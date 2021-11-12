Technology News
iPad Pro (2021) Models, 24-Inch iMac Listed to Be Available on May 21 via UK Retail Site

Both 11-inch and 12.9-inch iPad Pro models and the 24-inch iMac will be up for pre-orders starting tomorrow.

By Tasneem Akolawala | Updated: 29 April 2021 17:48 IST
iPad Pro (2021) Models, 24-Inch iMac Listed to Be Available on May 21 via UK Retail Site

Photo Credit: John Lewis

The 11-inch iPad Pro starts at Rs. 71,900 in India

Highlights
  • New iPad Pro models have the Apple M1 SoC, Mini-LED display
  • iMac (2021) and has been launched in seven colour options
  • New iMac is priced starting at Rs. 1,19,900

iPad Pro, iMac, and Apple TV 4K received upgrades at Apple's Spring Loaded event last week. The Cupertino tech giant launched iMac (2021) with an all-new avatar, while iPad Pro was refreshed with Apple M1 SoC, mini-LED display, and 5G support. Apple announced that both the products will be up for pre-orders starting tomorrow, but a sale date was not revealed. It was vaguely pegged to be ‘second half of May,' but a UK retailer has now ousted availability on the new iPad Pro models and the new 24-inch iMac.

UK retailer John Lewis lists both the iPad Pro models and the new 24-inch iMac, showing an availability date of May 21. This falls in line with Apple's official claims of making it available in the second half of May. Even YouTuber John Prosser tipped that the new iPad Pro models will be available on May 21. He had earlier suggested a May 22 sale date for the iPad Pro 11-inch model, but that has now been corrected, with Prosser saying “the 22nd date I mentioned is linked to the 5G model for a certain carrier and should be disregarded for the most part.”

In India, the 11-inch iPad Pro starts at Rs. 71,900 for the 128GB Wi-Fi model, and Rs. 85,900 for the 128GB iPad Pro Wi-Fi + Cellular model. The 12.9-inch iPad Pro starts at Rs. 99,900 for the 128GB Wi-Fi model and Rs. 1,13,900 for the iPad Pro Wi-Fi + Cellular model. Both feature Liquid Retina displays but the 12.9-inch model gets an XDR mini-LED display with over 10,000 LEDs. Along with the Apple M1 SoC, both iPad Pro models feature up to 16GB RAM, up to 2TB storage.

The latest 24-inch iMac also comes with Apple M1 SoC and has been launched in seven colour options - Blue, Green, Orange, Purple, Red, Silver, and Yellow. It's priced starting at Rs. 1,19,900. It features a 24-inch 4.5K Retina display (4,480x2,520 pixels) with Apple's True Tone tech for colour balance, P3 wide colour gamut coverage, 500 nits of peak brightness, and a low reflectivity coating.

We dive into all things Apple — iPad Pro, iMac, Apple TV 4K, and AirTag — this week on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, and wherever you get your podcasts.
Tasneem Akolawala
Tasneem Akolawala is a Senior Reporter for Gadgets 360. Her reporting expertise encompasses smartphones, wearables, apps, social media, and the overall tech industry. She reports out of Mumbai, and also writes about the ups and downs in the Indian telecom sector. Tasneem can be reached on Twitter at @MuteRiot, and leads, tips, and releases can be sent to tasneema@ndtv.com. More

© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
