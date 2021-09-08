Lenovo IdeaPad Duet 5 Chromebook was launched at Lenovo's Tech World 2021 event on Wednesday as an upgrade to the existing IdeaPad Duet Chromebook (called Lenovo Chromebook Duet in the US). The new 2-in-1 Chromebook, named Lenovo Chromebook Duet 5 in the US, comes with an OLED display and up to 256GB of onboard storage. It also includes a detachable keyboard and has support for a magnetic stylus. In addition to the IdeaPad Duet 5 Chromebook, Lenovo brought its two new tablets, called Lenovo Tab P12 Pro and Tab P11 5G. The company also unveiled Lenovo Smart Wireless Earbuds as a true wireless stereo (TWS) offering.

Lenovo IdeaPad Duet 5 Chromebook, Lenovo Tab P12 Pro, Lenovo Tab P11 5G, Lenovo Smart Wireless Earbuds price

Lenovo IdeaPad Duet 5 Chromebook price starts at $429.99 (roughly Rs. 31,700). Lenovo Tab P12 Pro, on the other hand, will be available with an initial price tag of $609.99 (roughly Rs. 44,900), while its 5G model will start at EUR 899 (roughly Rs. 78,300). The Wi-Fi only version will be available in the US, whereas the 5G variant of the tablet will be limited to Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA) countries. Lenovo Tab P11 5G will also be introduced in the EMEA market with a starting price of EUR 499 (roughly Rs. 43,500). Besides, Lenovo Smart Wireless Earbuds will come at $99.99 (roughly Rs. 7,400).

On the availability part, Lenovo IdeaPad Duet 5 Chromebook, Tab P12 Pro, and Tab P11 5G will go on sale from October. Lenovo Smart Wireless Earbuds will, however, be available via select retailers in the US starting Q3 2021.

Details about the launch of the new Lenovo devices in India are yet to be revealed.

Lenovo IdeaPad Duet 5 Chromebook specifications

Lenovo IdeaPad Duet 5 Chromebook features a 13.3-inch full-HD (1,920x1,080 pixels) display with 100 percent DCI-P3 colour gamut and 400 nits of brightness. The display is made by Samsung Display and is one of the key differences in the new model over last year's IdeaPad Duet Chromebook. Under the hood, Lenovo IdeaPad Duet 5 Chromebook has an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 7c Gen 2 SoC, along with 4GB and 8GB LPDDR4 RAM options as well as 64GB, 128GB, and 256GB eMMC storage.

Lenovo has provided a kickstand and a detachable keyboard on the IdeaPad Duet 5 Chromebook to let you use it as a regular laptop. You can, however, also use the device as a tablet when not attached with the keyboard. It comes with an 8-megapixel camera sensor at the back and a 5-megapixel selfie camera sensor at the front.

The IdeaPad Duet 5 Chromebook carries quad 1W speakers and support for USI stylus. Connectivity options include Wi-FI 802.11ac, Bluetooth v5.1, and two USB Type-C (USB 3.0 Gen 1) ports. The device also has a pogo-pin connector for using the keyboard.

Lenovo has claimed that an inbuilt 42Whr battery of the IdeaPad Duet 5 Chromebook can deliver up to 15 hours of usage on a single charge. The Chromebook measures 305.86x186.74x7.25mm and weighs 700 grams. It also comes in Abyss Blue and Storm Grey colours.

Lenovo Tab P12 Pro specifications

As a successor to last year's Lenovo Tab P11 Pro, the new Lenovo Tab P12 Pro is designed to take on the latest iPad Pro and Samsung Galaxy Tab S7+.The tablet runs on Android 11. It comes with a 12.6-inch AMOLED display that has 2,560x1,600 pixels resolution, 16:10 aspect ratio, and up to 120Hz refresh rate. The display also comes with HDR10+ and Dolby Vision support. The Tab P12 Pro is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 SoC, along with 6GB and 8GB LPDDR5 RAM as well as 128GB and 256GB of onboard storage options. The inbuilt storage is also expandable via microSD card.

Lenovo Tab P12 Pro features a 12.6-inch AMOLED display

Photo Credit: Lenovo

On the optics front, Lenovo Tab P12 Pro has a dual rear camera setup that houses a 13-megapixel primary sensor with an autofocus lens and a 5-megapixel wide-angle shooter. There is also an 8-megapixel selfie camera at the front that is paired with a Time-of-Flight (ToF) sensor for hands-free login and providing depth data.

