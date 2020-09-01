Technology News
Lenovo Tab P11 Pro With 2K OLED Display Launched, Lenovo Tab M10 HD Gen 2 Debuts As Well

Lenovo Tab P11 Pro price starts at EUR 699 (roughly Rs. 61,200), while Lenovo Tab M10 HD Gen 2 carries a starting price of EUR 159 (roughly Rs. 13,900).

By Jagmeet Singh | Updated: 1 September 2020 13:24 IST
Lenovo Tab P11 Pro With 2K OLED Display Launched, Lenovo Tab M10 HD Gen 2 Debuts As Well

Lenovo Tab P11 Pro comes with optional keyboard and stylus pen

Highlights
  • Lenovo Tab P11 Pro will go on sale starting November
  • Lenovo Tab M10 HD Gen 2 brings Google’s Kids Space
  • Lenovo Smart Tab M10 HD 2nd Gen with Alexa Built-in brings a Smart Dock

Lenovo Tab P11 Pro and Tab M10 HD Gen 2 have been unveiled as the company's latest tablets. The Lenovo P11 Pro brings a premium experience with a 2K OLED display, JBL speakers, and a unibody design. The tablet also comes with an optional keyboard and stylus pen to counter the likes of the Apple iPad Pro, Samsung Galaxy Tab S7+, and Microsoft Surface Pro 7. The Lenovo Tab M10 HD Gen 2, on the other hand, brings an affordable tablet experience for families, with the dedicated Kids Space from Google and HD display. Additionally, Lenovo has launched the Smart Tab M10 HD 2nd Gen with Google Assistant and Smart Tab M10 HD 2nd Gen with Alexa Built-in.

Lenovo tablets price

Lenovo Tab P11 Pro price starts at EUR 699 (roughly Rs. 61,200), and the tablet will go on sale in Platinum Grey and Slate Grey colour options starting November. The Lenovo Tab M10 HD Gen 2, in contrast, carries a starting price of EUR 159 (roughly Rs. 13,900) and will be available for purchase starting this month in Icon Grey and Platinum Grey colours. The Lenovo Smart Tab M10 HD 2nd Gen with Google Assistant comes with a starting price EUR 179 (roughly Rs. 15,700) will go on sale from October, while the Lenovo Smart Tab M10 HD 2nd Gen with Alexa Built-in starts at EUR 199 (roughly Rs. 17,400) and will be available beginning November.

Details about the global availability and pricing of the new launches are yet to be revealed.

In addition to the new tablets, Lenovo has brought the Lenovo Smart Clock Essential with Google Assistant support.

Lenovo Tab P11 Pro specifications

The Lenovo Tab P11 Pro runs on Android 10 and features an 11.5-inch 2K (2,560x1,600 pixels) OLED display with 500 nits peak brightness, 108 percent NTSC colour gamut, and Dolby Vision support. The tablet is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G SoC, coupled with 4GB and 6GB RAM options. It also offers 128GB of onboard storage that is expandable using a microSD card (up to 256GB).

Lenovo has provided quad JBL speakers on the Tab P11 Pro, along with Dolby Atmos audio. The tablet also has a dual rear camera setup that includes a 13-megapixel primary sensor with an autofocus lens on top, along with a 5-megapixel secondary sensor with a wide, 120-degree field-of-view (FoV). For video chat and capturing selfies, the Tab P11 Pro includes a dual front camera setup that comprises two 8-megapixel sensors with background blur support and face detection functionality.

Connectivity options on the Lenovo Tab P11 Pro include 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth v5.0, GPS/ A-GPS, and a USB Type-C port. The tablet also has a four-point pogo-pin connector for the detachable keyboard. Further, there is a single SIM (Nano) card slot for cellular connectivity.

Sensors on the Lenovo Tab P11 Pro include an accelerometer, ambient light, gyroscope, magnetometer, and a time-of-flight (ToF) sensor. The tablet also features a fingerprint sensor integrated within its power button. The tablet packs an 8,600mAh battery that is touted to deliver a normal productivity usage of up to 15 hours or a Web browsing time of up to eight hours. Besides, it measures 264.28x171.4x5.8mm and weighs 485 grams.

