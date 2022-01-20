Technology News
loading

Lenovo 10w Tablet, 13w Yoga Convertible With Windows 11 Launched, Aimed at Students

Lenovo 10w Tablet price begins at $329 (roughly Rs. 24,500), while Lenovo 13w Yoga starts at $749 (roughly Rs. 55,700).

By Jagmeet Singh | Updated: 20 January 2022 11:14 IST
Lenovo 10w Tablet, 13w Yoga Convertible With Windows 11 Launched, Aimed at Students

Photo Credit: Lenovo

Lenovo 10w Tablet comes with a detachable keyboard

Highlights
  • Lenovo 10w Tablet and 13w Yoga will go on sale starting April
  • The Lenovo tablet is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 7c Gen 2 SoC
  • Lenovo 13w Yoga is rated to deliver up to 10 hours of battery life

Lenovo 10w Tablet and 13w Yoga 2-in-1 have been introduced by the Chinese company as two of its latest Windows 11 devices aimed at students learning from their homes and returning to schools. While the Lenovo 10w Tablet is backed by Qualcomm's Snapdragon SoC, the Lenovo 13w Yoga comes with an AMD Ryzen processor. The tablet also comes with a detachable keyboard and an optional pen. The Yoga laptop, on the other hand, gives a convertible form-factor that users can leverage to use it as both a tablet and a laptop. Lenovo has also launched its new content filtering and online safety solution called the Lenovo NetFilter that is claimed to help educators restrict harmful content, malware attacks, cyberbullying, and others.

Lenovo 10w Tablet, Lenovo 13w Yoga price

Lenovo 10w Tablet price starts at $329 (roughly Rs. 24,500) along with the detachable keyboard. However, the Lenovo 13w Yoga carries a starting price of $749 (roughly Rs. 55,700). Both devices will go on sale in the US starting April. Details about their arrival in other markets are yet to be announced.

The Lenovo NetFilter is also launching in the US in the first quarter. Pricing details about the solution vary on a case-to-case basis.

Lenovo 10w Tablet specifications

The Lenovo 10w Tablet runs on Windows 11 and features a 10.1-inch full-HD IPS display with a 16:10 aspect ratio and 400 nits of peak brightness. Under the hood, the tablet has the Snapdragon 7c Gen 2 SoC, along with up to 8GB of LPDDR4x RAM. It comes with a 2-megapixel camera sensor at the front and an 8-megapixel sensor at the back.

Lenovo has provided up to 128GB of eMMC storage on the tablet. Connectivity options include Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v5.1, a USB Type-C port and a 3.5mm headphone jack. The tablet comes with the detachable water-resistant keyboard that has mechanically anchored keys and trackpad and a 180-degree hinge design.

lenovo 10w tablet keyboard image Lenovo 10w Tablet

Lenovo 10w Tablet keyboard comes with a 180-degree hinge
Photo Credit: Lenovo

 

The Lenovo 10W Tablet has a ruggedised rubber bumper to offer protection against daily wear and tear. It also comes in a military-grade (MIL-STD-810G certified) build. Further, users can get an optional garaged pen to directly annotate content on the screen or draw different objects.

Lenovo claims that the tablet is capable of delivering up to 13.5 hours of battery life on a single charge. There are also stereo speakers for multimedia support. Besides, the tablet measures 253.82x164.9x10mm and weighs 570 grams. The keyboard, however, increases the thickness to 18.2mm and carries 530 grams of additional weight.

Lenovo 13w Yoga specifications

The Lenovo 13w Yoga comes with up to Windows 11 Pro and features a 13.3-inch full-HD IPS display with touch support. The display is also protected by a Corning Gorilla Glass panel. The laptop is powered by AMD Ryzen 5000 U-Series up to an AMD Ryzen 7 processor, along with up to 16GB of DDR4 RAM. It comes with a spill resistant keyboard and an ergonomic lift hinge. There is also an option to go for a backlit keyboard that can enable typing in low-lighting conditions. Additionally, the keyboard comes with an option for a fingerprint sensor located on the power button.

lenovo 13w yoga image Lenovo 13w Yoga

Lenovo 13w Yoga features a 13.3-inch IPS display
Photo Credit: Lenovo

 

On the storage front, the Lenovo 13w Yoga has up to 512GB of SSD support. Connectivity options include 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth, two USB-A 3.2 Gen 1, two USB Type-C 3.2 Gen 1, an HDMI 2.0, and a 3.5mm headphone and microphone combo jack. The laptop also comes with a full-size SD card reader.

