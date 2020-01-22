Technology News
Apple to Release iPad Keyboard With Scissor Design in 2020: Report

Apple is said to be working on new iPad Pro models for launch in first half of this year.

By | Updated: 22 January 2020 17:25 IST
Apple to Release iPad Keyboard With Scissor Design in 2020: Report

Apple is expected to use a time-of-flight system

Highlights
  • Apple is reportedly planning to introduce an updated Smart Keyboard
  • It introduced its scissor-switch keyboard design at the end of 2019
  • The keyboard was launched with the 16-inch MacBook Pro

Apple is reportedly planning to introduce an updated Smart Keyboard with a scissor switch design alongside its next-generation iPad and iPad Pro models in 2020. The iPhone maker introduced its scissor-switch keyboard design at the end of 2019 with the 16-inch MacBook Pro. Other MacBooks are also expected to get the keyboard in 2020, the Cult of Mac reported recently.

While, back in July 2019, known Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo claimed that iPad keyboards would stick with a rubber dome design rather than scissor switches in 2020-21.

Kuo recently revealed that the iPhone maker is expected to release new iPad Pro models with rear 3D sensing in the first half of 2020.

Kuo in a research note with TF International Securities said the iPad Pro models will gain 3D sensing through the rear-facing camera system.

As per report, Apple is expected to use a time-of-flight system, which measures the time that it takes for light to bounce off of objects in a room to generate a 3D map.

Additionally, Kuo also reiterated that Apple plans to release its low-cost iPhone "SE 2" in the first half of 2020 too.

The iPhone SE 2 will use a 10-layer Substrate-like PCB (SLP) for its motherboard, the same technology used by the iPhone 11's version.

Kuo expects the device to look similar to the iPhone 8 and believes it will be a popular upgrade option for existing iPhone 6 and iPhone 6S owners.

Further reading: Apple, Ming-Chi Kuo, iPad Pro
Apple iCloud Backups: How Much of Your iPhone Data Is End-to-End Encrypted and What About Android Backups?
Sony Walkman NW-A105 Media Player With Android and Touchscreen Display Launched in India

