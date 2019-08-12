iPad Pro, iPad Lineup to Get Multiple Rear Cameras: Report

Apple could bring a multiple camera array on the back of its upcoming lineup of iPad Pro models, reports suggest.

While the next iPad Pro could come with three rear cameras, the regular 10.2-inch iPad might come with a dual-camera system, The Verge reported on Saturday, citing Japanese blog Macotakara.

Even though Apple has updated its iPhones with dual-camera systems, the company has not added multiple camera options to its tablets as yet.

The latest iPad Pro has a single camera with 12-megapixel sensor and the latest iPad mini, iPad Air, and iPad come with 8-megapixel sensors.

The multiple-camera system for iPads could be part of Apple's Augmented Reality (AR) ambitions, the report noted.

Reports suggest that not just iPads but upcoming iPhones would also be featuring a triple rear camera array.

Expected around September this year, Apple's upcoming iPhone 11 line-up is speculated to feature company's new A13 chip, sport a new Taptic Engine and a lightning port for audio and charging.