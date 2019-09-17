Technology News
iPad Pro 2019 Models Tipped to Sport Triple Rear Cameras Similar to iPhone 11 Pro

A "final design mockup" of the new iPad Pro has surfaced online.

17 September 2019
New iPad Pro models could include a square module to flaunt triple rear cameras

Highlights
  • Triple rear cameras appear along with an LED flash
  • Apple is rumoured to offer a camera experience similar to iPhone 11 Pro
  • New iPad Pro is expected to come in 11-inch and 12.9-inch size variants

Apple seems to be preparing for the new iPad Pro devices with a fresh rear camera setup similar to the one featured on the iPhone Pro 11. The new camera setup, which has surfaced online through an image, is a major shift from the existing single rear camera system available on the existing iPad Pro models. The new iPad Pro devices are rumoured to debut at an event in October, alongside upgraded AirPods as well as some new MacBook Pro models.

SonnyDickson.com, the website of tipster Sonny Dickson who has a solid track record of revealing unannounced Apple products, has posted the image of a "final design mockup" of the new iPad Pro. The image shows that the fresh hardware has the triple camera setup looking similar to that of the iPhone 11 Pro.

The three image sensors appear to be integrated within a single square-shaped module along with an LED flash.

ipad pro 2019 triple rear cameras image sonnydickson iPad Pro 2019 iPad Pro

iPad Pro 2019 models would sport triple rear cameras at the back
Photo Credit: SonnyDickson.com

 

"The design is a nod to Apple's intent to offer pro users of the iPad a device on which they can comfortably shoot and edit 4K quality video all from one device, offering the freedom to take their setups on the go without a bundle of extra hardware attached to a Mac," the site notes while describing the mockup.

Notably, the leaked camera setup appears to have some lack of finishing touch especially if we look at the cameras of the iPhone 11 Pro. It is, however, believed to offer an experience similar to what we saw on the latest iPhone.

A report by Bloomberg last month indicated that Apple would unveil the iPad Pro in 11-inch and 12.9-inch size variants with "similar upgrades to the iPhones, gaining upgraded cameras and faster processors."

The rumour mill is so far wordless around the iPad Pro refresh. Nevertheless, Apple is expected to host an event in October where it would unveil the new iPad Pro models alongside upgraded AirPods and new MacBook Pro.

Further reading: iPad Pro, iPhone 11 Pro, Apple, 2019 iPad Pro
Jagmeet Singh Tech journalist by profession, tech explorer by passion. Budding philomath. More