Lenovo Tab M10 HD Gen 2 specifications

The Lenovo Tab M10 Gen 2 comes with a 10.1-inch HD (1,280x800 pixels) IPS display with TDDI Direct Bonding, 60 percent NTSC colour gamut, and up to 400 nits brightness. The tablet is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Helio P22T SoC, along with 2GB and 4GB RAM options as well as 32GB and 64GB of onboard storage. There is also a microSD card slot for storage expansion of up to 256GB.

lenovo tab m10 hd gen 2 image Lenovo Tab M10 HD Gen 2

Lenovo Tab M10 HD Gen 2 comes with a 10.1-inch HD display

 

Lenovo has provided dual speakers on the Tab M10 HD Gen 2 with Dolby Atmos support as well as dual microphones. The tablet comes with an 8-megapixel autofocus camera sensor at the back and a 5-megapixel camera sensor at the front. Connectivity options include 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS/ A-GPS, FM radio, and a USB Type-C port. There is also a 2-point pogo-pin connector for connecting accessories.

One of the major distinctions on the Lenovo Tab M10 HD Gen 2 over the competition is the presence of the Kids Space from Google. This brings a kids mode and enables the tablet to entertain not just adults but also children in families. There is also TUV Rheinland eye protection to reduce eye strain.

The Lenovo Tab M10 HD Gen 2 packs a 5,000mAh battery that is rated to deliver up to eight hours of video playback or up to 10 hours of Web browsing time. Besides, the tablet measures 241.54x149.38x8.25mm and weighs 420 grams.

Lenovo Smart Tab M10 2nd Gen with Google Assistant, Smart Tab M10 2nd Gen with Alexa Built-in specifications

The Lenovo Smart Tab M10 2nd Gen with Google Assistant and Smart Tab M10 2nd Gen with Alexa Built-in have specifications identical to those of the Tab M10 HD Gen 2. However, on the difference part, the Smart Tab M10 2nd Gen with Google Assistant lacks dual microphones and has just a single microphone with a low-power DSP. The tablet also comes bundled with a Smart Charging Station — similar to what we saw on the Lenovo Smart Tab M10 FHD Plus with Google Assistant earlier this year. The Smart Tab M10 2nd Gen with Alexa Built-in, on the other hand, offers dual microphones and speakers along with a support for Smart Dock that includes dual 3W speakers as well as three far-field microphones.

Should the government explain why Chinese apps were banned? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Lenovo Tab P11 Pro

Lenovo Tab P11 Pro

Display 11.50-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G
Front Camera 8-megapixel
Resolution 2560x1600 pixels
RAM 4GB
OS Android 10
Storage 128GB
Rear Camera 13-megapixel
Battery Capacity 8600mAh
Lenovo Tab M10 HD Gen 2

Lenovo Tab M10 HD Gen 2

Display 10.10-inch
Processor MediaTek Helio P22T
Front Camera 5-megapixel
Resolution 1280x800 pixels
RAM 2GB
OS Android 10
Storage 32GB
Rear Camera 8-megapixel
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
Lenovo Smart Tab M10 HD 2nd Gen with Google Assistant

Lenovo Smart Tab M10 HD 2nd Gen with Google Assistant

Display 10.10-inch
Processor MediaTek Helio P22T
Front Camera 5-megapixel
Resolution 1280x800 pixels
RAM 2GB
OS Android 10
Storage 32GB
Rear Camera 8-megapixel
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
Lenovo Smart Tab M10 HD 2nd Gen with Alexa Built-in

Lenovo Smart Tab M10 HD 2nd Gen with Alexa Built-in

Display 10.10-inch
Processor MediaTek Helio P22T
Front Camera 5-megapixel
Resolution 1280x800 pixels
RAM 2GB
OS Android 10
Storage 32GB
Rear Camera 8-megapixel
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
Comments

Jagmeet Singh Jagmeet Singh writes about consumer technology for Gadgets 360, out of New Delhi. Jagmeet is a senior reporter for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about apps, computer security, Internet services, and telecom developments. Jagmeet is available on Twitter at @JagmeetS13 or Email at jagmeets@ndtv.com. Please send in your leads and tips. More
