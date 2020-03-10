Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Tablets
  • Tablets News
  • iPads Rumoured to Get Full Mouse Cursor Functionality Including Right Clicks With iPadOS 14

iPads Rumoured to Get Full Mouse Cursor Functionality Including Right-Clicks With iPadOS 14

iPads could soon become a lot more like laptops

By Jamshed Avari | Updated: 10 March 2020 15:10 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
iPads Rumoured to Get Full Mouse Cursor Functionality Including Right-Clicks With iPadOS 14
Highlights
  • The basic cursor functionality in iOS 13 could be greatly expanded
  • Apple would be opening up new use cases for at least some iPad models
  • Recent rumours indicated an upcoming keyboard case with a trackapd

iPadOS 14 could introduce full mouse cursor functionality for some or all iPads when it is released later this year. The latest rumours suggest that full system-wide support will be added for a cursor that can be controlled with a mouse and trackpad. This will greatly improve the basic mouse functionality that iPadOS 13 offers, which is currently implemented as an accessibility workaround. The change will allow iPads to be used more like ultraportable laptops, opening up completely new avenues for apps designed around creativity and productivity. iPadOS 14 is expected to be announced at Apple's annual WWDC developer event in mid-2020, where such a major change could be confirmed.

The news comes from 9to5mac.com which says it has seen iPadOS 14 development code pointing to the new feature. iPads would still be intended as touch-first devices, but if this code is any indication of Apple's final plans, a cursor would appear on screen only when a mouse or trackpad is connected and used. The cursor would behave like what people are used to on MacOS and Windows, changing contextually for different situations such as text input or resizing objects. It is possible that app developers will also be able to customise the cursor to give users task-specific prompts.

Moreover, right-click functionality for contextual actions would be supported, allowing iPads to work much more like traditional desktop computers. iPadOS and iOS already support contextual actions through a long-press

The move would tie in with recent rumours that Apple is planning new Smart Keyboard covers with trackpads built in, similar to Microsoft's Surface Pro keyboard attachments. It was previously unclear how such a trackpad would work. The updated Smart Keyboard cover could also feature Apple's latest scissor keyswitches and backlighting, according to previous rumours.

It is unknown whether the mouse cursor functionality will be limited to the iPad Pro lineup, and whether older devices will be supported. It is likely that Apple wants to strengthen its iPad offerings, as ultraportable laptop alternatives as more ARM-powered devices running Windows 10 are being launched, promising multi-day battery life, instant-on responsiveness and native cellular data connectivity. 

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Apple, iPad, iPad Pro, Smart Keyboard, apple smart keyboard, iPad Pro Smart Keyboard, iPad Pro Smart Keyboard with trackpad, iPadOS 14, iOS 14
Jamshed Avari

Jamshed Avari has been working in tech journalism as a writer, editor and reviewer for over 13 years. He has reviewed hundreds of products ranging from smartphones and tablets to PC components and accessories, and has also written guides, feature articles, news and analyses. Going beyond simple ratings and specifications, he digs deep into how emerging products and services affect actual users, and what marks they leave on our cultural landscape. He's happiest when something new comes ...More

iOS 14 Rumours: New Fitness App WIth Guided Videos, Improved Messages App, OCR Function for Apple Pencil

Related Stories

iPads Rumoured to Get Full Mouse Cursor Functionality Including Right-Clicks With iPadOS 14
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Redmi Note 9 Pro May Pack 4,920mAh Battery, 30W Fast Charging Support
  2. Realme 6 vs Redmi Note 8 Pro
  3. Viewsonic Launches New Lamp-Free Projectors in India
  4. Nokia 5.1 Successor May Be Called Nokia 5.3, Price and Specifications Leaked
  5. Xiaomi Said to Launch Rumoured Redmi Note 9 Pro Max on March 12
  6. Realme Band Set to Go on Sale in India Today at 12 Noon
  7. Happy Holi 2020 Stickers: How to Find, Add, and Share Stickers on WhatsApp
  8. John Oliver Blasts Hotstar Censorship in New Last Week Tonight Episode
  9. Mi 10 Pro, Mi 10 Global Launch Set for March 27
  10. Guilty, Netflix’s Timely #MeToo Movie, Is Let Down by a Terrible End
#Latest Stories
  1. iPhone 12 Launch Might Be Delayed Because Apple Engineers Can’t Travel to China
  2. Xiaomi Could Announce Purported Redmi Note 9 Pro Max at March 12 Launch Event
  3. iPads Rumoured to Get Full Mouse Cursor Functionality Including Right-Clicks With iPadOS 14
  4. iOS 14 Rumours: New Fitness App WIth Guided Videos, Improved Messages App, OCR Function for Apple Pencil
  5. Facebook Tests Cross-Posting Stories to Instagram With Experimental Feature
  6. Top US Envoy Presses Canada Over Huawei Role in 5G Network: Officials
  7. Google Restricts Visitors to its Offices, Conducts Online Job Interviews to Curb Coronavirus Risk
  8. Google's Holi Surprise Lets You Splash Colour All Over Search Results
  9. Amazon Offers Cashierless ‘Just Walk Out’ Technology to Retail Stores
  10. Twitter Strikes Deal With Investors, Ending Bid to Oust CEO Jack Dorsey
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.