Lenovo has given speakers along with Dolby Audio support on the new Windows laptop. Users can also get an optional garaged stylus pen for enhanced inputs.

The 13w Yoga is claimed to deliver up to 10 hours of battery life on a single charge. It is bundled with a USB Type-C 65W Rapid Charge for fast charging. Lastly, the laptop measures 305x216.8x17.6mm and weighs 1.45kg.

This week on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast, we discuss the Surface Pro 8, Go 3, Duo 2, and Laptop Studio — as Microsoft sets a vision for Windows 11 hardware. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Lenovo 10w Tablet

Lenovo 10w Tablet

Display 10.10-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 7c Gen 2
Front Camera 2-megapixel
OS Windows 11
Rear Camera 8-megapixel
Advertisement
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Lenovo 10w Tablet price, Lenovo 10w Tablet specifications, Lenovo 10w Tablet, Lenovo 13w Yoga price, Lenovo 13w Yoga specifications, Lenovo 13w Yoga, Lenovo, Windows 11
Jagmeet Singh
Jagmeet Singh writes about consumer technology for Gadgets 360, out of New Delhi. Jagmeet is a senior reporter for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about apps, computer security, Internet services, and telecom developments. Jagmeet is available on Twitter at @JagmeetS13 or Email at jagmeets@ndtv.com. Please send in your leads and tips. More
WhatsApp Desktop Beta Begins Testing Ability to Pause While Recording Voice Messages
Instagram Tests Letting Creators Charge Subscriptions
Lenovo 10w Tablet, 13w Yoga Convertible With Windows 11 Launched, Aimed at Students
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Advertisement
Amazon Great Republic Day Sale »
Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Wordle: How to Play, Strategies, Tips and Tricks
  2. Amazon Great Republic Day Sale Ends Tonight: Best Deals Still Available
  3. Xiaomi 11T Pro 5G With 120Hz AMOLED Display, 120W Charging Debuts in India
  4. Oppo Reno 7 5G, Reno 7 Pro 5G India Launch Confirmed to Be Soon
  5. Google Asks G Suite Legacy Free Edition Users to Move to Paid Plans: Details
  6. Excel at MS Excel With These 100 Excellent Shortcuts
  7. Amazon, Flipkart Republic Day Special Sales: Best Mobile Phone Offers
  8. OnePlus Nord 2 CE 5G, OnePlus 10 Pro Launch Timelines Tipped
  9. Fire-Boltt Ninja 2 Max Launched in India: All Details
  10. Ekta Token Rallies 2.9 Billion Percent in a Week but Things Don't Add Up
#Latest Stories
  1. Tom Brady's NFT Platform Autograph Raises $170 Million in Fresh Capital
  2. Oppo Reno 7 5G, Reno 7 Pro 5G India Launch Confirmed to Be Soon
  3. Facebook Critics Call for Release of India Human Rights Review
  4. Google to Discontinue G Suite Legacy Free Edition, Asks Users to Move to a Paid Plans Starting Rs. 125 a Month
  5. Bitcoin, Ether Prices Show Little Movement as Crypto Market Fails to Gather Momentum
  6. Google Aims to Improve Spotty Enforcement of Children's Advertisements Policy
  7. Instagram Tests Letting Creators Charge Subscriptions
  8. Lenovo 10w Tablet, 13w Yoga Convertible With Windows 11 Launched, Aimed at Students
  9. WhatsApp Desktop Beta Begins Testing Ability to Pause While Recording Voice Messages
  10. 5G Rollout in US: Airlines Cancel Some Flights Even After AT&T, Verizon Scale Back Deployment
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com