Lenovo 10w Tablet and 13w Yoga 2-in-1 have been introduced by the Chinese company as two of its latest Windows 11 devices aimed at students learning from their homes and returning to schools. While the Lenovo 10w Tablet is backed by Qualcomm's Snapdragon SoC, the Lenovo 13w Yoga comes with an AMD Ryzen processor. The tablet also comes with a detachable keyboard and an optional pen. The Yoga laptop, on the other hand, gives a convertible form-factor that users can leverage to use it as both a tablet and a laptop. Lenovo has also launched its new content filtering and online safety solution called the Lenovo NetFilter that is claimed to help educators restrict harmful content, malware attacks, cyberbullying, and others.

Lenovo 10w Tablet, Lenovo 13w Yoga price

Lenovo 10w Tablet price starts at $329 (roughly Rs. 24,500) along with the detachable keyboard. However, the Lenovo 13w Yoga carries a starting price of $749 (roughly Rs. 55,700). Both devices will go on sale in the US starting April. Details about their arrival in other markets are yet to be announced.

The Lenovo NetFilter is also launching in the US in the first quarter. Pricing details about the solution vary on a case-to-case basis.

Lenovo 10w Tablet specifications

The Lenovo 10w Tablet runs on Windows 11 and features a 10.1-inch full-HD IPS display with a 16:10 aspect ratio and 400 nits of peak brightness. Under the hood, the tablet has the Snapdragon 7c Gen 2 SoC, along with up to 8GB of LPDDR4x RAM. It comes with a 2-megapixel camera sensor at the front and an 8-megapixel sensor at the back.

Lenovo has provided up to 128GB of eMMC storage on the tablet. Connectivity options include Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v5.1, a USB Type-C port and a 3.5mm headphone jack. The tablet comes with the detachable water-resistant keyboard that has mechanically anchored keys and trackpad and a 180-degree hinge design.

Lenovo 10w Tablet keyboard comes with a 180-degree hinge

Photo Credit: Lenovo

The Lenovo 10W Tablet has a ruggedised rubber bumper to offer protection against daily wear and tear. It also comes in a military-grade (MIL-STD-810G certified) build. Further, users can get an optional garaged pen to directly annotate content on the screen or draw different objects.

Lenovo claims that the tablet is capable of delivering up to 13.5 hours of battery life on a single charge. There are also stereo speakers for multimedia support. Besides, the tablet measures 253.82x164.9x10mm and weighs 570 grams. The keyboard, however, increases the thickness to 18.2mm and carries 530 grams of additional weight.

Lenovo 13w Yoga specifications

The Lenovo 13w Yoga comes with up to Windows 11 Pro and features a 13.3-inch full-HD IPS display with touch support. The display is also protected by a Corning Gorilla Glass panel. The laptop is powered by AMD Ryzen 5000 U-Series up to an AMD Ryzen 7 processor, along with up to 16GB of DDR4 RAM. It comes with a spill resistant keyboard and an ergonomic lift hinge. There is also an option to go for a backlit keyboard that can enable typing in low-lighting conditions. Additionally, the keyboard comes with an option for a fingerprint sensor located on the power button.

Lenovo 13w Yoga features a 13.3-inch IPS display

Photo Credit: Lenovo

On the storage front, the Lenovo 13w Yoga has up to 512GB of SSD support. Connectivity options include 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth, two USB-A 3.2 Gen 1, two USB Type-C 3.2 Gen 1, an HDMI 2.0, and a 3.5mm headphone and microphone combo jack. The laptop also comes with a full-size SD card reader.

Lenovo has given speakers along with Dolby Audio support on the new Windows laptop. Users can also get an optional garaged stylus pen for enhanced inputs.

The 13w Yoga is claimed to deliver up to 10 hours of battery life on a single charge. It is bundled with a USB Type-C 65W Rapid Charge for fast charging. Lastly, the laptop measures 305x216.8x17.6mm and weighs 1.45kg.