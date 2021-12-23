Lenovo has teased a new gaming tablet for the Chinese market called the Lenovo Legion Y700. The tablet appears to be targeted at mobile gamers looking for a screen larger than that offered by gaming smartphones. The company has not revealed a launch date for the tablet and is also yet to share the full specifications of the device. Lenovo Legion Y700 has an 8.8-inch display that features high refresh and touch sampling rates. The display has a resolution of 2,560x1,600 pixels.

Lenovo took to Weibo to introduce the Legion Y700 gaming tablet. Its 8.8-inch display has a refresh rate of 120Hz along with support for 100 percent DCI-P3 colour gamut. The display also boasts of a touch sampling rate of 240Hz for low input lag. The tablet, when held horizontally, sports slightly thick bezels that should provide a comfortable grip while gaming. The reveal shows Legion Y700 featuring a single camera sensor at the back with an LED flash. The rear panel appears to sport a brushed metal design.

A recent report by ITHome claims that live photos of the Lenovo Legion Y700 surfaced on Weibo to suggest JBL speakers on the tablet enhanced by Dolby Atmos and Dolby Vision technologies. Other specifications and features of the new Lenovo gaming tablet, along with its sale date and price, are yet to be revealed.

The company introduced Lenovo Tab 6 5G in October, which is expected to release early next year. It is equipped with a 10.3-inch TFT display with a resolution of 1,200x1,920 pixels. It is powered by the Snapdragon 690 5G SoC. The tablet features 4GB of RAM and 64GB of onboard storage (expandable up to 1TB). It is equipped with an 8-megapixel camera at the back and an 8-megapixel selfie shooter. Lenovo Tab 6 5G is packed with children-friendly features like ‘Kids Space' designed for pre-schoolers and a 'Learning mode' for elementary school students. It will also come with Google Family Link for allowing parents to monitor their children's activities on the tablet.