Technology News

Lenovo Lead Indian Tablet Market in 2018, Says CMR

, 27 February 2019
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Lenovo Lead Indian Tablet Market in 2018, Says CMR

Highlights

  • Lenovo led the tablet market in 2018 with 24 percent market share
  • Samsung came second with market share of 18 percent
  • 4G tablets are forecast to grow by 18-20 in 2019

Lenovo led the tablet market in CY2018 with 24 percent market share even as Indias tablet PC market witnessed a three percent decline when compared to CY2017, a new report CyberMedia Research (CMR) said on Tuesday.

"Lenovo's growth can be attributed to its strong B2B sales in CY2018. It continues to occupy the first position in overall tablet market, with most of its tablets being on 4G," Menka Kumari, Analyst, Industry Intelligence Group, CMR, said in a statement.

According to CMR's Tablet PC Market Report Review for CY2018, the 4G tablet market continues to grow. It is also facing potential threat from the rise of new form factors, such as foldable devices.

Samsung grabbed the second spot with a market share of 18 percent in CY2018, followed by Datawind and iBall with 14 percent share each.

"At the MWC 2019 at Barcelona, many manufacturers are launching new foldable (Smartphone-Tablet Hybrid) devices. While the tablet PC market continues to decline, it will be interesting to see what the onset of this new technology does to the tablet market in the years to come. The evolution in form factor may potentially lead to foldable eating into, not just tablets, but laptops too," said Prabhu Ram, Head-Industry Intelligence Group, CMR.

iBall had a major growth in government, educational, and banking, financial services and insurance (BFSI) segment. It also had maximum growth in 4G market.

In CY2019, the overall tablet market is predicted to further shrink by two-three percent while the 4G tablets, focused on enterprise segment, will continue to grow.

4G tablets will grow by 18-20 percent during the year.

"Enterprise Tablets will continue to contribute to market growth in verticals, including retail, healthcare, financial services, education, among others. Government will also continue to drive tablet adoption," Kumari added.

Comments

For details of the latest Nokia, Xiaomi, Sony, and other mobile launches from the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, visit our MWC 2019 hub.

Further reading: Lenovo, Samsung, iBall, Datawind, CyberMedia Research
Twitter to Boost Hiring Ahead of India's General Elections
Pricee
Lenovo Lead Indian Tablet Market in 2018, Says CMR
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Samsung Galaxy S10
TRENDING
  1. Samsung Galaxy M30 India Launch Set for Today: All You Need to Know
  2. Redmi Note 7 Pro Leaked Renders Show 3 Colour Options
  3. WhatsApp Group Invitation Feature Spotted in Android Beta
  4. Spotify Launched in India; Premium Pricing Starts at Rs. 119 Per Month
  5. Samsung Galaxy A50 Price Revealed Ahead of India Launch
  6. OnePlus 7 Won't Feature Wireless Charging, Confirms CEO Pete Lau
  7. Nokia 9 PureView With Penta-Lens Camera Setup Unveiled at MWC 2019
  8. Spotify Is Now Available in India on Android and iPhone
  9. USB 3.2 With 20Gbps Speed Finally Coming to Desktop PCs This Year: Report
  10. Samsung Galaxy S10 Family Set to Launch in India on March 6
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.