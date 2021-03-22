Technology News
loading

Lava Magnum XL, Lava Aura, Lava Ivory Education-Focused 4G Tablets Launched in India

Lava Magnum XL comes with a 6,100mAh battery, a 10.1-inch display, and 32GB of onboard storage.

By Vineet Washington | Updated: 22 March 2021 17:59 IST
Lava Magnum XL, Lava Aura, Lava Ivory Education-Focused 4G Tablets Launched in India

Lava Magnum XL has thick bezels all around

Highlights
  • Lava Aura has an 8-inch HD display
  • Lava Ivory has a hairbrush finish
  • All three tablets come with quad-core MediaTek SoCs

Lava Magnum XL, Lava Aura, and Lava Ivory student-focussed Android tablets have been launched in India. They come in different display sizes with the Lava Magnum XL coming with a 10.1-inch display, the Lava Aura with an 8-inch display, and the Lava Ivory with a 7-inch display. The Lava Magnum XL is the top-of-the-line offering, but all three come with the same RAM and an expandable storage. They also come with rear and front cameras.

Lava Magnum XL, Lava Aura, Lava Ivory: Price, availability

Lava Magnum XL is priced at Rs. 15,499, but is available at a discounted launch price of Rs. 11,999 on Flipkart. Similarly, the Lava Aura is priced at Rs. 12,999 but is listed on the e-commerce website for Rs. 9,999. And the Lava Ivory priced at Rs. 9,499 is available for Rs. 7,399. The Lava Magnum XL and Aura are offered in a Grey colour while the Ivory is offered in a Black colour option. All three tablets are available with 4G connectivity.

Lava Magnum XL, Lava Aura, Lava Ivory: Specifications

All three tablets have dual-SIM connectivity and run on Android 10. The Lava Magnum XL comes with a 10.1-inch HD (1,280x800 pixels) IPS display with a 258 ppi pixel density. The Lava Aura comes with an 8-inch display, while the Lava Ivory comes with a 7-inch display with the same resolution. The three tablets have 390 nits of peak brightness.

Under the hood, the Lava Magnum XL and Aura come with quad-core MediaTek SoCs clocked at 2.0GHz, while the Lava Ivory comes with a quad-core MediaTek SoC clocked at 1.3GHz. All three tablets have 2GB of RAM, but the Lava Magnum XL and Aura have 32GB of onboard storage while the Ivory comes with 16GB onboard storage. All have expandable storage up to 256GB.

In terms of optics, both the Lava Magnum XL and Lava Ivory have 5-megapixel cameras on the back and a 2-megapixel camera on the front. The Lava Aura, on the other hand, features an 8-megapixel rear camera and a 5-megapixel front camera. Connectivity options include 4G, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v5.0, a 3.5mm headphone jack, and a USB Type-C port on the Lava Magnum XL and Lava Aura. The Lava Ivory comes with pretty much the same connectivity options but with Bluetooth v4.2 and a Micro-USB port. In terms of battery, the Lava Magnum XL has a 6,100mAh battery, the Lava Aura has a 5,100mAh battery, and the Lava Ivory has a 4,100mAh battery. Lastly, the Lava Magnum XL measures 240.8x167.4x9.3mm and weighs 530 grams, the Lava Aura measures 210.1x121.6x9.3mm and weighs 350 grams, and the Lava Ivory measures 109.6x186.78x9.9mm and weighs 290 grams.

Lava has partnered with EduSaksham and is offering free access to e-learning courses worth Rs. 27,000 for students in Class 6 to Class 9 with the purchase of the tablets.

Is Samsung Galaxy F62 the best phone under Rs. 25,000? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Lava Magnum XL

Lava Magnum XL

Display 10.10-inch
Processor MediaTek
Front Camera 2-megapixel
Resolution 800x1280 pixels
RAM 2GB
OS Android 10
Storage 32GB
Rear Camera 5-megapixel
Battery Capacity 6100mAh
Lava Aura

Lava Aura

Display 8.00-inch
Processor MediaTek
Front Camera 5-megapixel
Resolution 800x1280 pixels
RAM 2GB
OS Android 10
Storage 32GB
Rear Camera 8-megapixel
Battery Capacity 5100mAh
Lava Ivory

Lava Ivory

Display 7.00-inch
Processor MediaTek
Front Camera 2-megapixel
Resolution 800x1280 pixels
RAM 2GB
OS Android 10
Storage 16GB
Rear Camera 5-megapixel
Battery Capacity 4100mAh
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Lava Magnum XL, Lava Magnum XL price in India, Lava Magnum XL specifications, Lava Aura, Lava Aura price in India, Lava Aura specifications, Lava Ivory, Lava Ivory price in India, Lava Ivory specifications, Lava
Vineet Washington
Vineet Washington writes about gaming, smartphones, audio devices, and new technologies for Gadgets 360, out of Delhi. Vineet is a Senior Sub-editor for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about gaming on all platforms and new developments in the world of smartphones. In his free time, Vineet likes to play video games, make clay models, play the guitar, watch sketch-comedy, and anime. Vineet is available on vineetw@ndtv.com, so please send in your leads and tips. More
Samsung Galaxy M62 5G Allegedly Spotted on BIS Site, Hinting at India Launch Soon
Lava Magnum XL, Lava Aura, Lava Ivory Education-Focused 4G Tablets Launched in India
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Amazon Fab Phone Fest Begins: Price Cut on OnePlus 8T, More Phones
  2. Instagram Most Invasive App, Signal and Clubhouse Safest to Use: pCloud
  3. Poco X3 Pro, Poco F3 With Snapdragon 800-Series SoCs Launched
  4. Boult Audio AirBass Z1 TWS Earphones With 10mm Drivers Launched in India
  5. OnePlus 9 Series Specifications Leaked Ahead of March 23 Launch
  6. Samsung Galaxy S21 Series Gets Amazon Luna Game Streaming Support
  7. WhatsApp Reportedly Working on Voice Messages Playback Speed Feature
  8. PTron Bassbuds Jets TWS Earphones Launched in India
  9. Reliance Jio May Launch 5G Smartphone, JioBook at AGM 2021: Report
  10. Everything You Need to Know About Godzilla vs. Kong
#Latest Stories
  1. Poco X3 Pro, Poco F3 With Snapdragon 800-Series SoCs Launched: Price, Specifications
  2. Samsung S8, S7, S6 Series High Resolution Monitors With HDR10 Support, TUV Rheinland Certification Launched
  3. Lava Magnum XL, Lava Aura, Lava Ivory Education-Focused 4G Tablets Launched in India
  4. Telegram Voice Chats 2.0 Launched to Rival Clubhouse, Twitter Spaces
  5. Samsung Galaxy M62 5G Allegedly Spotted on BIS Site, Hinting at India Launch Soon
  6. Google VP for Payments and Next Billion Users Caesar Sengupta Exits After 15-Year Stint to Start Entrepreneurial Journey
  7. Google Releases ‘WifiNanScan’ App for Developers to Measure Accurate Distance Between Phones
  8. Facebook Says It Took Down 1.3 Billion Fake Accounts in October-December
  9. Samsung Galaxy S21 Series Gets Amazon Luna Game Streaming, Galaxy S20 Series Gets Camera Upgrade
  10. Boult Audio AirBass Z1 TWS Earphones With Low Latency, IPX5 Water Resistance Launched in India
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com