 2021 comes with a 90Hz OLED display and is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 SoC. On the other hand, the Lenovo Pad Plus features an LCD display and is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G SoC. The Lenovo Pad is the cheapest of the lot and is powered by a Snapdragon 662 SoC .

Lenovo Yoga Pad Pro tablet price, specifications

The new Lenovo Yoga Pad Pro tablet is priced in China at CNY 3,299 (roughly Rs. 37,500). It is up for pre-order on the company site and will go on sale from May 31. It comes in a Black colour finish and features a handle that can be used to prop the tablet in different angles. The tablet features a 13-inch 2K (2,160x1,350 pixels) display with a 16:10 aspect ratio, and 400 nits of peak brightness. The tablet is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 SoC, paired with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. The Lenovo Yoga Pad Pro has an 8-megapixel front camera and a 10,200mAh battery that claims to last for up to 8.5 hours of continuous video playback. Connectivity options include Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, USB Type-C port, micro HDMI port, and Bluetooth v5.2. It comes with stylus support and includes four JBL high power speakers. The Lenovo Yoga Pad Pro runs on Android 11-based ZUI 12.5 and weighs about 830 grams.

Lenovo Pad Pro 2021 price, sale

Coming to the Lenovo Pad Pro 2021, the tablet is priced at CNY 3,499 (roughly Rs. 39,700). It is also up for pre-order on the company site and will go on sale on May 31. The tablet comes in a Silver colour option. It runs on Android 11-based ZUI 12.5 and features a 11.5-inch (2,500x1,600 pixels) OLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate, 600 nits of peak brightness, and HDR 10 and Dolby Vision support. This tablet is also powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 SoC paired with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage.

lenovo pad pro 2021 main Lenovo Pad Pro 2021

Lenovo Pad Pro 2021 has a dual camera setup at the back

The Lenovo Pad Pro 2021 has a dual rear camera setup with a 13-megapixel main camera and a 5-megapixel wide-angle sensor with 120-degree field-of-view. Up front, there is an 8-megapixel RGB sensor and an 8-megapixel IR sensor. The tablet packs an 8,600mAh battery that claims to last for up to 15 hours of video playback. Connectivity options include Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth v5.1, 2x2 MIMO, USB Type-C, and more. It weighs about 485 grams.

Lenovo Pad Plus price, sale

Alongside the Lenovo Pad Pro and Lenovo Yoga Pad Pro, the Lenovo Pad Plus tablet has also been unveiled in China. It is priced at CNY 1,599 (roughly Rs. 18,100) and is up for pre-order on the company site. It will go on sale on May 31 and is up for grabs in a White colour option. The tablet runs on Android 11-based ZUI 12.5 and features an 11-inch (2,000x1,200 pixels) LCD display with 400 nits of peak brightness. It is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G SoC, paired with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage.

lenovo pad plus main Lenovo Pad Plus

Lenovo Pad Plus features an 11-inch display

Lenovo Pad Plus features a 13-megapixel rear camera and an 8-megapixel front sensor. The tablet packs a 7,700mAh battery that claims to last for up to 12 hours of video playback. Connectivity options include Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth v5.1, GPS, 2x2 MIMO, USB Type-C, and more. There are four 1.5W JBL speakers on board with support for Dolby Atmos. The tablet has an IP52 rating for dust and water resistance and is TUV Rheinland certified. It weighs 520 grams.

Lenovo Pad price, sale

Lastly, Lenovo has also launched the Lenovo Pad in China, priced at CNY 1,299 (roughly Rs. 14,700). It is up for pre-sale on the company site and will go on sale on May 31. The tablet runs on Android 10-based ZUI skin and features an 11-inch (2,000x1,200 pixels) LCD display with 400 nits of peak brightness. It is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 SoC paired with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage.

lenovo pad main Lenovo Pad

Lenovo Pad packs a 7,700mAh battery

There is a 13-megapixel rear camera on board and an 8-megapixel front camera, similar to that of the Lenovo Pad Plus model. The tablet packs a 7,700mAh battery that claims to last for up to 12 hours of continuous video playback. Connectivity options include Wi-Fi 5, Bluetooth v5, USB Type-C, GPS, and more. There are four 1W speakers on board with Dolby Atmos support. The tablet also comes with IP52 rating and TUV Rheinland certification.

What is the best phone under Rs. 30,000 in India right now? We discussed this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Lenovo Yoga Pad Pro



Display 13.00-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 870
Front Camera 8-megapixel
Resolution 2160x1350 pixels
RAM 8GB
OS Android 11
Storage 256GB
Rear Camera No
Battery Capacity 10200mAh
Lenovo Pad Pro 2021



Display 11.50-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 870
Front Camera 8-megapixel
Resolution 2560x1600 pixels
RAM 6GB
OS Android 11
Storage 128GB
Rear Camera 13-megapixel
Battery Capacity 8600mAh
Lenovo Pad Plus



Display 11.00-inch
Front Camera 8-megapixel
Resolution 2000x1200 pixels
RAM 6GB
OS Android 11
Storage 128GB
Rear Camera 13-megapixel
Battery Capacity 7700mAh
Tasneem Akolawala
Tasneem Akolawala is a Senior Reporter for Gadgets 360. Her reporting expertise encompasses smartphones, wearables, apps, social media, and the overall tech industry. She reports out of Mumbai, and also writes about the ups and downs in the Indian telecom sector. Tasneem can be reached on Twitter at @MuteRiot, and leads, tips, and releases can be sent to tasneema@ndtv.com. More
Samsung Galaxy A22 5G Price Leaked via Online Listing, Launch Expected Soon

