Technology News
loading

iPadOS 14.7 Released With Home App, Apple Music Improvements

iPadOS’ latest update also fixes various vulnerabilities impacting ActionKit, WebKit, Measure, and Find My, among others.

By Jagmeet Singh | Updated: 22 July 2021 13:38 IST
iPadOS 14.7 Released With Home App, Apple Music Improvements

iPad users can update their devices to iPadOS 14.7

Highlights
  • iPadOS 14.7 has been released just a couple of days after iOS 14.7
  • The update enables Home app to manage timers on HomePod
  • iPadOS 14.7 fixes audio skipping problem with 3.5mm adapters

iPadOS 14.7 has been released just a couple of days after Apple brought iOS 14.7. This is the first time when the Cupertino company split up iPadOS and iOS releases as it normally brings software updates for both together, thanks to the same underlying architecture. The iPadOS 14.7 update brings improvements to the Home app and Podcasts. It also fixes bugs impacting Apple Music and Mail. Additionally, the update fixes security issues and vulnerabilities that could help attackers target iPad users.

iPadOS 14.7: What's new?

The iPadOS 14.7 update, as per Apple's release notes, enables the Home app with the ability to manage timers on the HomePod. The update also improves Podcasts library to let you choose whether you want to see all shows or only followed shows. Further, Apple has updated Apple Card family on iPadOS 14.7 with the option to combine credit limits and share one co-owned account with an existing Apple Card user.

Alongside the new additions, iPadOS 14.7 fixes a bug on Apple Music that was disabling the share Playlist menu option. The update also addresses the problem in which Dolby Atmos and Apple Music lossless audio playback unexpectedly stop. Separately, Apple has fixed the issue that was causing Braille displays on the iPad to show invalid information while composing Mail messages.

iPadOS 14.7 also fixes the problem where audio skips when using USB Type-C to 3.5mm headphone jack adapters on the iPad.

Apple has also detailed the list of security content that comes along with iPadOS 14.7. These fixes are meant for operating system functions and components such as ActionKit, Wi-Fi, CoreAudio, Find My, WebKit, and Measure, among others. The same security fixes are also available to iPhone users through iOS 14.7.

iPadOS 14.7: How to download

Apple has released iPadOS 14.7 for all iPad models compatible with iPadOS 14. You can download the update on your device by going through Settings > General > Software Update.

We dive into all things WWDC — iOS 15, iPadOS 15, macOS Monterey, watchOS 8 and more — this week on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: iPadOS 14.7, iPadOS Update, iPadOS, Apple, iPad
Jagmeet Singh
Jagmeet Singh writes about consumer technology for Gadgets 360, out of New Delhi. Jagmeet is a senior reporter for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about apps, computer security, Internet services, and telecom developments. Jagmeet is available on Twitter at @JagmeetS13 or Email at jagmeets@ndtv.com. Please send in your leads and tips. More
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Cast Adds Michaela Coel as First New Addition: Report

Related Stories

    iPadOS 14.7 Released With Home App, Apple Music Improvements
    Comment
    Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
     
     

    Advertisement

    Tech News in Hindi
    More Technology News in Hindi
    Latest Videos
    More Videos

    Advertisement

    Popular Gadgets
    Latest Gadgets
    Popular Brands
    #Trending Stories
    1. Clubhouse Is Now Open for Everyone on iOS and Android
    2. OnePlus Nord 2, OnePlus Buds Pro to Launch in India Today: How to Watch Live
    3. OnePlus Nord 2 Red Colour Option Leaks Ahead of India Launch
    4. Flipkart Big Saving Days Sale: Everything You Need to Know
    5. OnePlus Nord 2 India Pricing Allegedly Leaked, Could Start at Rs. 31,999
    6. Watch: Steamroller Destroys Bitcoin Mining Rigs Worth Crores in Malaysia
    7. How DotPe Plans to Disrupt the Duopoly of Zomato and Swiggy
    8. Konami’s PES Is Now Free-to-Play eFootball With Full Crossplay Support
    9. Realme Narzo 20 Pro Getting Realme UI 2.0 Update, Changelog Screenshots Show
    10. Samsung Galaxy A72, A52 Get Camera Updates, Galaxy M51 Gets 360 Audio: Reports
    #Latest Stories
    1. Elon Musk Talks About His Cryptocurrency Investments, Confirms SpaceX Is Holding Bitcoin
    2. Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3, Galaxy Z Flip 3 Tipped to Come With Official IPX8 Rating Ahead of Launch
    3. Google Maps Adding Timeline Insights, Trips Tool Along With Improved Transit Crowdedness Predictions
    4. YouTube Rolling Out ‘New to You’ Section for Personalised Recommendations, New Chromecast Remote Control UI
    5. Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Cast Adds Michaela Coel as First New Addition: Report
    6. iPadOS 14.7 Released With Home App, Apple Music Improvements
    7. IT Rules: Delhi High Court Plea Seeks Striking Down of Rule 3, 4; Centre Issued Notice
    8. Google Updating Android Backup to ‘Backup by Google One’: Report
    9. Huawei P50 Series Reportedly Set to Launch Globally After July 29 Debut in China
    10. Batgirl Casts Leslie Grace in Lead for HBO Max DC Movie: Report
    Gadgets 360 is available in
    Follow Us
    Download Our Apps
    App Store App Store
    Available in Hindi
    App Store
    © Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
    Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com