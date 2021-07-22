iPadOS 14.7 has been released just a couple of days after Apple brought iOS 14.7. This is the first time when the Cupertino company split up iPadOS and iOS releases as it normally brings software updates for both together, thanks to the same underlying architecture. The iPadOS 14.7 update brings improvements to the Home app and Podcasts. It also fixes bugs impacting Apple Music and Mail. Additionally, the update fixes security issues and vulnerabilities that could help attackers target iPad users.

iPadOS 14.7: What's new?

The iPadOS 14.7 update, as per Apple's release notes, enables the Home app with the ability to manage timers on the HomePod. The update also improves Podcasts library to let you choose whether you want to see all shows or only followed shows. Further, Apple has updated Apple Card family on iPadOS 14.7 with the option to combine credit limits and share one co-owned account with an existing Apple Card user.

Alongside the new additions, iPadOS 14.7 fixes a bug on Apple Music that was disabling the share Playlist menu option. The update also addresses the problem in which Dolby Atmos and Apple Music lossless audio playback unexpectedly stop. Separately, Apple has fixed the issue that was causing Braille displays on the iPad to show invalid information while composing Mail messages.

iPadOS 14.7 also fixes the problem where audio skips when using USB Type-C to 3.5mm headphone jack adapters on the iPad.

Apple has also detailed the list of security content that comes along with iPadOS 14.7. These fixes are meant for operating system functions and components such as ActionKit, Wi-Fi, CoreAudio, Find My, WebKit, and Measure, among others. The same security fixes are also available to iPhone users through iOS 14.7.

iPadOS 14.7: How to download

Apple has released iPadOS 14.7 for all iPad models compatible with iPadOS 14. You can download the update on your device by going through Settings > General > Software Update.