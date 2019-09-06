Lenovo at IFA 2019 on Thursday launched a new Google Assistant-enabled Smart Display 7, the Smart Tab M8 tablet, and the Yoga Smart Tab tablet. The Smart Tab M8 and Yoga Smart Tab both run Android, while the Smart Display 7 is part of the company's Smart Display series. The company detailed the price and availability of all three devices. At the same event, it also unveiled four new Yoga laptops, of which three are convertible, as well as new ThinkBook laptops.

Lenovo Smart Display 7, Smart Tab M8, and Yoga Smart Tab price

The Lenovo Smart Display 7 goes on sale from October starting at EUR 129, the Smart Tab M8 goes on sale the same month starting at EUR 149, and finally, the Yoga Smart Tab goes on sale in September itself, starting at EUR 299. The devices will be available from Lenovo.com apart from select retailers. India availability wasn't detailed at IFA 2019.

Lenovo Yoga C940, Yoga S740, Yoga C740, and Yoga C640 Launched at IFA 2019

Lenovo Smart Display 7 specifications

The Smart Display 7 features a 7-inch SD (1024x600 pixels) IPS touchscreen display and two 1.5-inch 5W speakers. It is powered by a 1.5GHz MediaTek 8167S processor, though the company hasn't detailed the RAM. It sports a 2-megapixel wide-angle front camera and a dual microphone array. It supports Wi-Fi 802.11ac and Bluetooth v5.0 connectivity. The Smart Display 7 weighs 675 grams.

Lenovo Smart Tab M8 specifications

The Lenovo Smart Tab M8's Android version has not been detailed. It sports an 8-inch HD (1280x800 pixels) IPS display, with Dolby Atmos tuned stereo speakers. It is powered by a quad-core MediaTek A22 SoC with 2GB of RAM. It comes in 16GB and 32GB storage options that are expandable via microSD card (up to 2TB). It features a 2-megapixel front camera and a 5-megapixel rear camera.

Lenovo Smart Tab M8 features an 8-inch HD display

Connectivity options on the Lenovo Smart Tab M8 include Wi-Fi 802.11ac and Bluetooth v4.2 LE, 4G LTE (for the LTE variant), a 3.5mm audio jack, and a Micro-USB port. It is powered by a 5,000mAh battery, while sensors on board include an accelerometer, ambient light sensor, and proximity sensor. It's available in Onyx Black and Platinum Grey colour variants, is 8.15mm thin, and weighs 305 grams.

Lenovo Yoga Smart Tab specifications

The Yoga Smart Tab features two 2W JBL speakers as its biggest USP, alongside its 10.1-inch full-HD (1920x1200 pixels) IPS display. It runs Android 9.0 Pie on a Qualcomm Snapdragon 439 SoC, with up to 4GB of RAM. There are 32GB and 64GB storage options, expandable via microSD card (up to 256GB). There is a 5-megapixel wide-angle front camera and an 8-megapixel rear camera on board.

Lenovo Yoga Smart Tab features two 2W JBL speakers

Connectivity options on the Yoga Smart Tab include Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth v4.2, 3.5mm headphone jack, USB Type-C, as well as 4G LTE and GPS/ A-GPS on the LTE variant. Sensors on board include ambient light sensor, accelerometer, and a gyroscope. It's powered by a 7,000mAh battery. It comes in an Iron Grey colour, is 8.5mm thick at its thinnest, and weighs 580 grams. It has IP52 dust and water resistance.