Lenovo Tab 6 5G was launched on Thursday in Japan. The new tablet has a 10.3-inch display, a Snapdragon 690 SoC, and 5G connectivity. As per Lenovo, the tablet is the first 5G-enabled Android tablet launched by the company in Japan. The tablet gets IPX3 and IP5X certifications for water and dust resistance, respectively. Its 7,500mAh battery is said to last for a long time. The Lenovo Tab 6 5G comes with 'Kids Space', 'Learning' mode, and 'PC' mode.

Lenovo Tab 6 5G price, availability

The Lenovo Tab 6 5G's price has not been disclosed yet. The sale date for the Lenovo tablet in Japan and its availability in other regions including India have not been announced. It will be available in Abyss Blue and Moon White colour options.

Lenovo Tab 6 5G specifications

Lenovo Tab 6 5G has a single Nano-SIM slot and runs Android 11. It sports a 10.3-inch (1,200x1,920 pixels) TFT display. Under the hood, Lenovo Tab 6 5G packs a Snapdragon 690 5G SoC paired with 4GB of RAM. It has 64GB of inbuilt storage that can be expanded via a microSD card (up to 1TB). It gets an 8-megapixel rear camera and an 8-megapixel selfie shooter.

The new tablet from Lenovo gets a 'Kids Space' designed for pre-schoolers. It is said to support their "discovery, imagination, and growth". Using Google's Family Link, parents and guardians can supervise the content consumed by children on the tablet. Additionally, Lenovo Tab 6 5G comes with a 'Learning mode' for elementary school students that has a few apps and functions specifically designed to support learning. Lastly, it gets a 'PC mode' that lets users see apps in a split screen mode and use simple application switching.

Connectivity options on Lenovo Tab 6 5G includes 5G, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, Bluetooth v5.1, and a USB Type-C port. Along with this, it also supports facial recognition. The new Lenovo tablet gets IPX3 and IPX5 certifications for water and dust resistance, respectively. It packs a 7,500mAh battery and measures 244x158x8.3mm.