Lenovo Tab P12 Pro comes with Dolby Atmos and Lenovo Premium Audio Design and Tuning sound. The tablet also includes quad JBL speakers and dual microphones. Lenovo has additionally paired the Tab P12 Pro with its proprietary Project Unity service to allow users to use the display of the tablet as an input device for their PCs. It also lets you access Android apps on your PC alongside running Windows applications.

Connectivity options on Lenovo Tab P12 Pro include 5G (optional), Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth v5.2, GPS/ A-GPS, NFC, and a USB Type-C port. The tablet also has a pogo-pin connector for supporting a detachable keyboard. Further, there is support for Lenovo Precision Pen 3 to deliver a full-fledged premium tablet experience. The tablet also has a fingerprint sensor embedded on its power button. Other sensors on board include an accelerometer, ambient light, gyroscope, magnetometer, and a proximity sensor.

Lenovo Tab P12 Pro packs a 10,200mAh battery that is rated to deliver up to 10 hours of Web browsing and supports 45W fast charging. It comes bundled with a 30W charger.

The tablet comes in a Storm Grey colour and measures 285.61x184.53x5.63mm. It also weighs 565 grams.

Lenovo Tab P11 5G specifications

Lenovo Tab P11 5G is an upgrade to the earlier Tab P11. The tablet runs on Android 11. It comes with an 11-inch 2K (2,000x1,200 pixels) IPS display with a 15:9 aspect ratio and Dolby Vision support. It is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G SoC, along with 6GB and 8GB LPDDR4 RAM as well as 128GB and 256GB of onboard storage. The internal storage also supports expansion of up to 1TB through a microSD card slot.

For photos and videos, Lenovo Tab P11 5G comes with a 13-megapixel camera sensor on the back. There is also an 8-megapixel selfie camera available at the front. Further, the tablet includes a ToF sensor at the front for hands-free login and providing depth data.

The new Lenovo Tab P11 5G comes with a range of connectivity options that include 5G (optional), Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth v5.1, GPS/ A-GPS, and a USB Type-C port. There is also a pogo-pin connector to support a detachable keyboard. Further, the tablet supports Lenovo Precision Pen 2 for precise inputs.

Lenovo Tab P11 5G supports detachable keyboard

Photo Credit: Lenovo

Lenovo has provided quad JBL speakers on the Tab P11 5G that are tuned by Dolby Atmos and Lenovo Premium Audio Design and Tuning. The tablet also has dual microphones.

Sensors on Lenovo Tab P11 5G include an accelerometer, ambient light sensor, gyroscope, and a proximity sensor. The tablet packs a 7,700mAh battery that can deliver up to 14 hours of Web browsing time on a single charge. It also supports 20W fast charging. Lastly, the tablet measures 258x163x7.9mm and weighs 520 grams.

Lenovo Smart Wireless Earbuds specifications

Lenovo Smart Wireless Earbuds come with 11mm dynamic drivers and include six microphones for noise cancellation. Lenovo claims that the microphones work along with its adaptive noise cancellation technology to reduce background noises by up to 38 decibels. The earbuds also come with touch controls and have support for Google Assistant. To attract fitness enthusiasts, Lenovo Smart Wireless Earbuds come with IPX4 rating for splash and sweat resistance.

Lenovo Smart Wireless Earbuds come with 11mm dynamic drivers

Photo Credit: Lenovo

Similar to other TWS earbuds, Lenovo Smart Wireless Earbuds have Bluetooth v5.2 connectivity. The earbuds also have Android and iOS compatibility.

Lenovo Smart Wireless Earbuds come along with a charging case that has both wired (over USB Type-C) and wireless charging support.

Each earbud of Lenovo Smart Wireless Earbuds is claimed to deliver up to seven hours of continuous listening time, while the charging case with its 400mAh battery expands the usage to up to 28 hours.

Lenovo Smart Wireless Earbuds measure 28.4x47.7x56mm. While each earbud weighs 4.5 grams, the total weight of the earphones stands at 50 grams with the charging case. Moreover, Lenovo Smart Wireless Earbuds comes in White and Black colour options.