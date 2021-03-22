Lava Magnum XL, Lava Aura, and Lava Ivory student-focussed Android tablets have been launched in India. They come in different display sizes with the Lava Magnum XL coming with a 10.1-inch display, the Lava Aura with an 8-inch display, and the Lava Ivory with a 7-inch display. The Lava Magnum XL is the top-of-the-line offering, but all three come with the same RAM and an expandable storage. They also come with rear and front cameras.

Lava Magnum XL, Lava Aura, Lava Ivory: Price, availability

Lava Magnum XL is priced at Rs. 15,499, but is available at a discounted launch price of Rs. 11,999 on Flipkart. Similarly, the Lava Aura is priced at Rs. 12,999 but is listed on the e-commerce website for Rs. 9,999. And the Lava Ivory priced at Rs. 9,499 is available for Rs. 7,399. The Lava Magnum XL and Aura are offered in a Grey colour while the Ivory is offered in a Black colour option. All three tablets are available with 4G connectivity.

Lava Magnum XL, Lava Aura, Lava Ivory: Specifications

All three tablets have dual-SIM connectivity and run on Android 10. The Lava Magnum XL comes with a 10.1-inch HD (1,280x800 pixels) IPS display with a 258 ppi pixel density. The Lava Aura comes with an 8-inch display, while the Lava Ivory comes with a 7-inch display with the same resolution. The three tablets have 390 nits of peak brightness.

Under the hood, the Lava Magnum XL and Aura come with quad-core MediaTek SoCs clocked at 2.0GHz, while the Lava Ivory comes with a quad-core MediaTek SoC clocked at 1.3GHz. All three tablets have 2GB of RAM, but the Lava Magnum XL and Aura have 32GB of onboard storage while the Ivory comes with 16GB onboard storage. All have expandable storage up to 256GB.

In terms of optics, both the Lava Magnum XL and Lava Ivory have 5-megapixel cameras on the back and a 2-megapixel camera on the front. The Lava Aura, on the other hand, features an 8-megapixel rear camera and a 5-megapixel front camera. Connectivity options include 4G, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v5.0, a 3.5mm headphone jack, and a USB Type-C port on the Lava Magnum XL and Lava Aura. The Lava Ivory comes with pretty much the same connectivity options but with Bluetooth v4.2 and a Micro-USB port. In terms of battery, the Lava Magnum XL has a 6,100mAh battery, the Lava Aura has a 5,100mAh battery, and the Lava Ivory has a 4,100mAh battery. Lastly, the Lava Magnum XL measures 240.8x167.4x9.3mm and weighs 530 grams, the Lava Aura measures 210.1x121.6x9.3mm and weighs 350 grams, and the Lava Ivory measures 109.6x186.78x9.9mm and weighs 290 grams.

Lava has partnered with EduSaksham and is offering free access to e-learning courses worth Rs. 27,000 for students in Class 6 to Class 9 with the purchase of the tablets.

Is Samsung Galaxy F62 the best phone under Rs. 25,000? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.