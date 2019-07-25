Technology News

Lenovo Tab V7 Tablet With Dual Front-Facing Speakers, 5,180mAh Battery Launched in India: Price, Specifications

The tablet will be available on Flipkart from August 1.

By | Updated: 25 July 2019 17:48 IST
Lenovo Tab V7 was unveiled first at MWC 2019

Highlights
  • Lenovo Tab V7 comes in two RAM variants – 3GB and 4GB
  • It sports 13-megapixel rear, 5-megapixel front cameras
  • Tablet is powered by Snapdragon 450 mobile platform

Lenovo Tab V7 tablet was launched in India on Thursday. Key specifications of the tablet include a 6.9-inch full-HD display, cellular connectivity options, a large 5,180mAh battery that is touted to offer up to 30 hours of talk time, a 13-megapixel rear camera, and a 5-megapixel selfie camera as well. The Lenovo Tab V7 tablet is priced starting at Rs. 12,990, and the company will also make available a special variant with iris recognition technology for government and enterprises.

To recall, the Lenovo Tab V7 "tablet-and-smartphone-in-one" was unveiled first at MWC earlier this year.

Lenovo Tab V7 price in India, availability

The Lenovo Tab V7 tablet is priced in India starting at Rs. 12,990 for the 3GB RAM + 32GB storage options, and Rs. 14,990 for the 4GB RAM + 64GB storage option. It will be available on Flipkart starting August 1, and will soon be available on other channels including Amazon.in, Lenovo.com and retail stores including Croma, Reliance Digital, and Vijay Sales.

Lenovo Tab V7 specifications, features

The tablet has considerable bezels on all sides of the display, a single rear camera positioned at the top centre, and a fingerprint sensor sitting right underneath it. It features a 6.9-inch full-HD (1080x2160 pixels) display with 18:9 aspect ratio and a 81 percent screen-to-body ratio. It is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 mobile platform, and offers an optional microSD card slot for memory expansion (up to 128GB). It comes with 3GB and 4GB RAM options, and 32GB and 64GB internal storage options.

The tablet sports a 13-megapixel rear camera setup and a 5-megapixel front sensor. Features include Night Shot, Panorama Mode, and HDR. The Lenovo Tab V7 supports dual 4G networks. Users can make and receive calls, texts, and access data on the go. Lenovo claims while the Tab V7 is a tablet, it's still portable enough to be carried in pockets and mini-bags.

It features two Dolby audio front facing speakers, is 7.89mm thin, and weighs 195 grams. As mentioned, the Lenovo Tab V7 packs a 5,180mAh battery that is touted to last for up to 10 hours of local video playback and browsing time, and up to 30 hours of talk time. It also supports Face Unlock. The variant with iris recognition technology can provide cashless and paperless services in various applications such as banking, as well as eGovernance services such as passport, taxation, healthcare, and education.

“At Lenovo, we listen to our consumers and bring in meaningful innovations that help them do more and achieve more. The Lenovo Tab V7 is the result of our relentless effort of understanding what our consumer needs, decode their requirements and come up with technology that can meet their expectations. Tablet market is showing signs of recovery, driven by the potential demand from sectors like Government, education, banking and finance and as the market leader, we are well positioned to lead this growth.” Rahul Agarwal, CEO and MD, Lenovo India, said in a statement.

Lenovo Tab V7

Lenovo Tab V7

Display6.90-inch
ProcessorQualcomm Snapdragon 450
Front Camera5-megapixel
Rear Camera13-megapixel
RAM4GB
Storage64GB
Battery Capacity5180mAh
OSAndroid 9.0 Pie
Resolution1080x2160 pixels
Comments

Lenovo Tab V7, Lenovo Tab V7 Price in India, Lenovo Tab V7 Specifications, Lenovo
