Lenovo Tab M8, Lenovo Tab M7 Budget Tablets With Android Pie Launched

Lenovo Tab M8 and Lenovo Tab M7 tablets have now been launched. The two tablets will be available from October onwards, and are priced starting from EUR 99 (roughly Rs.7,800 ). These new 7-inch and 8-inch tablets run on Android Pie and feature a 2-megapixel selfie cameras. The Lenovo Tab M8 is the more premium tablet of the two, and it comes with a large 5,000mAh battery, is powered by the Helio A22 SoC, packs up to 3GB RAM, and has a 5-megapixel rear camera sensor as well.

Lenovo Tab M8, Lenovo Tab M7 price, availability

Lenovo Tab M8 comes in two variants, with the HD variant is priced at EUR 139 (roughly Rs. 11,000) and the full-HD variant is priced at EUR 159 (roughly Rs. 12,600). The tablet will be offered in Iron Grey and Platinum Grey colour options, and will be available starting October this year.

The Lenovo Tab M7, on the other hand, is priced starting at EUR 99 (roughly Rs. 7,800). It will be available in Iron Grey, Platinum Grey, and Onyx Black colour options, and will also go on sale starting October 2019.

Lenovo Tab M8 specification

Starting with the Lenovo Tab M8, the tablet runs of Android Pie, features an 8-inch HD (720x1280 pixels) and full-HD (1200x1920 pixels) display options. Both the display variants offer 350nits of brightness. The tablet is powered by the 2GHz MediaTek Helio A22 octa-core SoC with 2GB RAM and 3GB RAM options. It comes in corresponding 16GB and 32GB storage options as well - though details about storage expandability have not been mentioned.

Optics include a 5-megapixel rear camera with autofocus, and a 2-megapixel selfie camera as well. It packs a large 5,000mAh battery that claims to offer up to 12 hours of video playback and 18 hours of web browsing. Connectivity options include 4G, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth v5, 3,5mm audio jack, and GPS. The dimensions are measured at 199.1x121.8x8.15mm, and the tablet weighs 305 grams.

Other Lenovo Tab M8 features include TUV Rheinland eye protection, Kids Mode 3.0, and built-in facial recognition.

Lenovo Tab M7 specifications

The Lenovo Tab M7 runs on Android Pie (Go edition) for the 1GB variant and the 2GB RAM option runs on Android Pie. It features a smaller 7-inch (600x1024pixels) IPS display with 350nits of brightness. The tablet is powered by the 1.3GHz MediaTek MT8321 or MT8765B processor depending on if is a Wi-Fi or LTE option. It packs up to 32GB of inbuilt storage, expandable via a microSD card (up to 128GB).

Lenovo Tab M7

Optics include a 2-megapixel rear camera with autofocus, and a 2-megapixel selfie camera as well. It packs a large 3,500mAh battery that claims to offer up to 10 hours of video playback and 10 hours of Web browsing. Connectivity options include 4G, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth v4.2, 3,5mm audio jack, and GPS. The dimensions of the Lenovo Tab M7 are 176.33x102.85x8.25mm, and it weighs 236 grams.