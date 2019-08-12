Technology News
iPad Pro, iPad Lineup to Get Multiple Rear Cameras: Report

While the iPad Pro lineup is tipped to get triple rear cameras, the iPad lineup is said to get dual cameras.

12 August 2019
iPad Pro, iPad Lineup to Get Multiple Rear Cameras: Report

Apple could bring a multiple camera array on the back of its upcoming lineup of iPad Pro models, reports suggest.

While the next iPad Pro could come with three rear cameras, the regular 10.2-inch iPad might come with a dual-camera system, The Verge reported on Saturday, citing Japanese blog Macotakara.

Even though Apple has updated its iPhones with dual-camera systems, the company has not added multiple camera options to its tablets as yet.

The latest iPad Pro has a single camera with 12-megapixel sensor and the latest iPad mini, iPad Air, and iPad come with 8-megapixel sensors.

The multiple-camera system for iPads could be part of Apple's Augmented Reality (AR) ambitions, the report noted.

Reports suggest that not just iPads but upcoming iPhones would also be featuring a triple rear camera array.

Expected around September this year, Apple's upcoming iPhone 11 line-up is speculated to feature company's new A13 chip, sport a new Taptic Engine and a lightning port for audio and charging.

Comments

Further reading:
iPad Pro, iPad Lineup to Get Multiple Rear Cameras: Report
