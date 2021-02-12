Lenovo Tab P11 Pro has been launched in India to take on the likes of Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 and Apple iPad Air (2020). The flagship tablet by the Chinese company debuted alongside Lenovo Tab M10 HD Gen 2 globally in September last year. Lenovo Tab P11 Pro comes with an OLED display with Dolby Vision and HDR support. The tablet also comes with inbuilt time-of-flight (ToF) sensors for instant unlocking. Lenovo Tab P11 Pro is also bundled with an optional Keyboard Cover that makes it a 2-in-1 device. It also comes in a unibody metal design.

Lenovo Tab P11 Pro price in India, launch offer

Lenovo Tab P11 Pro price in India has been set at Rs. 44,999. The tablet comes in a Slate Grey colour variant that will go on sale starting midnight on February 14 across Amazon, Flipkart, and Lenovo.com. It will also be available through offline retail channels soon. As an introductory launch offer for the initial 30 days, Lenovo Tab P11 Pro will be available along with the Keyboard Cover (worth Rs. 10,000) at Rs. 49,999.

Lenovo Tab P11 Pro was launched globally last year with a starting price tag of EUR 699 (roughly Rs. 61,500).

Lenovo Tab P11 Pro specifications

The Tab P11 Pro by Lenovo runs on Android 10. It features an 11.5-inch WQXGA (2,560x1,600 pixels) OLED display with a 500 nits of peak brightness and 100 percent sRGB colour gamut. The display also comes with Dolby Vision and HDR support. Under the hood, Lenovo Tab P11 Pro has an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G SoC, along with Adreno 618 GPU, 6GB of LPDDR4x RAM, and 128GB of onboard UFS 2.1 storage.

Lenovo has provided an 8-megapixel primary camera sensor and an 8-megapixel Infrared (IR) camera sensor at the front. The tablet also has a dual rear camera setup that comprises a 13-megapixel primary sensor with a wide-angle lens and a 5-megapixel secondary sensor with an ultra-wide-angle lens.

Lenovo Tab P11 Pro comes with 4G LTE support through a SIM card slot. Other connectivity options include Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, Bluetooth 5.0, and a USB Type-C port.

The tablet also supports the optional Lenovo Precision Pen 2 stylus that comes with 4,096 levels of pressure and tilt detection. It is capable of delivering up to 100 hours of usage through an inbuilt battery of 60mAh capacity. However, Lenovo hasn't yet announced details about the pricing and availability of the Precision Pen 2 stylus.

Alongside the optional stylus, Lenovo Tab P11 Pro comes with support for the Keyboard Cover that has 18mm pitch and 1.3mm key travel. The cover comes with a free-stop hinge that can keep the tablet at an angle between zero and 165 degrees. The tablet also comes preloaded with Microsoft Office apps to provide better productivity.

Lenovo Tab P11 Pro features three different modes — keyboard mode for typing, stand mode for watching multimedia, and handheld mode for browsing the Web. The tablet also supports reverse charging and is rated to deliver up to 15 hours of video playback on a single charge. It features quad JBL speakers with 2.5cc chambers optimised by Dolby Atmos sound technology. The company has also provided smart algorithms that are touted to help offer consistent user-facing cinematic surround sound.

