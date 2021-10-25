Lenovo Tab K10 was launched in India on Monday. The new Android 11-based tablet sports a 10.3-inch full-HD TDDI display. The Lenovo Tab K10 is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Helio P22T SOC paired with up to 4GB of RAM and up to 128GB of onboard storage with expansion via an SD card. It also packs a 7,500mAh battery with 10W charging support. Its dual speakers have support for Dolby Audio and the display has support for the Lenovo Active Pen stylus as an optional accessory. A battery-less variant is also being marketed to enterprise customers.

Lenovo Tab K10 price in India, availability

The newly launched Lenovo Tab K10's price starts at Rs. 25,000. However, at the time of writing, the company's website is running a festive sale discount, and lists both the Wi-Fi only and Wi-Fi + 4G LTE versions of the 3GB RAM + 32GB storage variant at Rs. 13,999, though the Wi-Fi only model is out of stock. The Wi-Fi only and Wi-Fi + 4G LTE versions of the 4GB RAM + 64GB storage variant are listed for Rs. 15,999 and Rs. 16,999, respectively. The price for the 4GB RAM + 128GB storage variant is not available as of now.

The Lenovo tablet is available in a sole Abyss Blue colour option. The official website is offering the Lenovo Tab K10 with a 6 months no-cost EMI starting at Rs 2,333. There is also a battery-less variant for enterprise customers, aimed at retail, manufacturing, banking, finance, and education industries.

Lenovo Tab K10 specifications, features

As mentioned, the Lenovo Tab K10 runs Android 11 and will be upgradable to Android 12. It sports a 10.3-inch full-HD (1,920x1,200 pixels) TDDI display with 400 nits peak brightness, 70.3 percent NTSC coverage, and Lenovo Active Pen support. Under the hood, Lenovo Tab K10 is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Helio P22T SoC with PowerVR GE8320 GPU and up to 4GB of LPDDR4x RAM. It has up to 128GB of onboard storage that can be expanded via an SD card (up to 2TB).

For optics, the Lenovo Tab K10 gets an 8-megapixel primary rear camera with an integrated flash. It has a 5-megapixel primary selfie sensor as well. Connectivity options include dual-band Wi-Fi with 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, 4G LTE, Bluetooth v5, USB Type-C port, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. The tablet has dual speakers with Dolby Atmos and gets an ioXt certification. Users can unlock the tablet using its face unlock feature.

Lenovo Tab K10 packs a 7,500mAh battery with 10W charging support. It measures 244x153x8.15 and weighs 460 grams.