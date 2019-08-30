Technology News
loading

Lenovo Tab M8, Lenovo Tab M7 Budget Tablets With Android Pie Launched

Lenovo Tab M8 tablet is priced starting at EUR 139.

By | Updated: 30 August 2019 13:46 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Lenovo Tab M8, Lenovo Tab M7 Budget Tablets With Android Pie Launched

The Lenovo Tab M8 will be available in October

Highlights
  • Lenovo Tab M8 comes in HD and full-HD resolutions
  • Lenovo Tab M7 1GB variant runs on Android Pie (Go edition)
  • Lenovo Tab M8 packs a large 5,000mAh battery

Lenovo Tab M8 and Lenovo Tab M7 tablets have now been launched. The two tablets will be available from October onwards, and are priced starting from EUR 99 (roughly Rs.7,800 ). These new 7-inch and 8-inch tablets run on Android Pie and feature a 2-megapixel selfie cameras. The Lenovo Tab M8 is the more premium tablet of the two, and it comes with a large 5,000mAh battery, is powered by the Helio A22 SoC, packs up to 3GB RAM, and has a 5-megapixel rear camera sensor as well.

Lenovo Tab M8, Lenovo Tab M7 price, availability

Lenovo Tab M8 comes in two variants, with the HD variant is priced at EUR 139 (roughly Rs. 11,000) and the full-HD variant is priced at EUR 159 (roughly Rs. 12,600). The tablet will be offered in Iron Grey and Platinum Grey colour options, and will be available starting October this year.

The Lenovo Tab M7, on the other hand, is priced starting at EUR 99 (roughly Rs. 7,800). It will be available in Iron Grey, Platinum Grey, and Onyx Black colour options, and will also go on sale starting October 2019.

Lenovo Tab M8 specification

Starting with the Lenovo Tab M8, the tablet runs of Android Pie, features an 8-inch HD (720x1280 pixels) and full-HD (1200x1920 pixels) display options. Both the display variants offer 350nits of brightness. The tablet is powered by the 2GHz MediaTek Helio A22 octa-core SoC with 2GB RAM and 3GB RAM options. It comes in corresponding 16GB and 32GB storage options as well - though details about storage expandability have not been mentioned.

Optics include a 5-megapixel rear camera with autofocus, and a 2-megapixel selfie camera as well. It packs a large 5,000mAh battery that claims to offer up to 12 hours of video playback and 18 hours of web browsing. Connectivity options include 4G, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth v5, 3,5mm audio jack, and GPS. The dimensions are measured at 199.1x121.8x8.15mm, and the tablet weighs 305 grams.

Other Lenovo Tab M8 features include TUV Rheinland eye protection, Kids Mode 3.0, and built-in facial recognition.

Lenovo Tab M7 specifications

The Lenovo Tab M7 runs on Android Pie (Go edition) for the 1GB variant and the 2GB RAM option runs on Android Pie. It features a smaller 7-inch (600x1024pixels) IPS display with 350nits of brightness. The tablet is powered by the 1.3GHz MediaTek MT8321 or MT8765B processor depending on if is a Wi-Fi or LTE option. It packs up to 32GB of inbuilt storage, expandable via a microSD card (up to 128GB).

lenovotabm7 main Lenovo Tab M7

Lenovo Tab M7

Optics include a 2-megapixel rear camera with autofocus, and a 2-megapixel selfie camera as well. It packs a large 3,500mAh battery that claims to offer up to 10 hours of video playback and 10 hours of Web browsing. Connectivity options include 4G, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth v4.2, 3,5mm audio jack, and GPS. The dimensions of the Lenovo Tab M7 are 176.33x102.85x8.25mm, and it weighs 236 grams.

Lenovo Tab M8

Lenovo Tab M8

Display8.00-inch
Processor2GHz MediaTek Helio A22
Front Camera2-megapixel
Resolution720x1280 pixels
RAM3GB
OSAndroid Pie
Storage32GB
Rear Camera5-megapixel
Battery Capacity5000mAh
Lenovo Tab M7

Lenovo Tab M7

Display7.00-inch
ProcessorMediaTek MT8321
Front Camera2-megapixel
Resolution600x1024 pixels
RAM1GB
OSAndroid Pie
Storage8GB
Rear Camera2-megapixel
Battery Capacity3500mAh
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Lenovo Tab M8, Lenovo Tab M8 Price, Lenovo Tab M8 Specifications, Lenovo Tab M7, Lenovo Tab M7 Price, Lenovo Tab M7 Specifications, Lenovo
Tasneem Akolawala When not expelling tech wisdom, Tasneem feeds on good stories that strike on all those emotional chords. She loves road trips, a good laugh, and interesting people. She binges on movies, sitcoms, food, books, and DIY videos. More
Google Expands Scope of Its Bug Bounty Programme, Unveils Data Protection Reward Program for Developers
Google Reveals Malicious Websites Have Been Secretly Hacking Into iPhones for Years
Honor Smartphones
Lenovo Tab M8, Lenovo Tab M7 Budget Tablets With Android Pie Launched
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Redmi Note 8, Redmi Note 8 Pro With Quad Rear Cameras Launched
  2. Redmi Note 8 Series Coming to India in '8 Weeks': Xiaomi India Chief
  3. RedmiBook 14 Pro With 10th Gen Intel CPU, New Colour Options Launched
  4. 'Hey, Google! Let Me Talk to My Departed Father.'
  5. Apple Sends Invites for September 10 Special Event, New iPhones Expected
  6. Saaho Out Now in India in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, and Malayalam
  7. Asus ZenFone Max Pro M2, Asus 6Z, More Phones Get August Security Patch
  8. Army of Women Earning $4 a Day Could Be Behind Your Next iPhone
  9. Vivo Z1x to Launch in India on September 6 as Flipkart Exclusive
  10. CamScanner App Booted From Google Play After Malware Discovery
#Latest Stories
  1. Google Reveals Malicious Websites Have Been Secretly Hacking Into iPhones for Years
  2. Lenovo Tab M8, Lenovo Tab M7 Budget Tablets With Android Pie Launched
  3. Google Expands Scope of Its Bug Bounty Programme, Unveils Data Protection Reward Program for Developers
  4. Vivo Z1x Specifications Leaked, Include Snapdragon 712 SoC, 48-Megapixel Camera, 4,500mAh Battery
  5. OnePlus TV to Receive Android TV Software Updates for at Least 3 Years: CEO Pete Lau
  6. Mighty Little Bheem Season 2 Now Streaming on Netflix in India
  7. Flipkart to End Single-Use Plastic in Packaging by 2021
  8. Realme Q Official Poster, Leaked Hands-On Images Suggest It Is a Rebranded Realme 5 Pro for China
  9. Saaho Out Now in India in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, and Malayalam
  10. Waymo Urges US to 'Promptly' Remove Barriers to Self-Driving Cars
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.