Technology News
loading

Jio Tablet, Jio TV Tipped to Be in the Works, May Launch Next Year

JioBook laptop is also said to be under development and was recently spotted on Geekbench.

By Tasneem Akolawala | Updated: 29 November 2021 17:31 IST
Jio Tablet, Jio TV Tipped to Be in the Works, May Launch Next Year

Jio TV may come with support for several OTT apps

Highlights
  • Jio tablet may run on PragatiOS made by Google
  • Jio tablet likley to offer access to Google Play store
  • Jio TV may be bundled with a Jio Fiber connection

Reliance recently launched the JioPhone Next affordable smartphone in India. It came with an aggressive price tag and was positioned for first time smartphone converts. A new report now suggests that the company is also working on other hardware products apart from phones, entering new hardware categories next year. The report claims that the company may be developing a new Jio tablet for the Indian audience. In addition, a new Jio TV is also reported to be in the works. Earlier rumours had tipped a Jio laptop as well.

91Mobiles, citing tipster Mukul Sharma, reports that the telecom giant is looking to launch two new Jio hardware products next year. The two new products are reported to be the Jio tablet and the Jio TV. An exact launch timeline for both these products is not known, and neither have their specifications been leaked. However, if we were to speculate, the two devices are likely to be positioned in the ultra-affordable space just like the JioPhone Next.

The first Jio tablet is likely to also run on PragatiOS software that has been designed by Google and Reliance specifically for JioPhone Next. The tablet should also offer access to Google Play store and be powered by a Qualcomm chipset. As for Jio TV, it could come with support for several popular OTT apps and may be bundled with the Jio Fiber set-top box. It is likely to come in multiple size options as well. If the company is really developing these two devices, then leaks in the future should offer more details.

Reliance is also reported to be working on its first laptop called JioBook. The laptop is said to be powered by a MediaTek MT8788 SoC paired with 2GB of RAM. It is tipped to feature an HD (1,366x768 pixels) display and may come equipped with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 SoC along with a Snapdragon X12 4G modem under the hood. JioBook is said to come with apps such as JioStore, JioMeet, and JioPages pre-installed along with Microsoft apps such as Microsoft Teams, Microsoft Edge, and Office.

Is JioPhone Next the 4G phone for everyone that Reliance promises? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Jio TV, Jio Tablet, JioBook, Reliance Jio, JioPhone Next
Tasneem Akolawala
Tasneem Akolawala is a Senior Reporter for Gadgets 360. Her reporting expertise encompasses smartphones, wearables, apps, social media, and the overall tech industry. She reports out of Mumbai, and also writes about the ups and downs in the Indian telecom sector. Tasneem can be reached on Twitter at @MuteRiot, and leads, tips, and releases can be sent to tasneema@ndtv.com. More
Oppo Reno 7 5G, Reno 7 Pro 5G, Next-Gen Oppo TWS Earphones Price in India Tipped

Related Stories

Jio Tablet, Jio TV Tipped to Be in the Works, May Launch Next Year
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Advertisement
Best Deals of the Day »
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. WhatsApp May Soon Allow Users to React to Messages
  2. Reliance Jio Hikes Prepaid Plan Prices by Up to Rs. 480 in India: All Details
  3. Samsung 35W Power Adapter Duo Launched in India: All Details
  4. Spider-Man: No Way Home to Release a Day Earlier in India
  5. Realme Book Slim Review
  6. Vivo V12 Series Design Tipped via Leaked Images
  7. Last Solar Eclipse of 2021: When, How to Watch, Visibility
  8. Excel at MS Excel With These 100 Excellent Shortcuts
  9. Oppo Reno 7 Series, Next-Gen Oppo TWS Earphones Price in India Tipped
  10. Realme 9 Series Said to Launch in India in Q1 2022 With 4 Models
#Latest Stories
  1. Jio Tablet, Jio TV Tipped to Be in the Works, May Launch Next Year
  2. Oppo Reno 7 5G, Reno 7 Pro 5G, Next-Gen Oppo TWS Earphones Price in India Tipped
  3. Oppo F21 Lineup in the Pipeline, Tipped to Debut in March 2022
  4. Vivo Y21e Spotted on Geekbench, Tipped to Come With Snapdragon 680 SoC
  5. Honor 60 Spotted on Geekbench, Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G+ SoC, 12GB RAM Tipped
  6. Vivo Pad Tipped to Feature Snapdragon 870 SoC, Launch Expected in First Half of 2022
  7. Sony Xperia Pro-I Featuring 1-Inch Camera Sensor to Finally Go on Sale in December
  8. Huawei Watch D With Blood Pressure Monitoring Launching in December: Report
  9. Crypto Token ‘Omicron’ Shoots Up in Value After New COVID-19 Variant Given the Same Name
  10. AMC Theatres Offering NFTs to Spider-Man: No Way Home Moviegoers
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com